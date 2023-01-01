His strength was his physicality, reading the game and positioning. He was never quick but Gini and Henderson used to cover ground and Fab would be in the right place to dispossess. Now there is no pressing evident in our game, no legs in midfield either. He's been poor but we also seem to set up in a way that doesn't maximise his strengths and minimise his weaknesses. It's part of a broader trend in our recruitment where none of our players seem to be complementary to each other anymore.



He's never been quick over long distances but he certainly did used to be plenty quick off the mark, he could snap into tackles and hoover up loose balls (hence the nickname) and was superb at harassing players off the ball. Now his reactions are glacially slow - he either steps out to try and win the ball but is too slow and is immediately taken out the game by a turn of pace/passed around, or he's too slow to even really make an attempt to close a player/loose pass down in the first place, and the game just takes place around him. His reading of the game will still be there, but the body isn't willing anymore and you wouldn't want him trying to press high like he used to at his most effective as he's a complete non-entity the second the ball is past him.I just fundamentally struggle to see how you can be a top side with a DM whose legs have gone, especially not when you play as expansively as we do. He doesn't have the stamina to cover the space required, he's easily passed around/turned, loses runners for fun, doesn't have the reaction speed to get out and put pressure on the ball or man, and his tackling (when he's close enough to attempt it) is starting to look weak too. If you were looking for a player to play #6 for us in the market you wouldn't touch him with a barge pole, he basically is no longer able to do any of the core functions you'd expect of a DM with any regularity. If you've got the likes of Mo and Darwin having to track back into their own box because your DM can't, then you have a problem.Maybe you could eke a bit more out of him by having others players do all the hard running for him, but why would you want to? He doesn't really offer anything special on the ball to make up for his increasing weakness off of it. He's also at the age now where he's only going to decline further physically, it's not likely he's going to have a sudden physical renaissance. It's gutting for us and for him but I'm not sure it's as surprising as is being made out - he's 30 this year? He's not the first player who's fallen off a cliff suddenly in their late 20s and he won't be the last. For every Modric there is an Alexis Sanchez, Hazard, Ozil, etc. The only way to mitigate it now would be to become a side who just completely drops off and sits deep, where his reading of the game might come into its own. Crucially though that's not the way we want to play and we've shown little appetite for it even as a short-term fix never mind a longer-term tactical evolution. I think it's really just a case of once your agility/reactions have gone, your days at the top level are numbered sadly.