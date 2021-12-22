In footballing terms, it helps us with the transition though that only depends on who we can get in.
Can't believe he's taking the money and accepting the end of his career at the top though. It's meant that we have had to take blood money for it but I don't blame the club for that, we can only do the best from a bad situation.
Thanks for everything Fab, think you at least had a comeback season in you and so disappointed that you chose them, though of course its nowhere near the disappointment I have for Hendo.