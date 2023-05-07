When Fabinho plays well Liverpool play well. I love this player.



Agreed. And hes been written off at 29 - a rather dangerous thing to do.Hes got far more to his game than given credit for - and the transfer thread is loaded with naysayers who only focus on the lack of recovery pace.A team that plays as we do, with a very high line and a high press, will undoubtedly concede chances to teams better than Leicester. The Real Madrid games - home and away - were prime examples; and athleticism is required when confronted with a team at the top level whose technical and passing ability demands that your legs and awareness to foil quick counters is built in to the system.Fabinho has the game understanding of Citys Fernandinho, and also that players acceptance that hell take one for the team. The main difference is that Fernandinho had a Houdini vibe that defied football norms (he got away with murder), Fab has never had the subtlety to carry that off despite his innocence shrugs.