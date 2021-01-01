I do wonder whether hes being kept up late by the new baby. Before Christmas he looked exposed but was still capable of performing in the odd game e.g. City. Now he looks lost but I believe he had a kid recently which from my experience can leave you very tired and out of sorts!



I think Bob Paisley used to bemoan players becoming a father during the season so it could be a contributory factor.Did Fab get injured during that awful spell during lockdown when we ran out of centre backs? I've had the feeling for some time that he's never recovered from that temporary shift in position.Yesterday he had a stinker albeit I understood the substitution because Klopp is trying to be careful with the kids. Stan's been poor for much of this season but I'm prepared to give him some leeway for that tackle because I think he'd not adjusted, physically or mentally, to the pace of the game.On the plus side Stan's drop off in form has given Bajcetic the chance to shine and hopefully we've got a star on our hands. In the meantime, our Brazilian has my full support and I will love him forever for his contribution to our recent success and especially to THAT game against Barca when he was my MOTM