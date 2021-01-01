He was a different beast with legs either side of him, the impervious Van Dijk sweeping all up behind and being asked to cover a much smaller area.. He was always poor at tracking runs.. Now he's being asked to cover a huge amount of the pitch, with no legs in the midfield and his own physical decline.Scary we have a world class sports science and data analytics set up and they all missed the decline of several of the team..
As bad a substitute appearance as I've ever seen, should have been hauled off after that challenge
His reaction to the tackle was pathetic.
signed a new long-term deal and went to shit.he needs to be sold in the summer...I had enough of it. we need to set standards where they should be for this club.
He played badly but I dont think this is fair. He was showing remorse
The tackle was cowardly and merely an act of pretending to try.Has his keyboard warrior weirdo Mrs taken to Twitter to defend him yet?
So sad to see the decline - wonder if there are some underlying mental issues, after the tackle he looked like a completely broken guy on the verge of tears
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
He became a father in the summer. Bit of a gamechanger for him. Could well be part of it.
Don't understand the comment. He looked gutted because he knew he'd crocked Ferguson. Didn't think there was anything strange about it?
