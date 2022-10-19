What's with the new fascination of writing players off when they're out of form? This time last year it was Mane, before he burst into life, then it was Salah. Firmino was being metaphorically driven to a retirement home before his recent revival. Van Drink and Robertson have had it too.



He obviously hasn't been great this season, but it would be nice if we could as a fan base stick with him. I find it hard to believe that a 28/29 year old who never really relied on pace in the first place is suddenly "past it".



To be fair, I wouldn't necessarily say it's his *form* that is the issue, it's the alarming drop off in his physical levels. OK he's "only" 29, but for every Benzema and Modric there will be plenty of other players out there who started visibly slowing down at his age. When athletes like Salah and VVD lose a step it's manageable because their starting level was high, so they still stack up pretty well even if they're only 90% of what they were at their peak. Fabinho as you say was never particularly quick so when he loses a yard, suddenly he's the slowest player on the pitch and anyone with a modicum of athleticism is running rings around him.He's still a very good footballer, and in the right conditions he'll have plenty more very good games, but one of our biggest issues this season is a lack of intensity and athleticism in the middle of the pitch and he's arguably as big a culprit as anyone. Ask yourself if we go into the market this summer for a new midfielder, would we be looking at a player as slow as present-day Fabinho, because for all his other (not insignificant) strengths, I think it would rule him out almost immediately...