What do you guys think has gone wrong for him?. He was awesome til back end of last season. Performances have literally dropped off a cliff. He seems leggy and lacking mobility he used to have imho. At least with Hendo his performances have been going down as someone further up pointed out (and he has had multiple injuries and that foot disorder/issue he has had to nurse/deal with last few years).



He did have the muscle injury at the end of last season. Mostly the amount of minutes he been playing, with back to back short season of rest in the offseason and he also went to the World Cup so had not had a huge break. Also He much better in a compact MF instead of an open one, So playing with Henderson makes his issues of lack of pace show up more. I want to see him with Keita and Thiago in the MF though.I thought his cameo was more encouraging him him as he involved in the duels, tackle etc even though he was not winning them. He been not in those as much recently.