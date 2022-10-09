« previous next »
Say what you will about Mo, Van Dijk, TAA and Robertson. What has happened to this lad is just inexplicable. Calling him a shadow of his former self is an insult to shadows.

Genuinely might be the worst player in the league so far this season.
Agree, the game is just passing him by
His legs are gone.

I thought the Tchouameni chase in the summer was bizzare but now it makes sense.

Klopp knew it.
He's played far too many games over the years, he needs a true alternative for his position.
He's played far too many games over the years, he needs a true alternative for his position.
He really hasn't played much more than you'd expect for someone in his position and age, which is probably more worrying.
He's played far too many games over the years, he needs a true alternative for his position.

He missed loads of games last season.
We need to play this lad back into form.
His mis hit clearance in the run up to their penalty was the single most galling moment of the match for me. The total lack of composure is tough to comprehend give the level he has operated at in previous seasons
The problem with Fabinho atm is he's been overplayed and more often than not he has to do too much on his own. Half the time our MF defensively has been Fabinho covering multiple spaces on his own. He was never blessed with great pace but at his best he's great at reading the game and getting himself in good positions. Problem is, he's been doing that for a while and it's even worse now. Half the time, he's being dragged all over the pitch covering gaps.
He really hasn't played much more than you'd expect for someone in his position and age, which is probably more worrying.

He's played about 13,000 minutes of football since signing for us - that's about the equivalent of 36 games per season. It's not actually a huge amount, although he has had a few injuries.

Fabinho is more of a worry for me than someone like Trent to be honest - it's not just that he's making poor decisions or is playing poorly (though both those things are true) - it just looks like his legs have gone. Different players drop off at different times, but his current physical levels are well below the required standard for this league. I really, really hope he can get some semblance of speed back, whether it's across the ground or even just his reaction speed, but then he's about to turn 29 in a few weeks so hand on heart I just don't know how likely that seems.
the fallback to being "overplayed" confuses me.

aren't most top level players overplayed because they are good?

is this just a case that his legs have gone over the last 4 years playing in an unforgiving high intensity midfield?

put him back in France and he's probably still effective. It's possible that he can't keep up with this league anymore.

would be a shame as he was such a great player!
the fallback to being "overplayed" confuses me.

aren't most top level players overplayed because they are good?

is this just a case that his legs have gone over the last 4 years playing in an unforgiving high intensity midfield?

put him back in France and he's probably still effective. It's possible that he can't keep up with this league anymore.

would be a shame as he was such a great player!
I won't say overplayed as in playing too much games but in terms of exertion as a result of more often than not having do too much on his own. Half the time our MF defensively has been Fabinho covering multiple spaces on his own.
Best DM in the world at his peak. Like watching someone play underwater at this point unfortunately.

Can see why they wanted Tchouameni badly.
His reaction time is what scares me the most.  His legs might be gone or he might just be slower because of built up fatigue... but in the mad scramble in their box, his reactions were glacial. 
Glad to see that theres at least some hints of the old Fabinho tonight. We truly need Fabi back to his best form
