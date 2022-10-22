How can we even think of Bajcetic when we started against Forest with Jones, Elliott and Carvalho that would be a midfield with an average age of 19 years of age.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10