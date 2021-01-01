« previous next »
Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]

Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7280 on: Yesterday at 08:12:04 pm
His passing always been iffy but its really bad atm. Add that with his lack pace and him not thinking quick enough. Would try sell to a German/French/Spanish team. If he stays the skipper has to go. One or both have to go because this is the era of the athletes and having both playing bit part roles means that if we get an injury or two they will both start together. Something that they will never be able to do at this level.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7281 on: Yesterday at 08:13:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:25:06 pm
Just get on with it. It was a bad tackle, move on. Dont have a cry and a moan to any prick that will listen.

He genuinely thought he had done some serious damage to the young lad and if he had done his Achilles he could have been out for months. Got no problem with him being a human being and showing remorse.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7282 on: Yesterday at 08:16:19 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 08:12:04 pm
His passing always been iffy but its really bad atm. Add that with his lack pace and him not thinking quick enough. Would try sell to a German/French/Spanish team. If he stays the skipper has to go. One or both have to go because this is the era of the athletes and having both playing bit part roles means that if we get an injury or two they will both start together. Something that they will never be able to do at this level.

That's key. It's a bit like how you don't want Henderson and Milner playing in the same midfield. That now applies to Fabinho and Henderson.

One or both need to move on in the summer for that reason because naturally you'll end up playing them both in various games.

If Fabinho leaves in the summer then we need to buy a 6 though. I haven't seen us linked with a specific 6. Bajcetic and Fabinho as the DM options in a more reinvigorated midfield with new signings might see his form improved. If not then Morton gets more game time and he moves on.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7283 on: Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm
Whilst we can all see his form has dropped off a cliff for one reason or another, why do some resort to insulting a players wife? What has she got to do with anything?

Fabinho has been a fantastic player for us, dont agree with ripping a player to shreds like hes purposely playing shite.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7284 on: Yesterday at 08:33:30 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:48:31 pm
He might come good given a summer break and then he's got to fight for his shirt with Bajcetic. If we sign Nunes and Bellingham for example (wishful thinking) neither are a natural 6 so we'd still need Fabinho and he'd be better for their presence.

I think either Fabinho or Henderson need to move on though in the summer, you can't carry both in the same midfield anymore. If he goes then we need to sign another 6 though rather than try and get by with Bajcetic and a 38 year old Milner.

You might get a Villa or a West Ham to pay money for Fabinho.

We need to sign another 6 then. He's not good enough.

We need a minimum of 3 FIRST CHOICE midfielders this summer. If you're taking squad members maybe we need more. It's absolutely wild just how bad it's got.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7285 on: Yesterday at 09:15:07 pm
I think if I had come on today I couldnt be any worse than he was. Two misplaced passes and crocking the oppo in the first minute. And I thought Andy carrol was an embarrassment last night.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7286 on: Yesterday at 09:54:51 pm
We may be able to get 10m - and we should take it only because he's not going to magically get better at 30 or 31.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7287 on: Yesterday at 11:44:50 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:54:51 pm
We may be able to get 10m - and we should take it only because he's not going to magically get better at 30 or 31.

I would just get rid asap, preferably in this window.

Been a magnificent player for us, but he's stinking the place out now. I think it's better for all parties, because with a new challenge and a change of scene he could play at a top level for a few more years. Bargain out there for a club that can offer him the right environment.

