Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6960 on: January 1, 2023, 08:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on January  1, 2023, 08:40:20 pm
Ah, right. If she's had it there is a chance he'll start then.
They said Madrid hospital, mate. If Fab was/is still in Madrid today, he's unlikely to start.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6961 on: January 1, 2023, 08:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on January  1, 2023, 08:40:20 pm
Ah, right. If she's had it there is a chance he'll start then.
If he not training today I dont think he is going to start. Also he probably a little sleep deprived
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6962 on: January 1, 2023, 08:53:10 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on January  1, 2023, 08:44:04 pm
They said Madrid hospital, mate. If Fab was/is still in Madrid today, he's unlikely to start.

So it's not another scouse/Brazillian baby, strange that she had it in Madrid though?
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6963 on: January 1, 2023, 09:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on January  1, 2023, 08:14:07 pm
What about Arthur?

Mythical king. Not sure if he's real.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6964 on: January 1, 2023, 09:12:04 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on January  1, 2023, 09:10:14 pm
Mythical king. Not sure if he's real.

Both are mythical.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6965 on: January 7, 2023, 11:42:24 pm »
We play with a DM yet we dont play with a DM.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6966 on: January 8, 2023, 01:31:24 am »
Quote from: harryc on January  7, 2023, 11:42:24 pm
We play with a DM yet we dont play with a DM.

I don't think we can blame Fab too much here. He was still decent. The midfielders ahead of him were leaving too many spaces and losing the ball in poor areas. Fab has never been the fastest but he can read the game. If there's no pressure on the players that win the ball they can easily bypass him with won ball over the midfield and force him into a footrace. This is the simple template now to beat us. Defend deep and try to win the ball in midfield and then immeidately play that ball out wide for acres of space. We need to look after the ball better in midfield.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6967 on: January 8, 2023, 05:05:25 am »
There was two if not three times that Ait-Nouri or some other Wolves player just walked around him in the first half alone. The guy is just done and it's so out of the blue. It really sucks and I'm honestly not sure what the club is supposed to do as he's on the books until 2026 now. 2026, crazy.......
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6968 on: January 8, 2023, 07:46:01 am »
He has gone to shit. Awful yesterday and got walked past. Should be sold.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6969 on: January 8, 2023, 08:19:41 am »
I cant see a way back for him to be honest. His legs are simply gone. May get good few useful years in a slower league, but unless he is playing alongside two dynamos he is a liability for us.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6970 on: January 8, 2023, 08:21:57 am »
It's mad but then again we had a jolly old time saying we could win the Quadruple.
Well, we didn't and maybe all those games cost us dearly.

Blame a lack of rotation there.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6971 on: January 8, 2023, 01:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January  8, 2023, 05:05:25 am
There was two if not three times that Ait-Nouri or some other Wolves player just walked around him in the first half alone. The guy is just done and it's so out of the blue. It really sucks and I'm honestly not sure what the club is supposed to do as he's on the books until 2026 now. 2026, crazy.......

Sell him before everyone realises.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6972 on: January 8, 2023, 08:02:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January  8, 2023, 07:46:01 am
He has gone to shit. Awful yesterday and got walked past. Should be sold.

Well probably still be able to get 40m for him?
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6973 on: January 8, 2023, 08:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on January  8, 2023, 08:02:47 pm
Well probably still be able to get 40m for him?

If we could then we should sell without hesitation. Klopp mentioned not winning tackles but Fabinho didnt get even close enough to make any.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6974 on: January 8, 2023, 09:50:30 pm »
Get a DM in this window and at least Fabs there for cover at CB with VVD out.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6975 on: January 8, 2023, 10:25:41 pm »
what the hell has happened to him?

I dont buy its just from playing a lot of football, as there are plenty of others whove played more over recent seasons. He doesnt start many competitive games for Brazil either, so the minutes arent being racked up there.

From being one of the top defensive midfielders in Europe, to this. Hes 29, but playing like hes 39, its mad.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6976 on: January 8, 2023, 10:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January  8, 2023, 10:25:41 pm
what the hell has happened to him?

I dont buy its just from playing a lot of football, as there are plenty of others whove played more over recent seasons. He doesnt start many competitive games for Brazil either, so the minutes arent being racked up there.

From being one of the top defensive midfielders in Europe, to this. Hes 29, but playing like hes 39, its mad.
Well weve had no intensity and have had loads of muscle injuries .

