I think he's being written off a bit too early personally. A lot of players seem to be suffering a hangover after last seasons exploits, and he's in a position where he's gone from protecting a small central area of the pitch to having to cover lots of ground, and it's exposing his lack of pace.
Maybe it's a case of damage done and he won't recover, but I think a few players might come back after a decent break in the summer. Hopefully if we do end up missing out on top four we take the opportunity to give him a break for the last few matches and give the minutes to Bajcetic.
None of this is to say we don't still need to sign 2-3 midfielders, I just don't think he's a lost cause yet.