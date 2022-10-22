« previous next »
Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine

harryc

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6680 on: Yesterday at 11:02:31 am
Default is always he is knackered - we have a sports science team who would pick that up and that player would not be played.
Phineus

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6681 on: Yesterday at 11:12:57 am
Hes been Space Jammed quite clearly, only possible explanation.
jillc

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6682 on: Yesterday at 11:13:56 am
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:02:31 am
Default is always he is knackered - we have a sports science team who would pick that up and that player would not be played.

Have you missed how many injuries we've suffered this season? The above is not always possible which is why Gomez has played so many games.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6683 on: Yesterday at 11:14:39 am
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:02:31 am
Default is always he is knackered - we have a sports science team who would pick that up and that player would not be played.

And be replaced by an equally knackered Henderson or Thiago?

Maybe Fabinho is the least knackered.
SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6684 on: Yesterday at 05:25:16 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on October 22, 2022, 10:57:13 pm
Be careful  he's hard as nails that lad. Knows how to be RUTHLESS...

:)

keyboard warrior par excellence.
SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6685 on: Yesterday at 05:38:40 pm
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:02:31 am
Default is always he is knackered - we have a sports science team who would pick that up and that player would not be played.
but -- right now, who do we put in instead of him.  Hendo is close to burnout. Baj is the only other option imo.
Al 666

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6686 on: Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:38:40 pm
but -- right now, who do we put in instead of him.  Hendo is close to burnout. Baj is the only other option imo.

How can we even think of Bajcetic when we started against Forest with Jones, Elliott and Carvalho that would be a midfield with an average age of 19 years of age.
didi shamone

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6687 on: Yesterday at 06:49:29 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm
How can we even think of Bajcetic when we started against Forest with Jones, Elliott and Carvalho that would be a midfield with an average age of 19 years of age.

Ni ni ni nineteen...
SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6688 on: Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm
How can we even think of Bajcetic when we started against Forest with Jones, Elliott and Carvalho that would be a midfield with an average age of 19 years of age.
I'm not saying Baj would be a good option, just responding to the "sports science guys would stop a worn out Fab from starting".  Hendo's running on fumes and his minutes MUST be managed right now. 

btw if you don't like the Baj idea, how about the other end of the age scale and put Millie in there?
Sharado

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6689 on: Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
to be honest we've had a good few years out of him and his wife's politics disgust me so quite happy to fuck him off whilst we can still get a fee.

killer-heels

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6690 on: Yesterday at 10:32:40 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
to be honest we've had a good few years out of him and his wife's politics disgust me so quite happy to fuck him off whilst we can still get a fee.



Alisson is also into fascists. But he is an incredible goalkeeper so we can ignore that.
Sharado

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6691 on: Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:32:40 pm
Alisson is also into fascists. But he is an incredible goalkeeper so we can ignore that.

Correct.
MPowerYNWA

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6692 on: Yesterday at 11:41:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:32:40 pm
Alisson is also into fascists. But he is an incredible goalkeeper so we can ignore that.

Along with Kaka, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho - but if you dig deeper you see a lot of people dont like Bolsanaro values, but want his focus on crime etc.

For example Rivaldo said the following:

The real problems in Brazil: economic crisis, unemployment, violence, health, education and corruption. What we are discussing this election: gender ideology, misogyny, racism and feminism. Understand one thing: your vote will choose a president, not a father,
killer-heels

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Reply #6693 on: Today at 06:32:22 am
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 11:41:16 pm
Along with Kaka, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho - but if you dig deeper you see a lot of people dont like Bolsanaro values, but want his focus on crime etc.

For example Rivaldo said the following:

The real problems in Brazil: economic crisis, unemployment, violence, health, education and corruption. What we are discussing this election: gender ideology, misogyny, racism and feminism. Understand one thing: your vote will choose a president, not a father,

Doesnt matter. All of them fascist supporters whatever their excuses to justify their vote. But then again, we have our own double standards in that we look the other way because he is an incredible player.
