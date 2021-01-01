« previous next »
His passing always been iffy but its really bad atm. Add that with his lack pace and him not thinking quick enough. Would try sell to a German/French/Spanish team. If he stays the skipper has to go. One or both have to go because this is the era of the athletes and having both playing bit part roles means that if we get an injury or two they will both start together. Something that they will never be able to do at this level.
Just get on with it. It was a bad tackle, move on. Dont have a cry and a moan to any prick that will listen.

He genuinely thought he had done some serious damage to the young lad and if he had done his Achilles he could have been out for months. Got no problem with him being a human being and showing remorse.
His passing always been iffy but its really bad atm. Add that with his lack pace and him not thinking quick enough. Would try sell to a German/French/Spanish team. If he stays the skipper has to go. One or both have to go because this is the era of the athletes and having both playing bit part roles means that if we get an injury or two they will both start together. Something that they will never be able to do at this level.

That's key. It's a bit like how you don't want Henderson and Milner playing in the same midfield. That now applies to Fabinho and Henderson.

One or both need to move on in the summer for that reason because naturally you'll end up playing them both in various games.

If Fabinho leaves in the summer then we need to buy a 6 though. I haven't seen us linked with a specific 6. Bajcetic and Fabinho as the DM options in a more reinvigorated midfield with new signings might see his form improved. If not then Morton gets more game time and he moves on.
