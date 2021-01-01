« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7040 on: Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 08:36:43 pm
Always been a bit of a luxury player. He is very slow and cumbersome even in his prime. We had a highly energetic colleagues around him. While he could use his game IQ and pick up continuous yellow cards. To save the team. Now hes 5 steps behind. Would drop permanently just need someone hungry as a 6. Either Stefan B and Keita while hes fit over Hendo whos even behind Milner in my pecking order. Jones,Elliott,Keita,Milner or Carvalho all over Henderson and Fabinho no legs midfield. With added deficiencies technically they are not worth giving another chance to this season.
Nah. He was 'nippy' in his prime. Now, he has the turning radius of a trailer. Should be moved on. No excuses.
Online JackWard33

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7041 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm »
Stop fixating on his age and judge him on his performances
Online newterp

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7042 on: Yesterday at 09:08:18 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm
Stop fixating on his age and judge him on his performances
which are terrible for any age, right?
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7043 on: Yesterday at 09:14:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm
Nah. He was 'nippy' in his prime. Now, he has the turning radius of a trailer. Should be moved on. No excuses.

I think him being on the bench to perhaps come on in the last 20 mins or so is the best we can get from him at the moment. Look at things at the end of the season to see if it's just a one season thing or that he has truly declined. Right now his play is way off the level and he shouldn't really be starting.
Offline Barrowred

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7044 on: Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm »
Both him and Henderson are done at this level, I can't believe anyone can't see this
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7045 on: Yesterday at 09:27:36 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 09:14:07 pm
I think him being on the bench to perhaps come on in the last 20 mins or so is the best we can get from him at the moment. Look at things at the end of the season to see if it's just a one season thing or that he has truly declined. Right now his play is way off the level and he shouldn't really be starting.
We can't many senior players in that bracket. Hendo can play that role because of his leadership but Fab should be sold if possible.
Online Nick110581

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7046 on: Yesterday at 09:29:09 pm »
Weird drop off from him.
Offline Xanderzone

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7047 on: Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm »
He's finished.
Online Nick110581

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7048 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:38:38 pm
It might be a klopp thing mane, salah, fab, bobby and gini all seemed to lose something before 30

Thats untrue
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7049 on: Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm »
Our key players tend to get overplayed and peak faster.
Online JackWard33

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7050 on: Yesterday at 09:55:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm
Our key players tend to get overplayed and peak faster.

They might but Fab hasnt really been overplayed weve just got unlucky I think
Online plura

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7051 on: Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:19:17 pm
89% passes accurate, 2 of 3 ground won, possession lost 4 times.  I didnt think he was the issue but Klopp need more offense is why he took him off

Honestly you cant have that watched that match if you want to in some way I hold his performance with those stats.
He was constantly being out run, too slow to turn, not winning balls and overall just not able to get in the game. Same of course with Henderson. Not sure who was slower.
Offline RedG13

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7052 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
Honestly you cant have that watched that match if you want to in some way I hold his performance with those stats.
He was constantly being out run, too slow to turn, not winning balls and overall just not able to get in the game. Same of course with Henderson. Not sure who was slower.
I watched the game and rewatched some it. He has a to cover a lot of ground because it basically him and Thiago have do all the work in the midfield.
I feel better at the player who know how to dominate zone 14, good playing the ball under pressure(which is reflected in the stats), figuring it out more then a playing who not as a good tactically, or good under pressure and is more a runner.
I would like to see him Keita and Thiago.
Also the who press is a mess in front of a dysfunctional MF also, because have the healthy attacker who role not been to do as pressing and a new attacker who not as good at pressuring. and Ox you can moments of his quality but doesn't seem to be able to consistently though the game.
Fabinho never been one who been the quickest, he very good when he plays in a condensed Mf.
His form not good rn, i would to see him in a more functional Mf where he doesnt have put multiple fires per say where he super stretched.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 01:09:35 am »
Don't know why Henderson's thread is locked and Fab's isn't but they've both been disgracefully bad in recent times and shouldn't be anywhere near the starting XI for a little while, certainly together.

Need a centre mid in Jan, no excuses, and give Naby a run. Jones the odd game too if he's alive?
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 02:14:44 am »
It's not just that he looks to be even slower than usual, but to me what's really changed is his reaction time.  He seems to be at least a step behind the action all the time and in year's previous, when he could counter his lack of footspeed by reading the game and anticipation, he doesn't seem capable of that at all.  It's shocking. 

