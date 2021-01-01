« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine  (Read 746680 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7040 on: Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 08:36:43 pm
Always been a bit of a luxury player. He is very slow and cumbersome even in his prime. We had a highly energetic colleagues around him. While he could use his game IQ and pick up continuous yellow cards. To save the team. Now hes 5 steps behind. Would drop permanently just need someone hungry as a 6. Either Stefan B and Keita while hes fit over Hendo whos even behind Milner in my pecking order. Jones,Elliott,Keita,Milner or Carvalho all over Henderson and Fabinho no legs midfield. With added deficiencies technically they are not worth giving another chance to this season.
Nah. He was 'nippy' in his prime. Now, he has the turning radius of a trailer. Should be moved on. No excuses.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,654
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7041 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm »
Stop fixating on his age and judge him on his performances
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,369
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7042 on: Yesterday at 09:08:18 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm
Stop fixating on his age and judge him on his performances
which are terrible for any age, right?
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,894
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7043 on: Yesterday at 09:14:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm
Nah. He was 'nippy' in his prime. Now, he has the turning radius of a trailer. Should be moved on. No excuses.

I think him being on the bench to perhaps come on in the last 20 mins or so is the best we can get from him at the moment. Look at things at the end of the season to see if it's just a one season thing or that he has truly declined. Right now his play is way off the level and he shouldn't really be starting.
Logged

Offline Barrowred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7044 on: Yesterday at 09:18:36 pm »
Both him and Henderson are done at this level, I can't believe anyone can't see this
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7045 on: Yesterday at 09:27:36 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 09:14:07 pm
I think him being on the bench to perhaps come on in the last 20 mins or so is the best we can get from him at the moment. Look at things at the end of the season to see if it's just a one season thing or that he has truly declined. Right now his play is way off the level and he shouldn't really be starting.
We can't many senior players in that bracket. Hendo can play that role because of his leadership but Fab should be sold if possible.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,163
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7046 on: Yesterday at 09:29:09 pm »
Weird drop off from him.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7047 on: Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm »
He's finished.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,163
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7048 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:38:38 pm
It might be a klopp thing mane, salah, fab, bobby and gini all seemed to lose something before 30

Thats untrue
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7049 on: Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm »
Our key players tend to get overplayed and peak faster.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,654
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7050 on: Yesterday at 09:55:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:45:44 pm
Our key players tend to get overplayed and peak faster.

They might but Fab hasnt really been overplayed weve just got unlucky I think
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7051 on: Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:19:17 pm
89% passes accurate, 2 of 3 ground won, possession lost 4 times.  I didnt think he was the issue but Klopp need more offense is why he took him off

Honestly you cant have that watched that match if you want to in some way I hold his performance with those stats.
He was constantly being out run, too slow to turn, not winning balls and overall just not able to get in the game. Same of course with Henderson. Not sure who was slower.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7052 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
Honestly you cant have that watched that match if you want to in some way I hold his performance with those stats.
He was constantly being out run, too slow to turn, not winning balls and overall just not able to get in the game. Same of course with Henderson. Not sure who was slower.
I watched the game and rewatched some it. He has a to cover a lot of ground because it basically him and Thiago have do all the work in the midfield.
I feel better at the player who know how to dominate zone 14, good playing the ball under pressure(which is reflected in the stats), figuring it out more then a playing who not as a good tactically, or good under pressure and is more a runner.
I would like to see him Keita and Thiago.
Also the who press is a mess in front of a dysfunctional MF also, because have the healthy attacker who role not been to do as pressing and a new attacker who not as good at pressuring. and Ox you can moments of his quality but doesn't seem to be able to consistently though the game.
Fabinho never been one who been the quickest, he very good when he plays in a condensed Mf.
His form not good rn, i would to see him in a more functional Mf where he doesnt have put multiple fires per say where he super stretched.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,498
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 01:09:35 am »
Don't know why Henderson's thread is locked and Fab's isn't but they've both been disgracefully bad in recent times and shouldn't be anywhere near the starting XI for a little while, certainly together.

Need a centre mid in Jan, no excuses, and give Naby a run. Jones the odd game too if he's alive?
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 02:14:44 am »
It's not just that he looks to be even slower than usual, but to me what's really changed is his reaction time.  He seems to be at least a step behind the action all the time and in year's previous, when he could counter his lack of footspeed by reading the game and anticipation, he doesn't seem capable of that at all.  It's shocking. 

Back in August, before watching what this season has become, did anybody think he was likely to be our least effective player on the squad? 
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,731
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7055 on: Today at 02:32:51 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:09:35 am
Don't know why Henderson's thread is locked and Fab's isn't but they've both been disgracefully bad in recent times and shouldn't be anywhere near the starting XI for a little while, certainly together.

Need a centre mid in Jan, no excuses, and give Naby a run. Jones the odd game too if he's alive?

Im sure it will be some bullshit about hes the captain but I agree 100% theyve been equally as bad so if Fabinhos thread is open then Jordans should be as well. Hell people are posting in the Thiago thread as if hes trash with seemingly no issues.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 02:37:14 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:09:35 am
Don't know why Henderson's thread is locked and Fab's isn't but they've both been disgracefully bad in recent times and shouldn't be anywhere near the starting XI for a little while, certainly together.

Need a centre mid in Jan, no excuses, and give Naby a run. Jones the odd game too if he's alive?
I would Like to see Jones and Keita get some games. Idk if it put Thiago at the 6, fabinho or Bajcetic but those are probably the options for 6 role rn
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,061
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 04:12:02 am »
Why do people want Naby to play? He's going. Why keep him fit for another club to benefit. Play the kids.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,637
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 04:46:43 am »
Hopefully at least half a dozen of our stalwarts will leave before the start of next season (no malice intended), so we're going to have to play some of them, might as well use the ones least past it.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,732
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 06:24:00 am »
The thing with Fabinho is he was never the most athletic, especially when compared to other DMs, but it was just enough for him to be outstanding coupled with his other attributes. The slight (or major?) physical drop off is a killer for him because his starting point wasnt that high to begin with. Hes a massive problem and honestly we should be looking to sell.

A massive rebuild is needed and we cant afford to carry players.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 