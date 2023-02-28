making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...
Very good tonight, pressing and tackling much improved.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
He was excellent tonight, snapping into tackles, pressing high, intercepting, we need this Fab back consistently as it makes so much difference. The yellow was a joke and I really dont know what he was expected to do
He jumped out of the way of a studs up tackle. Tierney was obviously unhappy he didn't plant his feet and get his ankle broken.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
I think it was for landing on him with studs(Obv he was trying to avoid it) but yea better call foul, no yellow there whichever way your calling it
Its not a coincidence that both him and Hendo have played better when theyve not been playing game after game. Same with Tsimikas tonight, weve got to use the squad more
more flashes tonight of the Fab we know and love.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
