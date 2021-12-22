« previous next »
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7880 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm
Thanks for everything lad. Go and get your big paycheck, you deserve it.

Out of interest, how much is he on over there? More or less than Hendo's 700k?
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7881 on: Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm
Thanks for everything lad. Go and get your big paycheck, you deserve it.

Out of interest, how much is he on over there? More or less than Hendo's 700k?

Probably less. Henderson's 700k is part sportwashing and part so they can lick their lips at the damage to the "evil" gays that Henderson has now caused.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7882 on: Yesterday at 11:24:54 pm
I think Fabinho is as good a player as I've seen in that position. Leaves with everything there is to win, so difficult to ask for anything more from his tenure.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7883 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm
I wish him and Henderson well.  Both vital for us at the peak of their powers.  It would have been interesting to see how long Klopp was willing to keep them if they both didn't push for a move away but that's probably a whole other discussion. 
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7884 on: Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 11:24:54 pm
I think Fabinho is as good a player as I've seen in that position. Leaves with everything there is to win, so difficult to ask for anything more from his tenure.
He was slow to get going and had a poor last year but in between he was one of the very defensive midfielders in the world. Am I happy he's off to Saudi, no, but the again he has left us at a time when it seems appropriate and this has helped us move forward and re-shape (financially) rather than risk another poor season and a player with little or no value as a consequence. Boots that can be filled.

Good luck in your early retirement, enjoy your horizon pool whilst you reflect on meaningless football and a whopping bank balance.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7885 on: Yesterday at 11:58:13 pm
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:16:04 pm
Yep.

Anyone who goes to that shithole of a country (I hold no ill will to the people of Saudi, you can't help where you're born, but the government can get to absolute fuck) and helps prop up the sportswashing is an absolute c*nt. Fab, Bobby, Gerrard, Fowler, Henderson. All absolute wastes of skin.

*Mane.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7886 on: Today at 12:02:22 am
What a player he's been for us, him and his wife absolutely embraced the club and fans from day one.

Good luck to him and his family. YNWA
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7887 on: Today at 12:13:06 am
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7888 on: Today at 12:16:33 am
Great DM during his time at Liverpool

Dont like where he going.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7889 on: Today at 12:46:44 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm
I wish him and Henderson well.  Both vital for us at the peak of their powers.  It would have been interesting to see how long Klopp was willing to keep them if they both didn't push for a move away but that's probably a whole other discussion. 
Well we'll never have conclusive proof but I think you can tell a lot from both Henderson and Fabinho's representatives during these transfers.

Henderson's representatives clearly thought they could arrange for his contract to be cancelled so he could move on a free transfer, with his new club being shocked to learn LFC might want a fee, and Fabinho's people were in discussions with Bayern for a ~£10mil move (as a backup, in the weeks since the club immediately accepted the offer for him to leave).

These two guys obviously sought out the Saudi cash, but I don't think that there can be any illusions (especially given what we've learnt on how they both perceive themselves in footballing terms) that Klopp was really keen to keep them both
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7890 on: Today at 02:36:12 am
At his best, he was THE best in his position in world football. The tonic the club needed after that loss to Real Madrid and he was the missing piece in our winning machine that Jurgen created. Best insurance policy we had in that midfield but last season showed that it was time to move him on.

Thank you Fabinho Tavares 🇧🇷
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7891 on: Today at 02:45:23 am
Meh whatever. Goodbye.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7892 on: Today at 03:07:10 am
The two years during which we won the CL and the EPL were the two years he was the best defensive midfielder in the world.

Ali - Virg - Fab - Bobby was the spine of that historic team.

Unforgettable individual performance in that win over Barcelona at Anfield.

All the best, Lighthouse.

Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
Reply #7893 on: Today at 03:23:40 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
Amazing how many posters swallow their principles for £40m isn't it. Can't believe posters are wishing him well when he is going to be a puppet for an abhorrent brutal regime.

You don't know the "many posters", and you certainly don't know what their principles are.

You only know your own narcissistic, self-aggrandizing virtue signaling.  Which is cheap and easy, isn't it?

I will wish Fab and Rebeca well every day of the week. He was one of the main reasons for the club's success, and the joy that brought to fans. 