Back in August, before watching what this season has become, did anybody think he was likely to be our least effective player on the squad? 
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7055 on: Today at 02:32:51 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:09:35 am
Don't know why Henderson's thread is locked and Fab's isn't but they've both been disgracefully bad in recent times and shouldn't be anywhere near the starting XI for a little while, certainly together.

Need a centre mid in Jan, no excuses, and give Naby a run. Jones the odd game too if he's alive?

Im sure it will be some bullshit about hes the captain but I agree 100% theyve been equally as bad so if Fabinhos thread is open then Jordans should be as well. Hell people are posting in the Thiago thread as if hes trash with seemingly no issues.
Offline RedG13

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 02:37:14 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:09:35 am
Don't know why Henderson's thread is locked and Fab's isn't but they've both been disgracefully bad in recent times and shouldn't be anywhere near the starting XI for a little while, certainly together.

Need a centre mid in Jan, no excuses, and give Naby a run. Jones the odd game too if he's alive?
I would Like to see Jones and Keita get some games. Idk if it put Thiago at the 6, fabinho or Bajcetic but those are probably the options for 6 role rn
Online hide5seek

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 04:12:02 am »
Why do people want Naby to play? He's going. Why keep him fit for another club to benefit. Play the kids.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 04:46:43 am »
Hopefully at least half a dozen of our stalwarts will leave before the start of next season (no malice intended), so we're going to have to play some of them, might as well use the ones least past it.
Online Wool

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 06:24:00 am »
The thing with Fabinho is he was never the most athletic, especially when compared to other DMs, but it was just enough for him to be outstanding coupled with his other attributes. The slight (or major?) physical drop off is a killer for him because his starting point wasnt that high to begin with. Hes a massive problem and honestly we should be looking to sell.

A massive rebuild is needed and we cant afford to carry players.
Online LFCTikiTaka

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7060 on: Today at 09:09:58 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 04:12:02 am
Why do people want Naby to play? He's going. Why keep him fit for another club to benefit. Play the kids.

Because regardless of the fact he's leaving, he's currently our best midfielder not named Thiago.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 09:28:56 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 04:12:02 am
Why do people want Naby to play? He's going. Why keep him fit for another club to benefit. Play the kids.

so they should play the hell out of him - hammer him for the next 4 months. They dont need to save him to try and get a fee, hes leaving on a free. Although of course, thats just a dream, as we know what would likely happen, hell break down in the first half of that first start.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 09:31:11 am »
That is the case as we are already getting rid of Keita, Milner and Henderson will be assuming Milners play anywhere role in the squad. Unless someone wants to buy him for 40m there is no way you can get rid of the lad. Like a lot of players in the team right now you have to see how they react when you get two fresh midfielders in the team as he could still be a central player for another 2-3 years.

If we were binning every player who is getting the run around lately then i could name most of the senior lads who are not fit for purpose. There is a bigger issue here at the moment as yesterday we looked like strangers on the pitch. The management need to look at themselves this morning and wonder wtf was that yesterday and where do we come in terms of the current issues. We all know the players and coaches are excellent but Jesus they look like they have never come back from the summer holidays of 2022. The WC break did us no favours either
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7063 on: Today at 09:34:09 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:28:56 am
so they should play the hell out of him - hammer him for the next 4 months. They dont need to save him to try and get a fee, hes leaving on a free. Although of course, thats just a dream, as we know what would likely happen, hell break down in the first half of that first start.

If he's going, why would he give a shit about us? you're definitely not 100% with it if you're thinking of leaving
Online decosabute

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 09:40:28 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 04:12:02 am
Why do people want Naby to play? He's going. Why keep him fit for another club to benefit. Play the kids.

Because we still need to get points in the here and now, and our team is absolutely shockingly bad? It's not an art project. As terrible as we are at the moment, we should still be putting out the best team we can to compete and try to finish as high up the table as we can.

Though honestly Bajcetic would also improve the current version of the midfield.
Online Fromola

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 09:45:13 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 02:14:44 am
It's not just that he looks to be even slower than usual, but to me what's really changed is his reaction time.  He seems to be at least a step behind the action all the time and in year's previous, when he could counter his lack of footspeed by reading the game and anticipation, he doesn't seem capable of that at all.  It's shocking. 

Back in August, before watching what this season has become, did anybody think he was likely to be our least effective player on the squad?

Klopp's style is demanding, on midfielders particularly. I think 5 years of intense seasons (coupled with all the international breaks and tournaments and short summer breaks) can be the limit for many players at that intensity, but we're too slow to refresh things and never want to sell anyone. There was signs of it with Gini in his last 12-18 months, who had been here longer than Fab.