So Im of the opinion its as much a conditioning problem as anything else especially for Fabinho who isnt even 30
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6977 on: January 8, 2023, 10:44:53 pm »
Was a top tier player. Now he's looking like just another player who would do a job for a mid table team but that's not what we are trying to be.
Could say the same about a lot of others in our team
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6978 on: January 8, 2023, 11:22:20 pm »
Been poor all season.

At the season of the season his position was his own. Now you start to think we need to improve on him.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6979 on: January 9, 2023, 12:40:16 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January  8, 2023, 10:25:41 pm
what the hell has happened to him?

I dont buy its just from playing a lot of football, as there are plenty of others whove played more over recent seasons. He doesnt start many competitive games for Brazil either, so the minutes arent being racked up there.

From being one of the top defensive midfielders in Europe, to this. Hes 29, but playing like hes 39, its mad.

His strength was his physicality, reading the game and positioning. He was never quick but Gini and Henderson used to cover ground and Fab would be in the right place to dispossess. Now there is no pressing evident in our game, no legs in midfield either. He's been poor but we also seem to set up in a way that doesn't maximise his strengths and minimise his weaknesses. It's part of a broader trend in our recruitment where none of our players seem to be complementary to each other anymore.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6980 on: January 9, 2023, 01:54:08 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on January  9, 2023, 12:40:16 am
His strength was his physicality, reading the game and positioning. He was never quick but Gini and Henderson used to cover ground and Fab would be in the right place to dispossess. Now there is no pressing evident in our game, no legs in midfield either. He's been poor but we also seem to set up in a way that doesn't maximise his strengths and minimise his weaknesses. It's part of a broader trend in our recruitment where none of our players seem to be complementary to each other anymore.

He's never been quick over long distances but he certainly did used to be plenty quick off the mark, he could snap into tackles and hoover up loose balls (hence the nickname) and was superb at harassing players off the ball. Now his reactions are glacially slow - he either steps out to try and win the ball but is too slow and is immediately taken out the game by a turn of pace/passed around, or he's too slow to even really make an attempt to close a player/loose pass down in the first place, and the game just takes place around him. His reading of the game will still be there, but the body isn't willing anymore and you wouldn't want him trying to press high like he used to at his most effective as he's a complete non-entity the second the ball is past him.

I just fundamentally struggle to see how you can be a top side with a DM whose legs have gone, especially not when you play as expansively as we do. He doesn't have the stamina to cover the space required, he's easily passed around/turned, loses runners for fun, doesn't have the reaction speed to get out and put pressure on the ball or man, and his tackling (when he's close enough to attempt it) is starting to look weak too. If you were looking for a player to play #6 for us in the market you wouldn't touch him with a barge pole, he basically is no longer able to do any of the core functions you'd expect of a DM with any regularity. If you've got the likes of Mo and Darwin having to track back into their own box because your DM can't, then you have a problem.

Maybe you could eke a bit more out of him by having others players do all the hard running for him, but why would you want to? He doesn't really offer anything special on the ball to make up for his increasing weakness off of it. He's also at the age now where he's only going to decline further physically, it's not likely he's going to have a sudden physical renaissance. It's gutting for us and for him but I'm not sure it's as surprising as is being made out - he's 30 this year? He's not the first player who's fallen off a cliff suddenly in their late 20s and he won't be the last. For every Modric there is an Alexis Sanchez, Hazard, Ozil, etc. The only way to mitigate it now would be to become a side who just completely drops off and sits deep, where his reading of the game might come into its own. Crucially though that's not the way we want to play and we've shown little appetite for it even as a short-term fix never mind a longer-term tactical evolution. I think it's really just a case of once your agility/reactions have gone, your days at the top level are numbered sadly.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6981 on: January 9, 2023, 07:17:24 am »
Fabinho has been Space Jamed. We need Michael Jordan to get Fabinhos mojo back in a high stakes basketball match.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6982 on: January 9, 2023, 08:58:44 am »
No doubt some Italian team will come in for him in the summer with a loan offer to buy in the future.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6983 on: January 9, 2023, 05:15:09 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  9, 2023, 08:58:44 am
No doubt some Italian team will come in for him in the summer with a loan offer to buy in the future.

He'll then have a decent start playing against slow motion centre forwards and everyone will start whinging that we let him go so easily.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6984 on: January 9, 2023, 05:21:11 pm »
Do people really believe that hes done at the top level? I just refuse to believe that. Hes 29 not 39 ffs.

