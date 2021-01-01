Always been a bit of a luxury player. He is very slow and cumbersome even in his prime. We had a highly energetic colleagues around him. While he could use his game IQ and pick up continuous yellow cards. To save the team. Now hes 5 steps behind. Would drop permanently just need someone hungry as a 6. Either Stefan B and Keita while hes fit over Hendo whos even behind Milner in my pecking order. Jones,Elliott,Keita,Milner or Carvalho all over Henderson and Fabinho no legs midfield. With added deficiencies technically they are not worth giving another chance to this season.
Stop fixating on his age and judge him on his performances
Nah. He was 'nippy' in his prime. Now, he has the turning radius of a trailer. Should be moved on. No excuses.
I think him being on the bench to perhaps come on in the last 20 mins or so is the best we can get from him at the moment. Look at things at the end of the season to see if it's just a one season thing or that he has truly declined. Right now his play is way off the level and he shouldn't really be starting.
