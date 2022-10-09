He really hasn't played much more than you'd expect for someone in his position and age, which is probably more worrying.



He's played about 13,000 minutes of football since signing for us - that's about the equivalent of 36 games per season. It's not actually a huge amount, although he has had a few injuries.Fabinho is more of a worry for me than someone like Trent to be honest - it's not just that he's making poor decisions or is playing poorly (though both those things are true) - it just looks like his legs have gone. Different players drop off at different times, but his current physical levels arebelow the required standard for this league. I really, really hope he can get some semblance of speed back, whether it's across the ground or even just his reaction speed, but then he's about to turn 29 in a few weeks so hand on heart I just don't know how likely that seems.