Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 08:41:10 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 08:36:43 pm
Always been a bit of a luxury player. He is very slow and cumbersome even in his prime. We had a highly energetic colleagues around him. While he could use his game IQ and pick up continuous yellow cards. To save the team. Now hes 5 steps behind. Would drop permanently just need someone hungry as a 6. Either Stefan B and Keita while hes fit over Hendo whos even behind Milner in my pecking order. Jones,Elliott,Keita,Milner or Carvalho all over Henderson and Fabinho no legs midfield. With added deficiencies technically they are not worth giving another chance to this season.
Nah. He was 'nippy' in his prime. Now, he has the turning radius of a trailer. Should be moved on. No excuses.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 08:57:58 pm »
Stop fixating on his age and judge him on his performances
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 09:08:18 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:57:58 pm
Stop fixating on his age and judge him on his performances
which are terrible for any age, right?
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 09:14:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:41:10 pm
Nah. He was 'nippy' in his prime. Now, he has the turning radius of a trailer. Should be moved on. No excuses.

I think him being on the bench to perhaps come on in the last 20 mins or so is the best we can get from him at the moment. Look at things at the end of the season to see if it's just a one season thing or that he has truly declined. Right now his play is way off the level and he shouldn't really be starting.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 09:18:36 pm »
Both him and Henderson are done at this level, I can't believe anyone can't see this
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 09:27:36 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 09:14:07 pm
I think him being on the bench to perhaps come on in the last 20 mins or so is the best we can get from him at the moment. Look at things at the end of the season to see if it's just a one season thing or that he has truly declined. Right now his play is way off the level and he shouldn't really be starting.
We can't many senior players in that bracket. Hendo can play that role because of his leadership but Fab should be sold if possible.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 09:29:09 pm »
Weird drop off from him.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 09:29:52 pm »
He's finished.
