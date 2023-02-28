« previous next »
Author Topic: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]

wheresnemeth

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
February 28, 2023, 04:19:33 pm
Could it also be now that more teams have learned to play out of our press and have become press resistant be a reason why our midfielders are also struggling.
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

KirkVanHouten

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
I wonder if hell have a resurgence next season when we put more legs and quality in midfield. He was actually good tonight. He won the ball back in their box and should have created a goal. Was nipping in and winning it. His yellow card was the most pathetic piece of refereeing Ive seen in a while
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Yesterday at 10:09:46 pm
Very good tonight, pressing and tackling much improved.
RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm
He was excellent tonight, snapping into tackles, pressing high, intercepting, we need this Fab back consistently as it makes so much difference.

The yellow was a joke and I really dont know what he was expected to do
RedG13

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Yesterday at 10:11:44 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:09:46 pm
Very good tonight, pressing and tackling much improved.
Yea he much better in a MF that was compact, had other playing in tight spaces not having to cover a lot of spaces.
Glad finally saw him in a MF wo Henderson
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Yesterday at 10:14:21 pm
Its not a coincidence that both him and Hendo have played better when theyve not been playing game after game. Same with Tsimikas tonight, weve got to use the squad more
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

didi shamone

  Too old for fighting
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm
He was excellent tonight, snapping into tackles, pressing high, intercepting, we need this Fab back consistently as it makes so much difference.

The yellow was a joke and I really dont know what he was expected to do

He jumped out of the way of a studs up tackle. Tierney was obviously unhappy he didn't plant his feet and get his ankle broken.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Yesterday at 10:22:30 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm
He jumped out of the way of a studs up tackle. Tierney was obviously unhappy he didn't plant his feet and get his ankle broken.
I think referees have had his card marked ever since that foul on the Brighton player. Seems to get booked earlier than normal now.
RedG13

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Yesterday at 10:36:03 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm
He jumped out of the way of a studs up tackle. Tierney was obviously unhappy he didn't plant his feet and get his ankle broken.
I think it was for landing on him with studs(Obv he was trying to avoid it) but yea better call foul, no yellow there whichever way your calling it
Fitzy.

  I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm
Coming into form at a good time?
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Yesterday at 11:01:19 pm
more flashes tonight of the Fab we know and love.
didi shamone

  Too old for fighting
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Today at 12:40:26 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:36:03 pm
I think it was for landing on him with studs(Obv he was trying to avoid it) but yea better call foul, no yellow there whichever way your calling it

It was a ridiculous decision  but that'll be on Tierneys headstone.
Anyway nice to see Fab looking something like himself again.
Keith Lard

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Today at 12:58:41 am
Better from Fab
rolla

  Boys Pen
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Today at 03:19:58 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:14:21 pm
Its not a coincidence that both him and Hendo have played better when theyve not been playing game after game. Same with Tsimikas tonight, weve got to use the squad more

Agreed. They also both look better without the other on the pitch.  Neither are bad players but they really don't compliment each other at the moment.
Sharado

  Stop crying
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Today at 07:18:32 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:14:21 pm
Its not a coincidence that both him and Hendo have played better when theyve not been playing game after game. Same with Tsimikas tonight, weve got to use the squad more

After Sunday I think we're on one game a week (assuming we go out to Madrid). That's....helpful, I'd say.
liverbloke

  Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Today at 07:31:17 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:01:19 pm
more flashes tonight of the Fab we know and love.

when your form is poor - or 'playing shit' as is the colloquial terminology - sometimes you try harder and your mistakes are magnified as you can't do good for doing bad

but it was good to see those flashes of old
RedBec1993

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
Today at 08:53:14 am
He was brilliant last night, reminded me of the fan of last season and the seasons before.
