« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]  (Read 762959 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,684
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7320 on: January 31, 2023, 12:23:20 pm »
I agree. It was a terrible tackle.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,042
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7321 on: January 31, 2023, 12:59:31 pm »
Should definitely have been sent off. May even have done us a favour if he was as we'd likely have shut up shop and seen it out for a draw.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,850
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7322 on: January 31, 2023, 05:18:02 pm »
Had an absolutely awful season. Wonder if he has a comeback in him.
Logged

Offline nerdster4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7323 on: January 31, 2023, 05:20:15 pm »
I wonder if konates injury means he is reconsidered as a centre back ? It might be a better option for him until he gets his form back , if he gets his form back
Logged

Offline faisfais

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 598
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7324 on: January 31, 2023, 07:55:01 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on January 31, 2023, 05:20:15 pm
I wonder if konates injury means he is reconsidered as a centre back ? It might be a better option for him until he gets his form back , if he gets his form back

Not a bad shout.. I'd prefer "this" change of scenery than the "other" change of scenery as in moving to another club.

"That" Fabinho foul on Ferguson reminded of me of Partey's lunge against Liverpool in the League Cup semis last term. Clearly he was not in the mental frame of mind (having JUST disembarked from AFCON a few hours earlier), but got sent off carelessly. Fabinho looks mentally lost - as do Salah, Virgil (before injury), Hendo & Matip. Trent was also in the same boat at the beginning of the season, but he has improved leaps and bounds since the World Cup break (primarily spent bonding with Jude).

The KEY is patience with this current squad. They are F****** amazing. Having lived through some mediocre sides in the mid-90s, 2000s, and much of 2010s, we really need to chill out! Fabinho's legs are NOT gone..  he just needs a break. Salah is NOT shit all of a sudden.. same for VVD & Hendo. They need a break. Let Bajcetic, Nat Phillips, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Gakpo & Carvalho get some playing time, and let's start introducing the Klopp legends gradually. Failing to qualify for Champions League means NOTHING. By reaching 3/5 finals and 6/6 latter rounds, these legends have ensured we qualify for Champions League automatically by the virtue of our UEFA coefficients when that becomes applicable.

So let's all calm down and treat Fabinho and the rest of our legends with a bit more patience and class.

Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7325 on: February 1, 2023, 04:00:58 pm »
Quote from: faisfais on January 31, 2023, 07:55:01 pm
Not a bad shout.. I'd prefer "this" change of scenery than the "other" change of scenery as in moving to another club.

"That" Fabinho foul on Ferguson reminded of me of Partey's lunge against Liverpool in the League Cup semis last term. Clearly he was not in the mental frame of mind (having JUST disembarked from AFCON a few hours earlier), but got sent off carelessly. Fabinho looks mentally lost - as do Salah, Virgil (before injury), Hendo & Matip. Trent was also in the same boat at the beginning of the season, but he has improved leaps and bounds since the World Cup break (primarily spent bonding with Jude).

The KEY is patience with this current squad. They are F****** amazing. Having lived through some mediocre sides in the mid-90s, 2000s, and much of 2010s, we really need to chill out! Fabinho's legs are NOT gone..  he just needs a break. Salah is NOT shit all of a sudden.. same for VVD & Hendo. They need a break. Let Bajcetic, Nat Phillips, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Gakpo & Carvalho get some playing time, and let's start introducing the Klopp legends gradually. Failing to qualify for Champions League means NOTHING. By reaching 3/5 finals and 6/6 latter rounds, these legends have ensured we qualify for Champions League automatically by the virtue of our UEFA coefficients when that becomes applicable.

So let's all calm down and treat Fabinho and the rest of our legends with a bit more patience and class.

Just wanted to say - that is not accurate at all.  That was changed last year after the comparison to the ESL was made, and UEFA bacl tracked.

The 4 extra places will go to - 1 extra Champions spot for a smaller league; 1 extra spot for the 3rd placed team from a league who currently have to go through a qualifying match; and 2 extra spots, to be awarded on league position, to the 2 best performing leagues from the previous season.

So, if they went into affect for 2023/24, instead of the following year, England *would* get the 5th spot, but it would HAVE to be awarded to whomever finished 5th.  So we'd still need to qualify - just it would be a Top 5, instead of a Top 4.  The other thing to note is that if the CL winners, or EL winners, are not granted automatic qualification from their own league, they'd have priority over 1 of those 4 additional slots - but am not sure which yet. 
Logged

Offline faisfais

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 598
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7326 on: February 1, 2023, 04:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on February  1, 2023, 04:00:58 pm
Just wanted to say - that is not accurate at all.  That was changed last year after the comparison to the ESL was made, and UEFA back tracked.

I was not aware of this development. Thanks for correcting my error!

Looks like we will just need to go through the doldrums of mediocrity for a few seasons and come back gradually again. As an engineer, I don't mind a re-construction project. What FSG, Klopp and these players have achieved between 2016-thru-2022 has been nothing short of incredible. This team has given me enough memories to last a life-time. I just don't understand, how some people can be so quick to move on from them. We will come back.. getting to the top (2016-2019) was much more fun than the highs (2019-2022) and hell of a lot better than now! (2023). Let's build it up again with a little help for the likes of Fabinho, Hendo, VVD & Salah along the way.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7327 on: Today at 02:01:23 pm »
Not in the squad today.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,616
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7328 on: Today at 02:04:37 pm »
Dropped or injured?

Either way its probably good for him to have a break.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7329 on: Today at 02:05:41 pm »
Good for him to be taken out of the firing line for a bit.

Let him have a break and hopefully be back refreshed and back to his good old self.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,706
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7330 on: Today at 02:54:06 pm »
Break? He's been largely unused. Not sure what his issues are, but I don't think his form is due to tiredness
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,684
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7331 on: Today at 02:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:54:06 pm
Break? He's been largely unused and didn't go the world cup. Not sure what his issues are, but I don't think his form is due to tiredness

He literally went to the World Cup.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,706
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7332 on: Today at 02:55:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:55:00 pm
He literally went to the World Cup.

I edited my post, but nice on the draw McGraw
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,662
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7333 on: Today at 02:55:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:55:00 pm
He literally went to the World Cup.

As a water carrier. He doesn't play for Brazil, never did even when he was flying with us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Up
« previous next »
 