That is the case as we are already getting rid of Keita, Milner and Henderson will be assuming Milners play anywhere role in the squad. Unless someone wants to buy him for 40m there is no way you can get rid of the lad. Like a lot of players in the team right now you have to see how they react when you get two fresh midfielders in the team as he could still be a central player for another 2-3 years.



If we were binning every player who is getting the run around lately then i could name most of the senior lads who are not fit for purpose. There is a bigger issue here at the moment as yesterday we looked like strangers on the pitch. The management need to look at themselves this morning and wonder wtf was that yesterday and where do we come in terms of the current issues. We all know the players and coaches are excellent but Jesus they look like they have never come back from the summer holidays of 2022. The WC break did us no favours either