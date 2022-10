Personally think it is an attitude problem as against City he played well and looked highly motivated. His legs weren't gone then.



You can get that at times with sportsmen or women who have achieved a lot and decide to give in mentally. That is what separates the good and the greats. Ferguson was great at discarding these sort of characters - Yorke and Cole were discarded two years after the treble. Yorke especially decided to pack it in mentally. Both were only 30 when sold. Beckham at the age of 28 sold on too when it was clear he wasn't the same player and character. Quite a load of other examples but they are the first that come to mind.



Usually best to spot the signs of a demotivated player as soon as possible and get rid. If he remains a starter next season, Klopp's extreme loyalty will prove to be one of his greatest weaknesses.