We just need to get ruthless now and start building for the next phase. 100% this starts with cutting Fabinho, one of our previous top performers out the team and club. This will not only improve us on the field, but will also send a message to every player in the squad that NOBODY is too big to be immune to the chop. It's just how it's got to be at Liverpool.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7288 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm
Bad patch, no need to overreact
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7289 on: Today at 04:51:59 am
Haven't watched a full game this season - combo of club website no longer working on my Smart TV, time constraints and demotivating results - but to what extent do you all think his problems are caused by exposure of his lack of pace and agility, which were always there, due to Hendo's decline? I've heard talk of him losing his touch and passing skills, which could be a confidence issue. Just trying to gauge whether there's any hope of a revival or, failing that, reason to hope he may have value to other clubs that could be advertised via loan? I've no idea what we are "transitioning" to this season, so no idea whether an in-form Fab even fits.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7290 on: Today at 08:24:06 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:51:59 am
Haven't watched a full game this season - combo of club website no longer working on my Smart TV, time constraints and demotivating results - but to what extent do you all think his problems are caused by exposure of his lack of pace and agility, which were always there, due to Hendo's decline? I've heard talk of him losing his touch and passing skills, which could be a confidence issue. Just trying to gauge whether there's any hope of a revival or, failing that, reason to hope he may have value to other clubs that could be advertised via loan? I've no idea what we are "transitioning" to this season, so no idea whether an in-form Fab even fits.
An untried 18-year old is better than him. Says a lot.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7291 on: Today at 08:26:36 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm
Bad patch, no need to overreact

You would hope so.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7292 on: Today at 08:52:11 am
A player whos been an absolutely integral beast in our last few years and one of the first names on the team sheet in almost every supporters eyes is now being thrown out by those very same people after a bad half season. Dont some of you remember what it used to be like even in the 80s when we were winning titles almost every season and, heaven forbid, the last 30 years before Klopp? Its absolutely staggering. Never mind the fact that its been a systemic issue from the front as Klopp has often alluded to. Plus its damned unfortunate his current bad form has coincided with that of Henderson and has therefore contributed to the teams lack of confidence and form. But hey, its an Internet forum right and everyone has the right to air their opinions?
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7293 on: Today at 08:53:47 am
Sell in the summer no doubt about that.

Been brillant for us but legs are gone.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7294 on: Today at 09:13:53 am
The worst drop off in form since Delle Alli.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7295 on: Today at 09:16:35 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 08:52:11 am
A player whos been an absolutely integral beast in our last few years and one of the first names on the team sheet in almost every supporters eyes is now being thrown out by those very same people after a bad half season. Dont some of you remember what it used to be like even in the 80s when we were winning titles almost every season and, heaven forbid, the last 30 years before Klopp? Its absolutely staggering. Never mind the fact that its been a systemic issue from the front as Klopp has often alluded to. Plus its damned unfortunate his current bad form has coincided with that of Henderson and has therefore contributed to the teams lack of confidence and form. But hey, its an Internet forum right and everyone has the right to air their opinions?
If it's systemic then why is an inexperienced youngster looking better than him?
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7296 on: Today at 09:35:00 am
29 appearances this season is the only reall shocking thing about this sad story. Based on form 9 appearances would seem excessive, yet he has almost 30. Don't think there is a single game in there where he was properly dominant. Just bench him and give him trickling minutes later in the season, hoping he builds up enough form to entice a buyer.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7297 on: Today at 09:39:11 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:16:35 am
If it's systemic then why is an inexperienced youngster looking better than him?

Dont you think some of you are just as eager to pass judgement on a 18 year old after a few good matches as you are on Fabinho? What happens if this 18 year old starts having the inevitable bad run of matches? Will you be more charitable to him just because hes only 18. I highly doubt it. I know l wont convince any of you. Better and more eloquent posters have tried and failed. Its just a sign of the times. Players have bad seasons. Its ALWAYS happened and itll continue to happen. Imagine Klopp having to hear the same old rubbish from so called journos who think they know better and who probably got their questions from Internet discussions? Imagine Klopp having to talk about undeserved loyalty. Imagine if Klopp reacted the way so many fans react. Is that the way to run a stable happy motivated club purely from the perspective of a football coach? Seriously guys.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7298 on: Today at 09:41:06 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 08:52:11 am
A player whos been an absolutely integral beast in our last few years and one of the first names on the team sheet in almost every supporters eyes is now being thrown out by those very same people after a bad half season. Dont some of you remember what it used to be like even in the 80s when we were winning titles almost every season and, heaven forbid, the last 30 years before Klopp? Its absolutely staggering. Never mind the fact that its been a systemic issue from the front as Klopp has often alluded to. Plus its damned unfortunate his current bad form has coincided with that of Henderson and has therefore contributed to the teams lack of confidence and form. But hey, its an Internet forum right and everyone has the right to air their opinions?

