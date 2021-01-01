« previous next »
Chakan

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Yesterday at 03:55:15 pm
He'd be perfect for the Italian league. Need to shop him around there at the end of the season. He's just too slow now for the premier league.
Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Yesterday at 03:56:42 pm
He's a squad player now. If he's happy to be that that's okay but if not just sell him. We can get a decent fee for him.
MonsLibpool

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Yesterday at 04:13:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:56:42 pm
He's a squad player now. If he's happy to be that that's okay but if not just sell him. We can get a decent fee for him.
Was woeful when he came on. Lost all his duels. He's not good enough to be a squad player.
Haggis36

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Yesterday at 04:17:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:56:42 pm
He's a squad player now. If he's happy to be that that's okay but if not just sell him. We can get a decent fee for him.

Do you think? I reckon we'd do well to give him away at this point. He's on £180k a week - we'll end up loaning him out or paying him off if he does move on. Don't see the point in keeping him as a squad player, either financially or in football terms. The lad can't move. I'd want significantly more from a squad player even before factoring in the fact that he's probably like our 4th highest paid player.

I've no doubt we'll keep him though, with the idea that we can somehow coax a performance out of him if he's rotated regularly. Then we'll be told that the £600k a week being spent on Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho and Milner (who we want to renew) makes it difficult for us to add a top quality midfielder (never mind the 3 we actually need).
HeartAndSoul

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Yesterday at 05:11:53 pm
Running through quicksand out there, went from being one of the top 5 cm in the world to one youd give away for free with just how awful hes been. Hopefully we manage to fleece some club £20 mil just based on his past reputation.
Schmidt

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Yesterday at 05:13:53 pm
I think he's being written off a bit too early personally. A lot of players seem to be suffering a hangover after last seasons exploits, and he's in a position where he's gone from protecting a small central area of the pitch to having to cover lots of ground, and it's exposing his lack of pace.

Maybe it's a case of damage done and he won't recover, but I think a few players might come back after a decent break in the summer. Hopefully if we do end up missing out on top four we take the opportunity to give him a break for the last few matches and give the minutes to Bajcetic.

None of this is to say we don't still need to sign 2-3 midfielders, I just don't think he's a lost cause yet.
RedG13

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Yesterday at 08:48:57 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:13:53 pm
I think he's being written off a bit too early personally. A lot of players seem to be suffering a hangover after last seasons exploits, and he's in a position where he's gone from protecting a small central area of the pitch to having to cover lots of ground, and it's exposing his lack of pace.

Maybe it's a case of damage done and he won't recover, but I think a few players might come back after a decent break in the summer. Hopefully if we do end up missing out on top four we take the opportunity to give him a break for the last few matches and give the minutes to Bajcetic.

None of this is to say we don't still need to sign 2-3 midfielders, I just don't think he's a lost cause yet.
I agree with this on the space. Also Bajcetic getting the minutes right now seems fine.
I also want to see him Keita,Thiago, Jones in front and in a Midfield without Henderson.
Yea he didnt win any ground duels but he was at least trying
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:56:42 pm
He's a squad player now. If he's happy to be that that's okay but if not just sell him. We can get a decent fee for him.

Not even a squad player anymore I'm afraid.

Not sure what happened to him. I've never seen someone becoming so surprisingly shit so quickly.
harleydanger

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 01:08:39 am
Dont think Ive ever seen a player fall off a cliff as fast as this.
farawayred

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 01:40:01 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:08:39 am
Dont think Ive ever seen a player fall off a cliff as fast as this.
Him and Hendo's are strange cases...
newterp

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 01:41:54 am
Has anyone ever seen a player fall off a cliff and turn to shit?

I feel like the laws of physics say no. But....
MonsLibpool

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 01:46:08 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:41:54 am
Has anyone ever seen a player fall off a cliff and turn to shit?

I feel like the laws of physics say no. But....
Torres?
StL-Dono

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 02:00:57 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:46:08 am
Torres?

No, I'm pretty sure he's still a human being.
MonsLibpool

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 02:13:34 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:40:01 am
Him and Hendo's are strange cases...
Hendo's numbers have dropped gradually. I wouldn't say his decline is steep. The thing about Fab is that I didn't miss him when he got suspended for the FA cup final. He's been poor for a while.
Lynndenberries

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 02:29:47 am
Sad to see. He was up there with Alisson, Virgil, Salah, and Trent as one of our most important, consistent performers from 2018-2022. He just cant seem to keep up with the pace anymore. I do wonder if we rushed him back at the end of last season.
newterp

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 02:36:22 am
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 02:00:57 am
No, I'm pretty sure he's still a human being.

:D
SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 02:44:26 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:41:54 am
Has anyone ever seen a player fall off a cliff and turn to shit?

I feel like the laws of physics say no. But....
you obviously need to watch more cartoons.
smurfinaus

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 03:11:40 am
What do you guys think has gone wrong for him?. He was awesome til  back end of last season. Performances have literally dropped off a cliff. He seems leggy and lacking mobility he used to have imho. At least with Hendo his performances have been going down as someone further up pointed out (and he has had multiple injuries and that foot disorder/issue he has had to nurse/deal with last few years).
