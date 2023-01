We play with a DM yet we donít play with a DM.



I don't think we can blame Fab too much here. He was still decent. The midfielders ahead of him were leaving too many spaces and losing the ball in poor areas. Fab has never been the fastest but he can read the game. If there's no pressure on the players that win the ball they can easily bypass him with won ball over the midfield and force him into a footrace. This is the simple template now to beat us. Defend deep and try to win the ball in midfield and then immeidately play that ball out wide for acres of space. We need to look after the ball better in midfield.