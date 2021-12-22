I wish him and Henderson well. Both vital for us at the peak of their powers. It would have been interesting to see how long Klopp was willing to keep them if they both didn't push for a move away but that's probably a whole other discussion.



Well we'll never have conclusive proof but I think you can tell a lot from both Henderson and Fabinho's representatives during these transfers.Henderson's representatives clearly thought they could arrange for his contract to be cancelled so he could move on a free transfer, with his new club being shocked to learn LFC might want a fee, and Fabinho's people were in discussions with Bayern for a ~£10mil move (as a backup, in the weeks since the club immediately accepted the offer for him to leave).These two guys obviously sought out the Saudi cash, but I don't think that there can be any illusions (especially given what we've learnt on how they both perceive themselves in footballing terms) that Klopp was really keen to keep them both