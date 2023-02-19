« previous next »
Offline MD1990

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7400 on: Today at 11:55:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 19, 2023, 10:58:33 am
The Fabinho haters having a bad day. Just go for a walk, or do something useful in the garden. Fabinho will be fine ...
Living in a fantasy land you are
Offline RideTheWalrus

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7401 on: Today at 11:57:25 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:44:06 pm
I think it just reinforces that hes declined physically. He had a great first half then suddenly couldnt run again. Henderson was the same. They cant keep up the physically like they used to.

Yeah this was my main takeaway, they were okay in the first half putting themselves about, they made the odd mistake but that happens. Second half it looked like they were both running in treacle. Legs couldn't keep up with their brains.
Offline harryc

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7402 on: Today at 12:02:10 pm »
So when we going to use this technology to fix him 😁
Online Chakan

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7403 on: Today at 12:03:08 pm »
He's done at this level. Needs to be moved on at the end of the season.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7404 on: Today at 12:03:42 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Today at 11:57:25 am
Yeah this was my main takeaway, they were okay in the first half putting themselves about, they made the odd mistake but that happens. Second half it looked like they were both running in treacle. Legs couldn't keep up with their brains.
I think this is interesting. For me, its whether Hendo and Fabinho are incapable of playing with the intensity our system needs. If the answer's no then we either change the system or the players.

If we sold both this summer, because we are committed to the style we play and therefore need the midfield intensity that supports it, I'd argue that we'd see Fabinho especially, looking fantastic in a more solid, less high wire system.

Stick him in a Rafa team and he'd look great. All that said, he looked excellent last night in the first half especially. Losing the ball for their 5th (I think) made a good display feel worse.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7405 on: Today at 12:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:03:08 pm
He's done at this level. Needs to be moved on at the end of the season.

Really shouldn't start another game this year either. 
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7406 on: Today at 12:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:03:42 pm
I think this is interesting. For me, its whether Hendo and Fabinho are incapable of playing with the intensity our system needs. If the answer's no then we either change the system or the players.

If we sold both this summer, because we are committed to the style we play and therefore need the midfield intensity that supports it, I'd argue that we'd see Fabinho especially, looking fantastic in a more solid, less high wire system.

Stick him in a Rafa team and he'd look great. All that said, he looked excellent last night in the first half especially. Losing the ball for their 5th (I think) made a good display feel worse.

Along with Gomez, he was directly involved in the poor play that led to Gomez having to (poorly as it happened) make a back pass - lost control in midfield, couldn't pass it cleanly to young Stefan, which resulted in a hurried back pass to Gomez, under pressure as the rest of the team were up the pitch.  In the first half he was ok, barely - maybe a 6/10 - but in the second he was appaling.  Hendo was way better when on the pitch I thought, as was Bajcetic
Online AndyMuller

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7407 on: Today at 12:29:51 pm »
I thought badger was his replacement? Why are they both starting?
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7408 on: Today at 12:44:30 pm »
We cant rebuild him Im afraid. Well off it.
Offline Saus76

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7409 on: Today at 01:10:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 19, 2023, 10:58:33 am
The Fabinho haters having a bad day. Just go for a walk, or do something useful in the garden. Fabinho will be fine ...

It's what we would all like, but unfortunately, his form is no blip when you've been consistently average for a year.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7410 on: Today at 02:14:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:42:48 pm
The 5th goal was painful

the 4th goal was worse
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7411 on: Today at 02:25:45 pm »
You could make a case for him being our best player in the first half. Thought he looked like the old Fab - certainly much better in possession than he has been for the most part this season. It added a huge amount to our tempo and rhythm too.

