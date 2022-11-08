Why did this "peak physical age" midfield not get near the ball in the first half then? Second half the midfield was taken out of the equation with Spurs going direct. We were not winning second balls and even when we did, there was no outlet.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.
I see Fab played for Brazil. What position on the pitch? And how did he do?Not watching the Sports Washers Cup.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]