What's your stance on the fact that our club has chosen to engage in business dealings with said brutal regime?
The club didn't choose to engage. The players and the buying clubs brought these deals to us. Obviously we could have rejected these approaches first hand on moral grounds but I'm just clarifying the position. LFC did not seek these deals.
I'm just curious, what exactly is your stance on that mate? Do you have a stance on it? If not, why not? If you do have one, would you care to share what it is exactly? And how you intend to display your disapproval towards our current custodians for taking Saudi blood money and putting it in LFC coffers? Will you be refusing to show support for the players we buy with that blood money? Or will you be conveniently shutting your mouth and turning a blind eye to it all?
My stance is, I would prefer them to, unequivocally, do no business with any club associated with that brutal regime, not even entertain it.
If a player wishes to leave the club, then makes it clear they will not join any other club bar the one they have chosen (for financial reasons) and no longer want to play for LFC, they hold pretty much all the cards. Ironically given the context of this discussion, players are not slaves and can not be forced to sign for another club against their wishes. This appears to be very much what happened (given it was reported player terms were agreed before the transfers), so the club had very little choice but to deal with these clubs.
The only other option would be to retain said players for the duration of their respective contracts. This would effectively hamstring our playing performance for that period (players not playing to standard, refusing to play, opportunity costs of squad numbers etc) and why the fuck should we hamstring our team because some obscenely rich, barbaric regime came calling?
Now that they have the money, my preference would be for the club to make a statement about our collective ideology by donating all of the proceeds to local charities and community projects. I have zero expectation of that happening though, nor has the club given any indication that this is in their thinking.
Assigning perceived accountability or responsibility to incoming players is ridiculous. Putting the idea aside that these incoming monies will be ringfenced for absolute and direct use on new players, is nonsense, it could already be being used to buy teabags for all we know and I'm not going to start trying to take a moral stance against people drinking tea.
The only reason I ask mate, is I assume that if you're going to question 2 former players for supposedly "supporting" this evil and brutal regime, then surely you must, by extension, hold LFC to the same moral standards? Because if you don't mate, and if you've no intention of protesting our own participation in all this, then we're all just collectively talking out of our arses, aren't we?
I can hold an opinion without the need for direct action. I can also hold a different opinion of players actively seeking out a move KSA, very obviously for money, and the club for receiving a transfer fee for a transfer they did not instigate.
Separately to the questions you asked, I think the footballing authorities are not currently fit for purpose and there should have been rules in place to stop all of this before it even got started.