Second half he's one of our worst players, no doubt about it, but I still maintain we're asking far too much of him. The system has to change, or we have to find an absolute wrecking ball of a number six. I don't know that there's a single player who'd look good in that role for us at present though. Better than him, sure, but they'd still get exposed pretty often. We can blame individual players all we want but the manager has to take most of the blame for these broken tactics and a failure to tweak them.
Offline SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7412 on: Today at 02:47:51 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 02:25:45 pm
You could make a case for him being our best player in the first half. Thought he looked like the old Fab - certainly much better in possession than he has been for the most part this season. It added a huge amount to our tempo and rhythm too.

Second half he's one of our worst players, no doubt about it, but I still maintain we're asking far too much of him. The system has to change, or we have to find an absolute wrecking ball of a number six. I don't know that there's a single player who'd look good in that role for us at present though. Better than him, sure, but they'd still get exposed pretty often. We can blame individual players all we want but the manager has to take most of the blame for these broken tactics and a failure to tweak them.

what does the lack of a "wrecking ball of a number 6" got to do with Klopp's tactics?
Online FlashGordon

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7413 on: Today at 03:04:54 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 02:25:45 pm
You could make a case for him being our best player in the first half. Thought he looked like the old Fab - certainly much better in possession than he has been for the most part this season. It added a huge amount to our tempo and rhythm too.

Second half he's one of our worst players, no doubt about it, but I still maintain we're asking far too much of him. The system has to change, or we have to find an absolute wrecking ball of a number six. I don't know that there's a single player who'd look good in that role for us at present though. Better than him, sure, but they'd still get exposed pretty often. We can blame individual players all we want but the manager has to take most of the blame for these broken tactics and a failure to tweak them.

Anyone that can run fast and keep it up for 90 minutes.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7414 on: Today at 03:18:51 pm »
The problem with Fab (and Gomez) is that they currently have mistakes in them, it was interesting to see how few mistakes Real players (Courtois excepted) made.  That said, most players have but you have to weigh that against the value of their positive play.


The extra dimension is that central defenders and defensive midfielders (and, most especially goalkeepers) mistakes are amplified. If a forward misses 3 sitters then scores, no-one is bothered, if a defender makes 3 exceptional challenges then makes a serious mistake then they have had a bad game. Losing the ball in or in front of the penalty area (or further up if it allows a break) can be fatal to the way the game goes.


That applied to both Joe and Fab last night
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7415 on: Today at 03:28:23 pm »
I think when you're tired you make more mistakes. It's partially a loss of his physicality and partially due to spaces open up due to the whole team's issues.

One of the first things to go when overtired is you stop making instinctive movements and you become flat-footed. Fabinho failed to adjust his body when the pass was played across to him, he failed to control the ball, and Real break away and score the fifth.

You need a very strong mentality to overcome tiredness, and the whole season has sapped our confidence, and our mentality also.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7416 on: Today at 03:40:50 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:04:54 pm
Anyone that can run fast and keep it up for 90 minutes.

Still not sure there's a single player in world football capable of covering the amount of vertical AND lateral space we ask of him. He's always been exposed in transition for us, but we used to win games, have a functioning back line and also have two faster lads next to him to compensate.
Online hide5seek

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7417 on: Today at 03:56:00 pm »
Appalling this season but not  the only one.
Needs proper evaluating in the summer  to see if that's it for him (with us).
Online LiverBirdKop

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7418 on: Today at 04:19:54 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:04:54 pm
Anyone that can run fast and keep it up for 90 minutes.
Absolute lack of speed is not the only problem for him. Watch him for all real's goals.
Offline Fromola

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7419 on: Today at 04:21:34 pm »
Problem is players like Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo and Milner only look like they have a half in them anymore. At least the others are over 30.

At least some of that has to be down to the medical staff or just how much we got the pre-season wrong because we've been unfit all over the pitch all season.

His confidence is shot to bits. He was playing well until Real scored and then his head went.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7420 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 02:25:45 pm
You could make a case for him being our best player in the first half. Thought he looked like the old Fab - certainly much better in possession than he has been for the most part this season. It added a huge amount to our tempo and rhythm too.