I mean there have been examples of steep declines for even younger players (Götze e.g.) but mostly when such steep declines happens its either players that had injuries or players that didnt play on a world class level for as long as Fabinho has been.

The only recent example that doesnt meet the above criteria I can think of comes from another sport and its Dominic Thiem (Tennis) who won the US Open with 27 and has only won a hand full of games after that...
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6985 on: January 9, 2023, 06:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on January  9, 2023, 01:54:08 am
He's never been quick over long distances but he certainly did used to be plenty quick off the mark, he could snap into tackles and hoover up loose balls (hence the nickname) and was superb at harassing players off the ball. Now his reactions are glacially slow - he either steps out to try and win the ball but is too slow and is immediately taken out the game by a turn of pace/passed around, or he's too slow to even really make an attempt to close a player/loose pass down in the first place, and the game just takes place around him. His reading of the game will still be there, but the body isn't willing anymore and you wouldn't want him trying to press high like he used to at his most effective as he's a complete non-entity the second the ball is past him.

I just fundamentally struggle to see how you can be a top side with a DM whose legs have gone, especially not when you play as expansively as we do. He doesn't have the stamina to cover the space required, he's easily passed around/turned, loses runners for fun, doesn't have the reaction speed to get out and put pressure on the ball or man, and his tackling (when he's close enough to attempt it) is starting to look weak too. If you were looking for a player to play #6 for us in the market you wouldn't touch him with a barge pole, he basically is no longer able to do any of the core functions you'd expect of a DM with any regularity. If you've got the likes of Mo and Darwin having to track back into their own box because your DM can't, then you have a problem.

Maybe you could eke a bit more out of him by having others players do all the hard running for him, but why would you want to? He doesn't really offer anything special on the ball to make up for his increasing weakness off of it. He's also at the age now where he's only going to decline further physically, it's not likely he's going to have a sudden physical renaissance. It's gutting for us and for him but I'm not sure it's as surprising as is being made out - he's 30 this year? He's not the first player who's fallen off a cliff suddenly in their late 20s and he won't be the last. For every Modric there is an Alexis Sanchez, Hazard, Ozil, etc. The only way to mitigate it now would be to become a side who just completely drops off and sits deep, where his reading of the game might come into its own. Crucially though that's not the way we want to play and we've shown little appetite for it even as a short-term fix never mind a longer-term tactical evolution. I think it's really just a case of once your agility/reactions have gone, your days at the top level are numbered sadly.

Good post.
Huge problem for us without an easy answer
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6986 on: Yesterday at 03:34:00 am »
Quote from: Larse on January  9, 2023, 05:21:11 pm
Do people really believe that hes done at the top level? I just refuse to believe that. Hes 29 not 39 ffs.

I mean there have been examples of steep declines for even younger players (Götze e.g.) but mostly when such steep declines happens its either players that had injuries or players that didnt play on a world class level for as long as Fabinho has been.

The only recent example that doesnt meet the above criteria I can think of comes from another sport and its Dominic Thiem (Tennis) who won the US Open with 27 and has only won a hand full of games after that...

How does Thiem not fit that criteria? He's had a pretty catastrophic wrist injury that he'll probably never recover from.

But back to football, there are tonnes of examples of players dropping off before the age of 30. I won't be adding Fab into that category for now until we actually have some midfielders with legs to support him.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6987 on: Yesterday at 09:00:19 am »
Fabinho is clearly done. We should have replaced him end of last season with someone else when Tchoumeni chose to go to Real instead. Instead the management and owners tried to gamble on keeping the same mnidfield crew - they chose poorly.....We need to bring in someone like Caicedo without delay because until we get fresh quality andn greater pace and stamina in midfield, nothing is going to change.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6988 on: Yesterday at 10:30:29 am »
That Wolves full back turned him inside out. Fabinho almost fell over.

Awful. Sell him.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6989 on: Yesterday at 10:42:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:30:29 am
Sell him.


That seems, sadly, the only solution.

We should look to replace him ASAP and sell him whilst his stock still has value. The alternative is to keep him here, on good wages, hardly playing, whilst his value sinks and his contract runs down.

We're not an oil-cheat club, obviously, so we need to be ruthless - and that's where we fall down all too often. One or two players may have 'Indian summers', but that will mainly be because they play in a different set-up to ours and/or a different/less intense league, so we shouldn't have regrets.