With Henderson/Milner it's just age.
Online spider-neil

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 09:53:02 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:34:09 am
If he's going, why would he give a shit about us? you're definitely not 100% with it if you're thinking of leaving

Because he wants to go to a decent club so will want to put himself in the shop window. The midfield three of Thiago Fabinho and Henderson is not working we have to change it.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 10:03:18 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:34:09 am
If he's going, why would he give a shit about us? you're definitely not 100% with it if you're thinking of leaving

sell himself to another club? Hes a free agent, the better he looks, the more and the better level of clubs will be interested and more money will be offered to him.  Id hope professional pride would help him there! Hes not lacked for effort in his sub apperaces as far as I could tell, but of cousre, the biggest issue is him getting through 90 mins anyway, thats probably a pipe dream.
Online Fromola

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 10:23:05 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:28:56 am
so they should play the hell out of him - hammer him for the next 4 months. They dont need to save him to try and get a fee, hes leaving on a free. Although of course, thats just a dream, as we know what would likely happen, hell break down in the first half of that first start.

We did this with Gini, he started every game in his last season knowing he was going on a free (and he was playing awful as well).

I honestly don't think Klopp rates Keita though, at least since that first season. He's never been first choice and steps in when people are injured or gets some minutes off the bench. When he does start he's usually the first subbed.

Fabinho/Henderson/Thiago midfield is done though, we must know that, but still Keita not trusted to start.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 10:44:11 am »
Im sure hes rated as a player, the talent has always been there. But for absolute sure he has ZERO trust or faith in him.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7070 on: Today at 11:55:11 am »
The most glaring problem last summer was backup for Fabinho. The backup was Henderson. Both of them have badly fallen in form and now every team goes right through us.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7071 on: Today at 11:59:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:53:02 am
Because he wants to go to a decent club so will want to put himself in the shop window.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:03:18 am
sell himself to another club? Hes a free agent, the better he looks, the more and the better level of clubs will be interested and more money will be offered to him.  Id hope professional pride would help him there!

You'd hope of course but (and I obviously don't know the lad) I'm not sure he cares now, I think for a Klopp team you have to be 100% in it. But yeah, something needs doing about the midfield, now
Offline MNTY

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7072 on: Today at 12:08:24 pm »
He looks  physically shot, cannot even sprint with a bit of intensity 
Offline kasperoff

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7073 on: Today at 01:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm
Both him and Henderson are done at this level, I can't believe anyone can't see this


Not sure why Thiago is getting a pass. He's been no better this season. All 3 of them need replacing.
Online KloppCorn

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7074 on: Today at 01:50:40 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:41:45 pm
Not sure why Thiago is getting a pass. He's been no better this season. All 3 of them need replacing.
This is a howler

https://twitter.com/passlikethiago/status/1614573734215520257?s=46&t=1INVbr1Gd4YBYARUQrXLaQ

Fabinho and Henderson couldn’t do that if their life depended on it. Add that with his ability to receive the ball under pressure he is on another planet to the other two. Stop your agenda or just admit you don’t know about football and have never played it at any level.
Online Wool

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7075 on: Today at 01:56:07 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:41:45 pm
Not sure why Thiago is getting a pass. He's been no better this season. All 3 of them need replacing.
But he really has. Hes literally the only in there actually doing what hes supposed to be doing.
Online JackWard33

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7076 on: Today at 02:11:16 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:41:45 pm
Not sure why Thiago is getting a pass. He's been no better this season. All 3 of them need replacing.

5 tackles and 3 interceptions yesterday playing as a 10  - Fabinho managed 0 tackles  playing deeper, while we got over run  just think about how bad that is; hes become a ghost
Thiagos giving everything and is pretty much as good as ever. The idea you can lump him in with Fabinho just tells everyone youre either not watching the games or dont know what youre watching
Online y2w902

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7077 on: Today at 02:16:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:11:16 pm
5 tackles and 3 interceptions yesterday playing as a 10  - Fabinho managed 0 tackles  playing deeper, while we got over run  just think about how bad that is; hes become a ghost
Thiagos giving everything and is pretty much as good as ever. The idea you can lump him in with Fabinho just tells everyone youre either not watching the games or dont know what youre watching

I don't think he's as good as ever, his passing has dropped a level, whether that's due to being exhausted trying to cover Fabinho, who knows but he is the least of our problems.

Fabinho should be sold immediately if we have any takers.
