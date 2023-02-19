You could make a case for him being our best player in the first half. Thought he looked like the old Fab - certainly much better in possession than he has been for the most part this season. It added a huge amount to our tempo and rhythm too.
Second half he's one of our worst players, no doubt about it, but I still maintain we're asking far too much of him. The system has to change, or we have to find an absolute wrecking ball of a number six. I don't know that there's a single player who'd look good in that role for us at present though. Better than him, sure, but they'd still get exposed pretty often. We can blame individual players all we want but the manager has to take most of the blame for these broken tactics and a failure to tweak them.