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6990 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:42:55 am

That seems, sadly, the only solution.

We should look to replace him ASAP and sell him whilst his stock still has value. The alternative is to keep him here, on good wages, hardly playing, whilst his value sinks and his contract runs down.

We're not an oil-cheat club, obviously, so we need to be ruthless - and that's where we fall down all too often. One or two players may have 'Indian summers', but that will mainly be because they play in a different set-up to ours and/or a different/less intense league, so we shouldn't have regrets.



I seem to recall Klopp's weakness in Dortmund was his loyalty to players who were past it. If so, then it may reassertingitself here for this Liverpool team...
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6991 on: Yesterday at 06:25:38 pm »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Yesterday at 03:34:00 am
But back to football, there are tonnes of examples of players dropping off before the age of 30. I won't be adding Fab into that category for now until we actually have some midfielders with legs to support him.

Id be very curious who you are thinking about there. Im really trying but I cant think of anybody meeting this criteria:
A) Played on a world class level for 5+ years
B) was under 30
C) didn't have a significant injury
D) Fell from world class to "done" in the space of 3 moths.

I really really hope its just bad form, and im refusing to believe that this is it for him because, like i said, it would be a very very curious case...
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6992 on: Today at 07:18:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:30:29 am
That Wolves full back turned him inside out. Fabinho almost fell over.

Awful. Sell him.

If he had turned Fabinho one more time he would have got to keep him.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6993 on: Today at 11:41:38 am »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Yesterday at 10:59:58 am
I seem to recall Klopp's weakness in Dortmund was his loyalty to players who were past it. If so, then it may reassertingitself here for this Liverpool team...

such as?

Not saying it isnt an issue here, as I think it is, and a by product of losing players in Dortmund may be one reason why.  But I dont think thats true of him at Dortmund, of his last couple squads - which players did he keep that he shouldnt have?
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6994 on: Today at 11:58:32 am »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 06:25:38 pm
Id be very curious who you are thinking about there. Im really trying but I cant think of anybody meeting this criteria:
A) Played on a world class level for 5+ years
B) was under 30
C) didn't have a significant injury
D) Fell from world class to "done" in the space of 3 moths.

I really really hope its just bad form, and im refusing to believe that this is it for him because, like i said, it would be a very very curious case...

Your parameters are wrong because of 'd' .. its not world class to done that happens with players its a drop off big enough that they're no longer 'starter for a top 4 level club' and that's what we've been watching with Fabinho
If that's the case and it doesn't turn around we've been unlucky if its happened at 29 but its a million miles from unheard of

I used to have these bizarre arguments in the transfer thread that the age curve didn't apply to footballers any more or to our players specifically - but drop off with age is an average and that means you'll have players who stay effective for longer than the general population but that you'll also have players that age quicker than the average - everyone was totally unwilling to accept this would apply to our players
While we might have been unlucky with Fabinho (time will tell) if you get into the habit of extending contracts to 30+ on a limited budget you're rolling the dice with each one
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6995 on: Today at 12:28:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:58:32 am
Your parameters are wrong because of 'd' .. its not world class to done that happens with players its a drop off big enough that they're no longer 'starter for a top 4 level club' and that's what we've been watching with Fabinho
If that's the case and it doesn't turn around we've been unlucky if its happened at 29 but its a million miles from unheard of

I used to have these bizarre arguments in the transfer thread that the age curve didn't apply to footballers any more or to our players specifically - but drop off with age is an average and that means you'll have players who stay effective for longer than the general population but that you'll also have players that age quicker than the average - everyone was totally unwilling to accept this would apply to our players
While we might have been unlucky with Fabinho (time will tell) if you get into the habit of extending contracts to 30+ on a limited budget you're rolling the dice with each one

Dont think anything can top those people perving over topless photos of Salah and that the presence of his six pack being the reason he can carry on being great at 35/36. Weird and laughable takes those.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6996 on: Today at 12:31:06 pm »
I so wish the posters laughing at people for mentioning age drop off and the ageing profile of the squad had been right and that all the 'he's over 30, get rid' mocking posts had been proven correct. But alas, ageing is a thing.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6997 on: Today at 12:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:31:06 pm
I so wish the posters laughing at people for mentioning age drop off and the ageing profile of the squad had been right and that all the 'he's over 30, get rid' mocking posts had been proven correct. But alas, ageing is a thing.

It's all mental!

And for some old folks - it's a lot of metal too.
