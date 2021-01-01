« previous next »
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7840 on: Today at 09:24:25 pm »
Was brilliant for us.

All the best
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7841 on: Today at 09:28:39 pm »
A deal thats suits everybody. All the best Fabinho.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7842 on: Today at 09:29:11 pm »

A monster during our CL and PL winning seasons, the best 6 in the word at the time.  Thank you Fab, and all the best. 
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7843 on: Today at 09:29:45 pm »
Au revoir, Slippers.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7844 on: Today at 09:30:46 pm »
A great player who had his peak years with us.

All the best Fab - and thanks!
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7845 on: Today at 09:32:47 pm »
A colossus for us during a brilliant, exhilarating and cup-laden golden period.

Time's right now, and best of luck to him for the future.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7846 on: Today at 09:33:59 pm »
It's been a beautiful journey, thanks for all the memories Fabinho :)

YNWA
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7847 on: Today at 09:35:28 pm »
Was the best in the world for the 18 month spell were we won the lot. Was brilliant the season everyone got injured.  Feel like we got the best of him. Thanks for that.

Bolsanaro head by all accounts so expect fuck all from him morally. But still, another horrible bum note to end on, taking the money and going to that shitfest.

That message is much better than cringing through a 3 minute vid of an elephant in a room.

What a night that Barca game was.

Bye.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7848 on: Today at 09:36:28 pm »
I want to wish him well, but it just sticks in my craw.

On paper it's a deal that works for everyone. But I feel dirty.

Cya Fab.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7849 on: Today at 09:36:57 pm »
He was a great player for us up to 2021/22. One of the very best defensive midfielders in the world and gave us great service.

Absolutely fucking awful last year though and Im so glad weve cashed in. His form was beyond disastrous and I will not miss the last year version of Fab one bit.
« Reply #7850 on: Today at 09:37:32 pm »
He was fantastic for us for 80% of his time here. Goodbye and good luck Fab.  :wave
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7851 on: Today at 09:39:44 pm »
He was once like a spring Stoat, bounding around that midfield, taking down all in front of him, nothing was to quick or too big for his energy and tenacity...just sad that he ended it all like an 18 year old overweight Labrador.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7852 on: Today at 09:43:37 pm »
Thanks for the memories Stan. Was an integral part of our success these past few years. Time is right for the parting of the ways.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7853 on: Today at 09:43:47 pm »
One of my all time favourite players and the one who, along with Virgil and Alisson, took us from also-rans to the best team in Europe. He was genuinely underrated even at his best when he was being highly praised. Scorer of the goal that took some people from doubters to believers, I suspect (City for most, possibly the one against Palace for me).



He knew it was time.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7854 on: Today at 09:44:13 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 09:33:59 pm
It's been a beautiful journey, thanks for all the memories Fabinho :)

YNWA


One heck of a journey  :scarf Good luck to him.

Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7855 on: Today at 09:45:28 pm »
"So that's it after 5 years? So long, good luck?"
"I don't recall saying good luck".

Was a great player for us.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7856 on: Today at 09:48:32 pm »
Replacing the Fabinho of last season should be fairly easy, but replacing peak Fabinho is going to be extremely difficult. An integral part of why we became an all-conquering titan, and is right up there with Gerrard and Alonso among the clubs best midfielders of the Premier League era. Dare I say takes Mascherano's spot in a LFC PL XI?

That said, now is the right time to sell. Of all the underperforming players from last season, Fabinho was the one I was least optimistic would recapture his previous form.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7857 on: Today at 09:51:26 pm »
Helped elevate us to a new level when he arrived but the timing of this parting, and the size of fee, is pretty much perfect.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7858 on: Today at 09:51:58 pm »
Looks so wrong.  But he's finished at the top level.

Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7859 on: Today at 09:54:24 pm »
Fab! Fucking hell, how has it ended so early mate?!

His arrival after the Kiev defeat gave rise to new hope going forward and showed we meant business. As soon as he found himself starting every week a great team became a near unstoppable one. The performance against Barca at Anfield obviously comes to mind from that first season, he was outstanding all throughout the Champions League success and one of the key players in ending the title drought.

Like practically everyone still here before 2020, his levels have dropped, but he was still a strong performer in those next couple of seasons, I thought he filled in admirably at centre half in that horrible period behind closed doors, and we obviously don't challenge for four trophies without him in 2021/22, as a matter of fact there was a few occasions where I felt he kept the midfield together even in games we won. I remember in the Villarreal ties he was massive, he had one of his best games in the home leg and the goal away from home was huge.

