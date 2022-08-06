« previous next »
Quote from: Adeemo on August  6, 2022, 08:10:14 pm
Anyone else think those kind of performances have been slightly more common place over the past year or so? Where he really struggles to pick up the speed of the game and the oppositions intensity? Hes still probably the best defensive midfielder in the league but never really seems to absolutely boss the game as he did during the 18/19 and 19/20 seasons. Hopefully he can reach those levels again soon, absolutely no reason why not.

I agree, purely from an eye test (havent checked the stats) but it feels like you  rarely see the sort of breaking up of  attacks that were a lot more common in his first couple of seasons from him. I do think if we move to a double pivot 4231 well see the best of him again
Wonder if having peak Gini and Henderson either side of him helped more than we realised.  Two hard runners making life hell for the opposition midfield while Fab sweeps behind them.

He's having to cover more ground now because we have less legs in midfield.
Not seeing the issue here. Couldnt be looked at for either goal conceded and not sure he can be faulted for the attack not having a shot on target for 50-minutes.

The whole set-up, balance and attitude looked wrong with a couple of individuals performing well below par.
I think when Fab has a bad game it sticks out more because hes usually excellent but when hes bad, he can be real bad. I think its because when hes not on it, he just seems to get bypassed and can look very slow so it just sticks out more.

Hes still boss.
Quote from: Adeemo on August  6, 2022, 08:10:14 pm
Anyone else think those kind of performances have been slightly more common place over the past year or so? Where he really struggles to pick up the speed of the game and the oppositions intensity? Hes still probably the best defensive midfielder in the league but never really seems to absolutely boss the game as he did during the 18/19 and 19/20 seasons. Hopefully he can reach those levels again soon, absolutely no reason why not.

I had the same thought over our last games. When it comes to our midfield there are far more pressing issues than Fab but I've noticed that he has troubles covering so much ground. I feel like there were more than few occasions when you could read that "midfield played one of the worst games in a while" and it's more of an issue that is coming back.

Still think he can obviously go back to the best levels but it's connected to the set-up of our midfield overall.
Quote from: Spanish Al on August  7, 2022, 08:56:56 am
I think when Fab has a bad game it sticks out more because hes usually excellent but when hes bad, he can be real bad. I think its because when hes not on it, he just seems to get bypassed and can look very slow so it just sticks out more.

Hes still boss.

I agree with this.

The room for error in his position in our system in minute. Its similar for the No8 position though I think poor game at 6 really shine out.

I do think theres some grain of truth in the assertion that Fabinho has dropped his very high standards from his 1st few seasons. Its not a big deal since hes a exceptional DM.

By biggest issue is the blend in midfield. Im not convinced Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho is right together some occasions. It obviously can work but sometimes it doesnt look right to me. The other thing thats been on my mind since the latter parts of last season is whether we should mix up the No6 position more. I actually think its worth some discussion, that in certain games wed be better place with Hendersons passing in that position. Fabinho would still be the primary option but Id look to play more of Hendersons games as a 6 rather than an 8.
Henderson is a 6 nowadays. His passing was at 71.9% yesterday, I dread to think what it would have ended at if he'd not moved to 6.

Quote from: tubby on August  7, 2022, 07:51:20 am
Wonder if having peak Gini and Henderson either side of him helped more than we realised.  Two hard runners making life hell for the opposition midfield while Fab sweeps behind them.

He's having to cover more ground now because we have less legs in midfield.

yes, definitely.
Another lukewarm game from Fabinho. Not sure if its midfield combinations or what, but hes pretty patchy at the moment.
Thought he did alright today, especially in the second half when we were battling with 10 men.
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:37:17 pm
Another lukewarm game from Fabinho. Not sure if its midfield combinations or what, but hes pretty patchy at the moment.
He was very poor today by his standards. Overrun and bullied physically.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:38:01 pm
Thought he did alright today, especially in the second half when we were battling with 10 men.

Dunno about that, thought he was really poor. Dont see why him being out the side is so blasphemous.
Yes his form is a bit worrying. Like everyone else he was running on fumes end of this season but just seems off it.

His sharpness isnt there, seems really slow at moment.
I don't know what he's so scared about on his shoulder every time he receives the ball facing his own goal. He's not being pressed half as hard as he thinks he is.
Also, I never remember him getting beat so easily. I know Palace have got some big, quick players in their midfield but I counted 3 tackles in the first half that he just mistimed horribly, including in the build-up to the goal.
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm
I don't know what he's so scared about on his shoulder every time he receives the ball facing his own goal. He's not being pressed half as hard as he thinks he is.

Did my head in the number of times he passed it straight back where it came from today when he was in acres of space.

Might just be recency bias, but feels like these types of games come far more frequently than they used to with him, and when he's off it he's not offering much at all. Maybe rotating him more regularly with Henderson is the solution?
He got a lot better in the second half, really wouldnt worry about him
Must be honest, I'm concerned about him.

Hasn't looked right since around Christmas last season.
Understandable with fan being short for fanatic that people come up with crazy stuff. But even still I'd like to know a single DM that would do better outside of Kante given the tactical situations we're putting Fabinho in. Elliot was pressed up in the box all game and I'm not even actually sure where Milner ever was. So Fabinho was basically left with the entire middle 3rd to patrol on his own. He completed the most passes in the team with the highest percentage, had the most touches, 4 tackles, 2 interceptions, etc etc. Yes he was dribbled by 4 times, not great. But at the same time the team is putting him in these situations for that to happen. I'm happy to hear suggestions
Quote from: Egyptian36 on June  9, 2022, 04:15:46 am

I just hope we improve our midfield and be ruthless.
Thiago is injury-prone. His backup is injury-prone.
Hendo isn't suited for the advanced right midfielder role attacking and defence wise. He looked way better as DM and Fabinho lack of pace is showing more. It was crazy how easily players got past our midfielders many times which led to goals or dangerous chances. Just some examples

https://youtu.be/2yNnklW5HZU
https://youtu.be/wYyNVoyg2TM
https://youtu.be/2yNnklW5HZU
https://youtu.be/NXMcDNrHFmM
https://youtu.be/04ROyJgTNgw
https://youtu.be/G2fPuNYkmyo
https://youtu.be/-GzJTOtt9nc


Yes it worked fine at the end and we challenged for everything but other teams will improve and we need to improve too at this area.

