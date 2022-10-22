Alisson is also into fascists. But he is an incredible goalkeeper so we can ignore that.
Along with Kaka, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho - but if you dig deeper you see a lot of people dont like Bolsanaro values, but want his focus on crime etc.
For example Rivaldo said the following:
The real problems in Brazil: economic crisis, unemployment, violence, health, education and corruption. What we are discussing this election: gender ideology, misogyny, racism and feminism. Understand one thing: your vote will choose a president, not a father,