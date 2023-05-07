When Fabinho plays well Liverpool play well. I love this player.
Agreed. And hes been written off at 29 - a rather dangerous thing to do.
Hes got far more to his game than given credit for - and the transfer thread is loaded with naysayers who only focus on the lack of recovery pace.
A team that plays as we do, with a very high line and a high press, will undoubtedly concede chances to teams better than Leicester. The Real Madrid games - home and away - were prime examples; and athleticism is required when confronted with a team at the top level whose technical and passing ability demands that your legs and awareness to foil quick counters is built in to the system.
Fabinho has the game understanding of Citys Fernandinho, and also that players acceptance that hell take one for the team. The main difference is that Fernandinho had a Houdini vibe that defied football norms (he got away with murder), Fab has never had the subtlety to carry that off despite his innocence shrugs.