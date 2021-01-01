Haven't watched a full game this season - combo of club website no longer working on my Smart TV, time constraints and demotivating results - but to what extent do you all think his problems are caused by exposure of his lack of pace and agility, which were always there, due to Hendo's decline? I've heard talk of him losing his touch and passing skills, which could be a confidence issue. Just trying to gauge whether there's any hope of a revival or, failing that, reason to hope he may have value to other clubs that could be advertised via loan? I've no idea what we are "transitioning" to this season, so no idea whether an in-form Fab even fits.