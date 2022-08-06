Understandable with fan being short for fanatic that people come up with crazy stuff. But even still I'd like to know a single DM that would do better outside of Kante given the tactical situations we're putting Fabinho in. Elliot was pressed up in the box all game and I'm not even actually sure where Milner ever was. So Fabinho was basically left with the entire middle 3rd to patrol on his own. He completed the most passes in the team with the highest percentage, had the most touches, 4 tackles, 2 interceptions, etc etc. Yes he was dribbled by 4 times, not great. But at the same time the team is putting him in these situations for that to happen. I'm happy to hear suggestions



He was really negative, with very little aggression. In years past when he came onto a situation like Eze he would take one for the team by pulling him down or just push him off his feet, getting his yellow in the process. I don't remember him doing that for quite a while now, he looks passive, almost non-committal in many instances. The passing is always short sideways or backwards, something people used to berate Henderson for years ago. High percentage stuff, but nothing that will impact a game. Again, he used to be better than this, which is the head scratcher. It's not like he's a square peg in a round hole.It could be that he has been given instruction to be more controlled, sure. But it looks more to me like he's mentally not up for it, like he's trying to save his energy for something else, or that he has niggles that keep him from sprinting too much. Hope he figures it out soon, he's actually a much more important cog in our machine than most people realize.