I think yesterday his head was gone after they equalised. Especially the ball that he lost to Modric. Granted, not the best ball to control but modric was halfway up the pitch with it before he even turned around. There's this common thread among several players just not reacting and expecting someone to cover for them. There's the dropped heads that bother me. He basically accepted that he cant do anything about it at that point and that's not okay. You lose the ball, atleast chase the fella instead of taking several seconds to feel sorry for yourself before dawdling back like its already a goal. When a 37 year old has the legs to carry the ball to the final third, then what excuse do our senior lads have?

My problem with the senior lads is that they are not helping themselves. Maybe they've physically declined and they can feel that they dont have the legs to do what they did before, but that doesnt excuse them for not trying. One thing you cant hold against Milner is that he'll run with whatever little pace he has and chase everything even if he is getting left behind by yards. I cant say the same for so many yesterday who reacted so badly to turnovers.