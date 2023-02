Well done on reaching 200 games. So many of them were great performances. Been poor recently but he can surely get back to a decent level, even if not as good as he has been in the past. Thought he put a good shift in last night if not solid on the ball.



Hard to say what level he’ll get back to currently. We’re coming up on almost 12 months of pretty ordinary form so maybe he’s just done a Torres and lost that peak form earlier than anyone thought possible. If he hasn’t found that next level by the end of the season it would be genuinely surprising if he ever got back there.