Second half he's one of our worst players, no doubt about it, but I still maintain we're asking far too much of him. The system has to change, or we have to find an absolute wrecking ball of a number six. I don't know that there's a single player who'd look good in that role for us at present though. Better than him, sure, but they'd still get exposed pretty often. We can blame individual players all we want but the manager has to take most of the blame for these broken tactics and a failure to tweak them.

Nah, not having that. Until you know exactly what issues Klopp's faced this season, and when, you can't say he's at fault.
He's certainly not at fault for the individual errors that have been a feature of this season.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7421 on: Today at 05:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:21:34 pm
Problem is players like Fabinho, Thiago, Hendo and Milner only look like they have a half in them anymore. At least the others are over 30.

At least some of that has to be down to the medical staff or just how much we got the pre-season wrong because we've been unfit all over the pitch all season.

His confidence is shot to bits. He was playing well until Real scored and then his head went.

Agree with you here.
Online Tobelius

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7422 on: Today at 06:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:03:08 pm
He's done at this level. Needs to be moved on at the end of the season.

Was leaning towards keeping him but this slump's starting to look of the permanent kind,'interesting' loan offers incoming from Italy in the summer it is then.
Offline lamonti

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7423 on: Today at 06:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:03:08 pm
He's done at this level. Needs to be moved on at the end of the season.

It's a stunning fall... completely went off a cliff over 9 months.
Online Chakan

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7424 on: Today at 06:16:52 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:10:13 pm
It's a stunning fall... completely went off a cliff over 9 months.

I'd have put him in the top 3 midfielders in the world last year. It's a complete fall from grace.
Offline Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7425 on: Today at 06:21:48 pm »
He will be good in Seria A. Let see if some club over there wants him.


Barella for Fabinho exchange?  ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7426 on: Today at 06:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:21:48 pm
He will be good in Seria A. Let see if some club over there wants him.


Barella for Fabinho exchange?  ;D
Surely there will be an offer for a low-fee loan with an option to buy at high price that will be declined at the end...
Online Hazell

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7427 on: Today at 06:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:21:48 pm
He will be good in Seria A. Let see if some club over there wants him.


Barella for Fabinho exchange?  ;D

Just buy Barella and keep Fabinho. Fabinho can stand in for Barella ella, ella, eh, eh, eh
Online Tobelius

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7428 on: Today at 06:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:28:03 pm
Just buy Barella and keep Fabinho. Fabinho can stand in for Barella ella, ella, eh, eh, eh

Love their tomato sauce,bit pricey but good.
Online AmanShah21

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7429 on: Today at 07:23:08 pm »
I think yesterday his head was gone after they equalised. Especially the ball that he lost to Modric. Granted, not the best ball to control but modric was halfway up the pitch with it before he even turned around. There's this common thread among several players just not reacting and expecting someone to cover for them. There's the dropped heads that bother me. He basically accepted that he cant do anything about it at that point and that's not okay. You lose the ball, atleast chase the fella instead of taking several seconds to feel sorry for yourself before dawdling back like its already a goal. When a 37 year old has the legs to carry the ball to the final third, then what excuse do our senior lads have?
My problem with the senior lads is that they are not helping themselves. Maybe they've physically declined and they can feel that they dont have the legs to do what they did before, but that doesnt excuse them for not trying. One thing you cant hold against Milner is that he'll run with whatever little pace he has and chase everything even if he is getting left behind by yards. I cant say the same for so many yesterday who reacted so badly to turnovers.
Online Legs

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7430 on: Today at 07:46:34 pm »
Fabinho is the hardest one to work out its incredible how his form has dipped.

If truth be told its since he picked up that injury before CL final he hasnt been the same.

No idea what the club think internally.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Stan Fabinho [We can rebuild him. We have the technology]
« Reply #7431 on: Today at 07:49:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:29:51 pm
I thought badger was his replacement? Why are they both starting?

Thiago was out. Keita seems to be back out of favour.
