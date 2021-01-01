Please
Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Topic: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology] (Read 813966 times)
McSquared
Posts: 4,637
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
«
Reply #7760 on:
Today
at 09:01:27 pm
Quote from: Draex on
Today
at 09:00:54 pm
Haha that has to be photoshopped
Was curious myself, but it is right
Agent99
Posts: 5,317
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
«
Reply #7761 on:
Today
at 09:06:35 pm
Hopefully his replacement is not Lavia.
decosabute
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
«
Reply #7762 on:
Today
at 09:15:25 pm
So on one of the craziest days for transfers in years, possibly ever, we can't post in the Henderson thread, either of the transfer threads, or the Saudi thread. Seems a bit extreme to lock all of them at the same time, no?
Samie
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
«
Reply #7763 on:
Today
at 09:21:41 pm
Love RAWK but genuinely is piss taking this.
Clint Eastwood
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
«
Reply #7764 on:
Today
at 09:22:00 pm
At his peak, the best number 6 in Europe. He was a man possessed against Barcelona at Anfield and I'll fondly remember that performance. Gutted that he dropped off so drastically, and a shame that it's led to this because at 29, he can still do a job at another top club in Europe. Need to nail his replacement.
Hopefully the transfer thread is reopened considering the significance of the current situation.