Last season he was surprisingly poor, just completely didn't start right from the off, and only slightly raised his game towards the back end of the season when it was already too late. I wish he could have bowed out in a better way and regained his place in a new look side but his move now probably suits all parties. I know the wage he'll be getting would be hard to turn down for him, but I wonder myself does he feel the exact same way, fearing his time being a top performer at the highest level has drawn to an abrupt end?

The legs of a world class player gone at 29, without ever suffering a major injury. Something about that feels so terribly Liverpool Football Club to me. It is what it is though, and life here obviously goes on. When he joined I felt as if we were embarking on the beginning of a great adventure, and as he departs I feel as if we might be able to do so again over the next few years. Thanks for a massive contribution fella, the role you played won't be forgotten any time soon.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7860 on: Today at 10:00:44 pm »
Pretty much the perfect transfer, was incredible for us, helped us win it all now we've got our money back when his legs look like they've gone. Doesn't really get any better than that, apart from being Mo and not seeming to age anyway.

That display against Barca while not being able to afford to get 1 tackle wrong for 80mins against Lionel Messi and co was from another world.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7861 on: Today at 10:01:27 pm »
Loved him, gutted but kind of understand.

Flacko.....
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7862 on: Today at 10:02:08 pm »
These videos that players are suddenly all doing when they leave are a bit OTT.

However, they're not nearly as weird as the signing videos the Saudi clubs are coming out with.

Anyway, cheers Fab. Shame about your next move.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7863 on: Today at 10:02:21 pm »
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7864 on: Today at 10:02:57 pm »
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7865 on: Today at 10:03:05 pm »
Dont know if his legs have gone. I think the midfield we play gets exposed by the high press. Once the energy in midfield went he got less and less cover so had to do more and more. I think he could still have done a job with more energy around him but happy if the club feel the price is right to reinvest

Great player that was a big part of our success
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7866 on: Today at 10:05:04 pm »
Seeing this thread pop up after every game last season was depressing. Such a colossal player in his prime who suddenly fell off a cliff overnight. Just glad we were able to cash in because no club in Europe would pay £40m for him. Best of luck Fab.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7867 on: Today at 10:06:37 pm »
Boa Sorte Fabinho. He gave us everything he had. No complaints there. At his best he was excellent and so was that Klopp team. Funny, seems like a decade ago, back before we and the world got fucked over by the powers that be. I don't like where he's going because I can't get out of my mind what they do to people there but he and many others have chosen that path. It will be interesting to see what happens them all in a mildly curious way.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7868 on: Today at 10:07:45 pm »
Great player for us good deal for everyone
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7869 on: Today at 10:14:03 pm »
Fabulous player for us, he really was. Hoped he could get it back this season with younger legs back around him but alas.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7870 on: Today at 10:14:40 pm »
Like Mane said we got the best years out of him
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7871 on: Today at 10:44:07 pm »
Thanks for the memories Fab, you'll be missed I'll wager, good luck in your next venture even if it is in Saudi Arabia.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7872 on: Today at 10:53:57 pm »
I don't get how he has so many wellwishes. Anyone who takes the Saudi money is directly assisting in sportswashing which in turn is destroying the competitive fairness of football

Oh and you cant be gay there or you'll be killed.

Good riddance I guess. YNWA my arse. Hope his mrs doesn't try and drive or she may end up in trouble.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7873 on: Today at 10:57:42 pm »
Genuinely gutted. Had such a transformative effect on our midfield when he signed.

He may have been past his peak but could still be an excellent player on form.

As for the decision for him to go where he has. Rancid.

Use the fee wisely and improve.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7874 on: Today at 10:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 10:53:57 pm
I don't get how he has so many wellwishes. Anyone who takes the Saudi money is directly assisting in sportswashing which in turn is destroying the competitive fairness of football

Oh and you cant be gay there or you'll be killed.

Good riddance I guess. YNWA my arse. Hope his mrs doesn't try and drive or she may end up in trouble.

Amazing how many posters swallow their principles for £40m isn't it. Can't believe posters are wishing him well when he is going to be a puppet for an abhorrent brutal regime.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7875 on: Today at 11:00:50 pm »
Great player who will be so hard to replace.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7876 on: Today at 11:03:46 pm »
Peak Fab will, not the shadow we got last season.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7877 on: Today at 11:05:04 pm »
A brilliant signing. Huge for four years and rough last season. All the best, good luck Flacco.
Re: Stan Fabinho [Soon to be flogged to the knackers yard]
« Reply #7878 on: Today at 11:10:12 pm »
Just as grim for him to go and work for that atrocious regime as Henderson or anyone else
Glad his greed has solved the problem of his contract for us - frustrating the club basically has to take money from them
