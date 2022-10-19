« previous next »
Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine

Fabinho was always strong physically but not sure what has happened this season. Even dismal players with no pace or physicality seem to move past him with relative ease. Almost cost us the goal but for milner's exceptional intervention. He is still in his prime and will get back into form.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 19, 2022, 10:14:16 pm
What's with the new fascination of writing players off when they're out of form? This time last year it was Mane, before he burst into life, then it was Salah. Firmino was being metaphorically driven to a retirement home before his recent revival. Van Drink and Robertson have had it too.

He obviously hasn't been great this season, but it would be nice if we could as a fan base stick with him. I find it hard to believe that a 28/29 year old who never really relied on pace in the first place is suddenly "past it".

To be fair, I wouldn't necessarily say it's his *form* that is the issue, it's the alarming drop off in his physical levels. OK he's "only" 29, but for every Benzema and Modric there will be plenty of other players out there who started visibly slowing down at his age. When athletes like Salah and VVD lose a step it's manageable because their starting level was high, so they still stack up pretty well even if they're only 90% of what they were at their peak. Fabinho as you say was never particularly quick so when he loses a yard, suddenly he's the slowest player on the pitch and anyone with a modicum of athleticism is running rings around him.

He's still a very good footballer, and in the right conditions he'll have plenty more very good games, but one of our biggest issues this season is a lack of intensity and athleticism in the middle of the pitch and he's arguably as big a culprit as anyone. Ask yourself if we go into the market this summer for a new midfielder, would we be looking at a player as slow as present-day Fabinho, because for all his other (not insignificant) strengths, I think it would rule him out almost immediately...
He passed it back to the defenders or the GK everytime he received s short pass deep in our half for some reason. Lack of confidence?

It made it hard for us to escape pressure and move the ball forward today.

Think his so called physical decline is overrated. He was never the quickest to begin with.

Loss of form and confidence imo. He will be back, only a matter of time.
Quote from: StL-Dono on October 19, 2022, 10:12:58 pm
Soon after he came on I don't remember who it was just dropped a shoulder and went right around him.  The commentator said words to the effect of, "oh, he was lucky there... he won't do that to Fabinho again once he's in the flow of the game..."

And I thought, this is someone who hasn't watched a minute of Liverpool this season.  Sure enough about 3 other guys turned Fab in the span of about 10 minutes.  It's shocking to see where he's at right now.  It's very possible that he'll get it sorted and return to being a valuable DM, but for right now.... yikes.

Yeah, not at all writing him off, but I thought he was once again poor. I find it really weird that he simply doesn't seem capable of making tackles anymore. It's not even that he's wildly out of position - it's just that opposition players seem so able to either run around him or skip right past him this season. Henderson had already run his bollocks off for an hour before Fabinho came on, and yet still looked sharper and fresher in the remainder of the game.

He's been an amazing player for us, and I expect he'll regain some kind of form, but for now he's a bit of a liability. Really hoping the real Fabinho suddenly shows up soon the way the real Virg and real Mo have recently.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 19, 2022, 10:14:16 pm
What's with the new fascination of writing players off when they're out of form? This time last year it was Mane, before he burst into life, then it was Salah. Firmino was being metaphorically driven to a retirement home before his recent revival. Van Dijk and Robertson have had it too.

He obviously hasn't been great this season, but it would be nice if we could as a fan base stick with him. I find it hard to believe that a 28/29 year old who never really relied on pace in the first place is suddenly "past it".

Mane's numbers were the same as they always were, just he wasn't getting lucky with his finishing. So far Fabinho's down about a tackle a game from last year and his career average. With each passing game that's seemingly getting worse. Then you watch him play and it's just like "yeesh". Maybe he will turn it around but at some point you can't just count on that which is why Klopp has finally changed tactics. Right now if you're going to play him and Hendo together you're basically ceding midfield and those are supposed to be the two mainstays along with Thiago.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October 19, 2022, 11:22:40 pm
Mane's numbers were the same as they always were, just he wasn't getting lucky with his finishing. So far Fabinho's down about a tackle a game from last year and his career average. With each passing game that's seemingly getting worse. Then you watch him play and it's just like "yeesh". Maybe he will turn it around but at some point you can't just count on that which is why Klopp has finally changed tactics. Right now if you're going to play him and Hendo together you're basically ceding midfield and those are supposed to be the two mainstays along with Thiago.

You don't half speak some utter bollocks.

That was a really ropey cameo last night, felt like he was straying from that central position a bit too much and getting caught in unfamiliar territory.  Rice looked about 20 years younger than him.
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 08:36:36 am
You don't half speak some utter bollocks.

