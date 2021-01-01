Fab! Fucking hell, how has it ended so early mate?!



His arrival after the Kiev defeat gave rise to new hope going forward and showed we meant business. As soon as he found himself starting every week a great team became a near unstoppable one. The performance against Barca at Anfield obviously comes to mind from that first season, he was outstanding all throughout the Champions League success and one of the key players in ending the title drought.



Like practically everyone still here before 2020, his levels have dropped, but he was still a strong performer in those next couple of seasons, I thought he filled in admirably at centre half in that horrible period behind closed doors, and we obviously don't challenge for four trophies without him in 2021/22, as a matter of fact there was a few occasions where I felt he kept the midfield together even in games we won. I remember in the Villarreal ties he was massive, he had one of his best games in the home leg and the goal away from home was huge.



Last season he was surprisingly poor, just completely didn't start right from the off, and only slightly raised his game towards the back end of the season when it was already too late. I wish he could have bowed out in a better way and regained his place in a new look side but his move now probably suits all parties. I know the wage he'll be getting would be hard to turn down for him, but I wonder myself does he feel the exact same way, fearing his time being a top performer at the highest level has drawn to an abrupt end?



The legs of a world class player gone at 29, without ever suffering a major injury. Something about that feels so terribly Liverpool Football Club to me. It is what it is though, and life here obviously goes on. When he joined I felt as if we were embarking on the beginning of a great adventure, and as he departs I feel as if we might be able to do so again over the next few years. Thanks for a massive contribution fella, the role you played won't be forgotten any time soon.