The best this football club has ever been is when we had a manager who's mantra was to let players lose their legs on someone else's pitch. His legs have completely and utterly gone, the tackle yesterday - which he should have been sent off for - was the perfect demonstration of this. His head wanted to do one thing, his body couldn't, and he went through the back of a young lad and injured him. If we sold him in THIS window I wouldn't complain about it. He's been brilliant for us, the season we won the league he was arguably our key player, but he's totally done now.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7299 on: Today at 09:44:49 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 09:39:11 am
Dont you think some of you are just as eager to pass judgement on a 18 year old after a few good matches as you are on Fabinho? What happens if this 18 year old starts having the inevitable bad run of matches? Will you be more charitable to him just because hes only 18. I highly doubt it. I know l wont convince any of you. Better and more eloquent posters have tried and failed. Its just a sign of the times. Players have bad seasons. Its ALWAYS happened and itll continue to happen. Imagine Klopp having to hear the same old rubbish from so called journos who think they know better and who probably got their questions from Internet discussions? Imagine Klopp having to talk about undeserved loyalty. Imagine if Klopp reacted the way so many fans react. Is that the way to run a stable happy motivated club purely from the perspective of a football coach? Seriously guys.

Is Klopp in the wrong for dropping him for an 18 year old then? Fab deserves more loyalty from the manager surely.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7300 on: Today at 09:48:02 am
Just a crap situation all round. It does feel like its something irreversible at this point. The man has been great for us, absolutely pivotal in everything weve won so Id hate for him to be remembered for this season (although fairly confident once the dust settles he wont be). But what a fall from grace for him.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7301 on: Today at 09:48:46 am
Nah this isn't just a 'bad patch'. He has been shite for months and months now, I'd sell asap.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7302 on: Today at 09:53:56 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:34:37 pm
Im sure that was a few weeks ago, not the summer?

His form has been gone for far longer, and its more than just poor form at this point.

I think he was out for the game against Leicester on December 30th because his wife went into labour
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7303 on: Today at 10:00:24 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 08:52:11 am
A player whos been an absolutely integral beast in our last few years and one of the first names on the team sheet in almost every supporters eyes is now being thrown out by those very same people after a bad half season. Dont some of you remember what it used to be like even in the 80s when we were winning titles almost every season and, heaven forbid, the last 30 years before Klopp? Its absolutely staggering. Never mind the fact that its been a systemic issue from the front as Klopp has often alluded to. Plus its damned unfortunate his current bad form has coincided with that of Henderson and has therefore contributed to the teams lack of confidence and form. But hey, its an Internet forum right and everyone has the right to air their opinions?

I guess the issues are all related to our transfer policy. If we purchased a suitable replacement or back up then having Fabinho sit on the bench or try and play himself back into form would be an option. But currently our only option is him or an 18 year old who has only played a couple of first team games.
We need money to buy a replacement so that means selling someone. For me Fabinho was one of our most important players these last few seasons. Maybe he does need a rest. Maybe there is still a player there and this is just a dip in form but can we afford to wait and see? His value might drop even further and we need money for transfers. So I think that forces people to think we need to sell.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7304 on: Today at 10:04:01 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:13:53 am
The worst drop off in form since Delle Alli.

It's up there. And for a defensive midfielder too. Just all a bit odd.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7305 on: Today at 10:04:30 am
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:00:24 am
I guess the issues are all related to our transfer policy. If we purchased a suitable replacement or back up then having Fabinho sit on the bench or try and play himself back into form would be an option. But currently our only option is him or an 18 year old who has only played a couple of first team games.
We need money to buy a replacement so that means selling someone. For me Fabinho was one of our most important players these last few seasons. Maybe he does need a rest. Maybe there is still a player there and this is just a dip in form but can we afford to wait and see? His value might drop even further and we need money for transfers. So I think that forces people to think we need to sell.

