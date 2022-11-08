« previous next »
Author Topic: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine  (Read 731861 times)

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6920 on: November 8, 2022, 12:18:04 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on November  8, 2022, 12:54:12 am
Why did this "peak physical age" midfield not get near the ball in the first half then? 

Second half the midfield was taken out of the equation with Spurs going direct. We were not winning second balls and even when we did, there was no outlet.

same reason Spurs are crap in the first half of every game they've played this season.  Conte might know why, but I (and all the Spurs fans) don't.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6921 on: November 8, 2022, 12:26:11 pm »
Wait...wait....wait. Just to be clear, our three man midfield getting 'swamped' by a five man midfield is being put down to one set being in 'peak physical age' and ours not......and not down to, you know, having two men more? :D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6922 on: November 8, 2022, 12:44:13 pm »
Yes
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6923 on: November 8, 2022, 01:59:06 pm »
There is a huge issue with our ability to win second balls and our defensive structure in midfield. However, dont think this performance can be lumped in with Fabinhos hit list of shite performances this season.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6924 on: November 12, 2022, 04:55:39 pm »
I'm glad to see we've signed a new midfielder... :D
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6925 on: November 13, 2022, 01:01:01 pm »
Hopefully he comes back rejuvenated.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6926 on: Yesterday at 11:45:47 pm »
I see Fab played for Brazil. What position on the pitch? And how did he do?

Not watching the Sports Washers Cup.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6927 on: Today at 05:00:07 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:45:47 pm
I see Fab played for Brazil. What position on the pitch? And how did he do?

Not watching the Sports Washers Cup.

He was absymal along with fred. Having alves and telles as fb's did not help the defensive structure. Any half decent team would have put brazil to the sword.
