McSquared

Today at 09:01:27 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:00:54 pm
Haha that has to be photoshopped

Was curious myself, but it is right
Agent99

Today at 09:06:35 pm
Hopefully his replacement is not Lavia.
decosabute

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Today at 09:15:25 pm
So on one of the craziest days for transfers in years, possibly ever, we can't post in the Henderson thread, either of the transfer threads, or the Saudi thread. Seems a bit extreme to lock all of them at the same time, no?
Samie

Today at 09:21:41 pm
Love RAWK but genuinely is piss taking this.  ;D
Clint Eastwood

Today at 09:22:00 pm
At his peak, the best number 6 in Europe. He was a man possessed against Barcelona at Anfield and I'll fondly remember that performance. Gutted that he dropped off so drastically, and a shame that it's led to this because at 29, he can still do a job at another top club in Europe. Need to nail his replacement.

Hopefully the transfer thread is reopened considering the significance of the current situation.