Were literally playing a different way and have given up on playing 3 midfielders because theyre not up to it and yet making the point that theyve got serious issues is bollocks?
Was he actually as bad as people are making it out?  Thought a lot of players weren't up to their usual standards (even Thiago misplaced one pass!), but I put that down to the weather (passes not being completed etc).
He's a great player and worthy of our respect.


You'd have to think the club's sports science team will note
any drop off in performance and his coverage around the pitch.


This surely plays into the idea that we need need at least
two new midfielders to inject fresh legs in this area.


We do that and we can rotate Fabinho more and help keep him fresh.
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 10:13:33 am
Was he actually as bad as people are making it out?  Thought a lot of players weren't up to their usual standards (even Thiago misplaced one pass!), but I put that down to the weather (passes not being completed etc).

Yeah I thought he was pretty dreadful. As always it doesnt help when someone struggling comes on as a sub when the team has ceded control and aren't playing particularly well either. But it is a bit of a worry
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:17:56 am
He's a great player and worthy of our respect.


You'd have to think the club's sports science team will note
any drop off in performance and his coverage around the pitch.


This surely plays into the idea that we need need at least
two new midfielders to inject fresh legs in this area.


We do that and we can rotate Fabinho more and help keep him fresh.

Agree. We've got/had players out of form this season. It's Klopp and the backroom staffs job to decide if anyone's past it and it's our job to support the players.
We seem to have fans that obsess over every single detail, there's enough to worry about without stressing over stuff like this.
As soon as we made those three subs, we looked like we were clinging on.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:23:55 am
Yeah I thought he was pretty dreadful. As always it doesnt help when someone struggling comes on as a sub when the team has ceded control and aren't playing particularly well either. But it is a bit of a worry

Maybe he needs a bit more time on the bench, seems a lot of the players who constantly played last season are feeling it this one.
He is a victim of playing too much footy over the years. How many times has he been a one man midfield? Needs a bit of a break imo.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:00:27 am
He is a victim of playing too much footy over the years. How many times has he been a one man midfield? Needs a bit of a break imo.

Will he be in the brazil squad? I'm hoping his drop in form means not because no one looks like they need a break more. He was alright against city up to almost exactly the 60th minute where he looked, again, like he was running in cement.
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:13:04 am
Will he be in the brazil squad? I'm hoping his drop in form means not because no one looks like they need a break more. He was alright against city up to almost exactly the 60th minute where he looked, again, like he was running in cement.
he somehow finished 14th in the Balon Dor which suggests were at that point where unless you watch him every single week you havent clocked on to his decline yet

Maybe the Brazil manager has too many players to watch so isnt watching all that much of him?
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:00:27 am
He is a victim of playing too much footy over the years. How many times has he been a one man midfield? Needs a bit of a break imo.

Is he?  - hes never started 30 league games for us and I think hes middle of the pack for minutes for us generally iircc 
It would be nice to think a break would sort him out but not sure thats the problem 
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:29:00 am
Is he?  - hes never started 30 league games for us and I think hes middle of the pack for minutes for us generally iircc 
It would be nice to think a break would sort him out but not sure thats the problem

He struggles to play two matches a week at high intensity now. It's like the City game took it out of him. Don't get me wrong, when he's on it he's one of the best. But too many bad games now.
Looks fatigued & tired, like most of the old guard so far this season.

He didn't all of a sudden become a worse player and, like Trent, his performances will pick up at some point
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 02:57:00 pm
Looks fatigued & tired, like most of the old guard so far this season.

He didn't all of a sudden become a worse player and, like Trent, his performances will pick up at some point

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho
New DM
New no.8
Jones


Should be the midfield options next year. Keita and Ox need binning. But will also allow him to rest more. The two midfielders brought in should be top quality though.
'Binning'
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:35:56 pm
'Binning'

Read this in Charlie Sheens voice.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 19, 2022, 10:14:16 pm
What's with the new fascination of writing players off when they're out of form? This time last year it was Mane, before he burst into life, then it was Salah. Firmino was being metaphorically driven to a retirement home before his recent revival. Van Dijk and Robertson have had it too.

He obviously hasn't been great this season, but it would be nice if we could as a fan base stick with him. I find it hard to believe that a 28/29 year old who never really relied on pace in the first place is suddenly "past it".
Echo this.

14 games into the season as well.

Friggin joke.  ::)
Maybe he just feels stressed, since his lady is pregnant for the first time.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 19, 2022, 10:14:16 pm
What's with the new fascination of writing players off when they're out of form? This time last year it was Mane, before he burst into life, then it was Salah. Firmino was being metaphorically driven to a retirement home before his recent revival. Van Dijk and Robertson have had it too.

He obviously hasn't been great this season, but it would be nice if we could as a fan base stick with him. I find it hard to believe that a 28/29 year old who never really relied on pace in the first place is suddenly "past it".

He is a great player but his weaknesses got exposed since last season when we decided to play one of the midfielders further up.