We have been unlucky with Fabinho. I bet if you asked most fans their view was that we needed a couple of 8's and felt that between Fabinho and Henderson, the 6 position should be sufficiently covered. So in that sense i don't think anyone can criticise the club for not bringing in a replacement.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7306 on: Today at 10:05:38 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:44:49 am
Is Klopp in the wrong for dropping him for an 18 year old then? Fab deserves more loyalty from the manager surely.

Please dont deliberately misunderstand me. Along with so many others, lm just asking for a little perspective. Players have bad seasons. Some have a bad bedding in season when they first arrive. Others lose their way a bit after a few seasons. Fab has been a monster the last few seasons. Yes, of course his form has dropped off a cliff. Some of you think Klopp is showing too much loyalty just by playing him or even just having him around. It took Klopp about 2 full seasons to start turning doubters into believers. Now after just half a season, so many appear to have thrown up their hands at so many players. Surely we could all, especially the players, benefit from some positivity?
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7307 on: Today at 10:18:09 am
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 10:05:38 am
Please dont deliberately misunderstand me. Along with so many others, lm just asking for a little perspective. Players have bad seasons. Some have a bad bedding in season when they first arrive. Others lose their way a bit after a few seasons. Fab has been a monster the last few seasons. Yes, of course his form has dropped off a cliff. Some of you think Klopp is showing too much loyalty just by playing him or even just having him around. It took Klopp about 2 full seasons to start turning doubters into believers. Now after just half a season, so many appear to have thrown up their hands at so many players. Surely we could all, especially the players, benefit from some positivity?

Sure, I mean we can all say he's world class and will be better than ever next season which is what a few want from the forum even if we got relegated but not sure how it would help us.

The trouble with this "loyalty" thing is you end up keeping loads of players who achieved lots out of "loyalty" then the team ends up looking old and a bit rubbish and you get overtaken by younger better sides. We can be "loyal" and keep him around for another year or two because of what he's done for us but it's far more likely we'll just get another year or two of this and be stuck in mid table rather than some miracle turn around.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
Reply #7308 on: Today at 10:22:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:
We have been unlucky with Fabinho. I bet if you asked most fans their view was that we needed a couple of 8's and felt that between Fabinho and Henderson, the 6 position should be sufficiently covered. So in that sense i don't think anyone can criticise the club for not bringing in a replacement.

I agree. I am just making the point why people might jump to say "sell him now". Our seemingly lack of funds means we need to bring money in for replacements for the whole of our midfield and as there seems to be no investment coming the only options appear to be to sell the players who might still have some value. Do we risk seeing if Fabinho will get his game back whilst his value potentially drops? That's the position we are in.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7309 on: Today at 10:25:45 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:22:53 am
I agree. I am just making the point why people might jump to say "sell him now". Our seemingly lack of funds means we need to bring money in for replacements for the whole of our midfield and as there seems to be no investment coming the only options appear to be to sell the players who might still have some value. Do we risk seeing if Fabinho will get his game back whilst his value potentially drops? That's the position we are in.

Id sell him and get whatever we can. Be it 10mill, 20mill, whatever. It may not be a lot, but we need as much money we can get and also need to reduce the wage bill to get more bang for our buck. We are not going to be able to sell Henderson and Thiago, but we can with Fabinho. He currently is behind an 18 year old who is physically unable to complete 90 minutes and when he comes on looks like a competition winner.

We are not going to be in the top competition of Europe this season and possibly not even in Europa. We don't need a big squad. Sell a load of them with Fabinho being the 5th one out the door (after Milner, Keita, Ox and Arthur).
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7310 on: Today at 10:34:34 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:18:09 am
Sure, I mean we can all say he's world class and will be better than ever next season which is what a few want from the forum even if we got relegated but not sure how it would help us.

The trouble with this "loyalty" thing is you end up keeping loads of players who achieved lots out of "loyalty" then the team ends up looking old and a bit rubbish and you get overtaken by younger better sides. We can be "loyal" and keep him around for another year or two because of what he's done for us but it's far more likely we'll just get another year or two of this and be stuck in mid table rather than some miracle turn around.

Sorry, but l feel were just talking past each other at this point. 🙏🏽
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7311 on: Today at 11:01:35 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:13:53 am
The worst drop off in form since Delle Alli.

