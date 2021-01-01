« previous next »
Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine

MonsLibpool

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7240 on: Today at 05:24:57 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:02:02 pm
He was a different beast with legs either side of him, the impervious Van Dijk sweeping all up behind and being asked to cover a much smaller area.. He was always poor at tracking runs.. Now he's being asked to cover a huge amount of the pitch, with no legs in the midfield and his own physical decline.

Scary we have a world class sports science and data analytics set up and they all missed the decline of several of the team..
He looks incapable of doing the basics these days. He's done at this level and it's been progressive because he was poor in some games at the back end of last season like Villa away.
Ratboy3G

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7241 on: Today at 05:30:12 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:57:58 pm
As bad a substitute appearance as I've ever seen, should have been hauled off after that challenge

I think he would have been if we had any subs left 😆
le_boss

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7242 on: Today at 05:36:35 pm
Such a stupid fucking tackle from behind.  Fucking liability.
Geezer08

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7243 on: Today at 05:50:40 pm
So sad to see the decline - wonder if there are some underlying mental issues, after the tackle he looked like a completely broken guy on the verge of tears
PIPA23

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7244 on: Today at 05:58:51 pm
signed a new long-term deal and went to shit.

he needs to be sold in the summer...I had enough of it. we need to set standards where they should be for this club.
Nick110581

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7245 on: Today at 06:01:02 pm
Awful tackle.

Whats happened to him ?
killer-heels

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7246 on: Today at 06:02:17 pm
His reaction to the tackle was pathetic.
Nick110581

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7247 on: Today at 06:02:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:02:17 pm
His reaction to the tackle was pathetic.

What did he do?
HeartAndSoul

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7248 on: Today at 06:02:57 pm
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 05:58:51 pm
signed a new long-term deal and went to shit.

he needs to be sold in the summer...I had enough of it. we need to set standards where they should be for this club.

Still got like 3 years on his £150k+ deal doesnt he?

100% serie A loan awaits unless we can convince like atletico Madrid or a team like that to buy him
QC

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7249 on: Today at 06:03:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:02:17 pm
His reaction to the tackle was pathetic.

He played badly but I dont think this is fair. He was showing remorse
Xanderzone

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7250 on: Today at 06:10:05 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:03:53 pm
He played badly but I dont think this is fair. He was showing remorse

I think he was panicking because he knew it was a red card offence.
KurtVerbose

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7251 on: Today at 06:17:26 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 05:54:15 pm
The tackle was cowardly and merely an act of pretending to try.

Has his keyboard warrior weirdo Mrs taken to Twitter to defend him yet?

Some of these posts.....

That is seriously horrible. Calling him a coward and then insulting his wife. You should have a serious look at yourself because that is disgusting.
killer-heels

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7252 on: Today at 06:25:06 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:03:53 pm
He played badly but I dont think this is fair. He was showing remorse

Just get on with it. It was a bad tackle, move on. Dont have a cry and a moan to any prick that will listen.
kasperoff

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7253 on: Today at 06:32:33 pm
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 05:50:40 pm
So sad to see the decline - wonder if there are some underlying mental issues, after the tackle he looked like a completely broken guy on the verge of tears

He became a father in the summer. Bit of a gamechanger for him. Could well be part of it.
decosabute

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7254 on: Today at 06:33:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:02:17 pm
His reaction to the tackle was pathetic.

Don't understand the comment. He looked gutted because he knew he'd crocked Ferguson. Didn't think there was anything strange about it?
Dim Glas

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7255 on: Today at 06:34:37 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 06:32:33 pm
He became a father in the summer. Bit of a gamechanger for him. Could well be part of it.

Im sure that was a few weeks ago, not the summer?

His form has been gone for far longer, and its more than just poor form at this point.
jillc

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7256 on: Today at 06:39:53 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:33:32 pm
Don't understand the comment. He looked gutted because he knew he'd crocked Ferguson. Didn't think there was anything strange about it?

There wasn't anything strange about it, it was a normal reaction.
Adam_LFC

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #7257 on: Today at 06:43:39 pm
Hes gone from a player you didnt have to worry about to one you hope is nowhere near the teamsheet in the space of a year. Wreckless challenge earlier as well, looks like he cant be arsed.