Nonsense, Ali was never a top level player like Stan. Ali went from decent to complete shite, Stan has gone from possibly the best in the world in his position to complete shite.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7312 on: Today at 01:21:59 pm »
His reaction to the tackle that got him booked was that he's as bewildered by how he's playing as the rest of us.  I've always felt he's someone that needs a few games to play himself into form but this is by far the longest run of bad games he's had for us.  It would be interesting to know if he's still at a good level in training or if he's generally dropped off a cliff.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7313 on: Today at 01:25:36 pm »
I mean there's a half decent chance that he made a deal with the devil to become a top top player for lets say 10 years and that deal just expired the past summer and now he's back to normal standards.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7314 on: Today at 01:43:16 pm »
Yeah this isn't just a blip in form. He's genuinely had one or two good (i.e. not poor) performances since Paris. It speaks volumes that he's lost his place in the side to an 18 year old. We've been really unlucky - for me he was the best number 6 in the World between 2018 and 2022, but he's fallen off a cliff. He was the least of my worries at the start of the season but is now the only one of our core group that I think we should sell. The likes of Salah, Virgil, Robertson, Trent still look like they will get back on track once we have some stability. Fabinho looks cooked and seems to get worse each game.

As previously mentioned, I hope this season doesn't tarnish his legacy amongst the fanbase. He's easily the best midfielder we've had since Gerrard and a key part of our success under Klopp.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7315 on: Today at 02:16:43 pm »
Should sell in the summer but remember him for how good he was this past 5 years. But we saw signs last season he had lost something.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7316 on: Today at 02:17:51 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:02:31 pm
I do wonder whether hes being kept up late by the new baby. Before Christmas he looked exposed but was still capable of performing in the odd game e.g. City. Now he looks lost but I believe he had a kid recently which from my experience can leave you very tired and out of sorts!
I think Bob Paisley used to bemoan players becoming a father during the season so it could be a contributory factor.
Did Fab get injured during that awful spell during lockdown when we ran out of centre backs? I've had the feeling for some time that he's never recovered from that temporary shift in position.
Yesterday he had a stinker albeit I understood the substitution because Klopp is trying to be careful with the kids. Stan's been poor for much of this season but I'm prepared to give him some leeway for that tackle because I think he'd not adjusted, physically or mentally, to the pace of the game.
On the plus side Stan's drop off in form has given Bajcetic the chance to shine and hopefully we've got a star on our hands. In the meantime, our Brazilian has my full support and I will love him forever for his contribution to our recent success and especially to THAT game against Barca when he was my MOTM
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7317 on: Today at 02:21:29 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:17:51 pm
I think Bob Paisley used to bemoan players becoming a father during the season so it could be a contributory factor.
Did Fab get injured during that awful spell during lockdown when we ran out of centre backs? I've had the feeling for some time that he's never recovered from that temporary shift in position.
Yesterday he had a stinker albeit I understood the substitution because Klopp is trying to be careful with the kids. Stan's been poor for much of this season but I'm prepared to give him some leeway for that tackle because I think he'd not adjusted, physically or mentally, to the pace of the game.
On the plus side Stan's drop off in form has given Bajcetic the chance to shine and hopefully we've got a star on our hands. In the meantime, our Brazilian has my full support and I will love him forever for his contribution to our recent success and especially to THAT game against Barca when he was my MOTM

I mean babies keep you up from birth to I don't know when it ends, it hasn't stopped for us and the oldest is nearly three. So off season, or during season probably same shite. Maybe they can't become a father until their career has ended?


Fabinho has always been a bit slow, and not the most nimble guy. He relied on his brain and speed of thought to read the game to put himself in the right place at the right time. He seems to have lost that part a bit, combined with being a year older, and yeah affected by last season too.
Re: Stan Fabinho - [currently suffering existential crisis]
« Reply #7318 on: Today at 02:39:07 pm »
I think the lad needs a reset and I think it probably showed on his face yesterday that he knows that. Keep Bajcetic and other in front of him at the moment and give him some moments (when it does not matter) to play his way back. We know how good he is, just not at this moment.