Quote from: Egyptian36 on June  2, 2022, 12:07:34 am
IMO and based on how we played this season I think we can improve alot in three areas.

Our right side midfielder plays further up and if teams bypass our press Fabinho not the quickest to recover,  he is world class at interceptions but doesn't have the speed to cover so much space. It happened many times this season , a clear example of this is Milan home and you can bet more teams will try to exploit  our right side next season. Adding a quicker DM and moving Fabinho to the left and rotating him with Thiago I think would be great solution as it would keep them both fresh and Fabinho is a good deep playmaker too also it will give us more depth at the DM position because we will have three players who can play there.



Quote from: Egyptian36 on August  7, 2022, 03:14:51 pm
It's but also it was clear we had issues at our midfield since last season. When we decided to play the right sided midfielder further up Fabinho didnt look like the player he was before and his weakness showed. He is world class at interceptions but when teams beat our press his lack of pace didn't help him to recover.
Hendo didnt look suited at all to playing an advanced role and looked way better playing deeper, Naby was better at playing this role and Harvey too before his injury. When Thiago wasn't available and we had to play Jones he didn't do well defensively.

Yes we challenged for everything but still we had issues at our midfield

My opinion never changed. He is world class but with the way we play now we are not making it easy for him and the injuries to players around him didnt help too.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:23:31 am
Understandable with fan being short for fanatic that people come up with crazy stuff. But even still I'd like to know a single DM that would do better outside of Kante given the tactical situations we're putting Fabinho in. Elliot was pressed up in the box all game and I'm not even actually sure where Milner ever was. So Fabinho was basically left with the entire middle 3rd to patrol on his own. He completed the most passes in the team with the highest percentage, had the most touches, 4 tackles, 2 interceptions, etc etc. Yes he was dribbled by 4 times, not great. But at the same time the team is putting him in these situations for that to happen. I'm happy to hear suggestions

He was really negative, with very little aggression. In years past when he came onto a situation like Eze he would take one for the team by pulling him down or just push him off his feet, getting his yellow in the process. I don't remember him doing that for quite a while now, he looks passive, almost non-committal in many instances. The passing is always short sideways or backwards, something people used to berate Henderson for years ago. High percentage stuff, but nothing that will impact a game. Again, he used to be better than this, which is the head scratcher. It's not like he's a square peg in a round hole.

It could be that he has been given instruction to be more controlled, sure. But it looks more to me like he's mentally not up for it, like he's trying to save his energy for something else, or that he has niggles that keep him from sprinting too much. Hope he figures it out soon, he's actually a much more important cog in our machine than most people realize.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:18:04 am
He was really negative, with very little aggression. In years past when he came onto a situation like Eze he would take one for the team by pulling him down or just push him off his feet, getting his yellow in the process. I don't remember him doing that for quite a while now, he looks passive, almost non-committal in many instances. The passing is always short sideways or backwards, something people used to berate Henderson for years ago. High percentage stuff, but nothing that will impact a game. Again, he used to be better than this, which is the head scratcher. It's not like he's a square peg in a round hole.

It could be that he has been given instruction to be more controlled, sure. But it looks more to me like he's mentally not up for it, like he's trying to save his energy for something else, or that he has niggles that keep him from sprinting too much. Hope he figures it out soon, he's actually a much more important cog in our machine than most people realize.
Sometimes, players just need to sit a few games out for their own good. That's why it's a squad game.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:59:00 am
Sometimes, players just need to sit a few games out for their own good. That's why it's a squad game.

Dont say that. Its an absolutely mad suggestion not to play Fabinho according to a lot on here.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:02:18 am
Dont say that. Its an absolutely mad suggestion not to play Fabinho according to a lot on here.
:D

There is no point persisting with players that are out of form when you have decent replacements. Doesn't help us neither does it help the player.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:15:19 am
:D

There is no point persisting with players that are out of form when you have decent replacements. Doesn't help us neither does it help the player.

Fabinho is a great player but he was without doubt the worst midfielder against Fulham and also he does have fitness issues in that sometimes you can see he looks quite gassed. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him stepping out of the side from time to time.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:18:34 am
Fabinho is a great player but he was without doubt the worst midfielder against Fulham and also he does have fitness issues in that sometimes you can see he looks quite gassed. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him stepping out of the side from time to time.
Is right.
Was expecting him to come off for Henderson pretty early on, he didn't look good yesterday. Surprised we kept him on, but maybe we needed Hendo further forward after Darwin made his own way out.
Were asking miracles of him to play on his own in midfield when Thiago isnt playing.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:39:26 pm
Dunno about that, thought he was really poor. Dont see why him being out the side is so blasphemous.

Id pick Hendo ahead of him for now.  I do wonder what the manager is seeing in training.
He's got two functioning legs so that already makes him more useful then the other players in his position.
Does he need a rest?
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:19:12 pm
Does he need a rest?

Unfortunately we don't have anyone to replace him with.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:19:43 pm
Unfortunately we don't have anyone to replace him with.

That's our injury problem. It's a worry. I am not worried about his form exactly as I do think he needs a rest, but

Our midfield sure don't seem deep right now. Sigh!

Wasn't massively impressed yesterday but don't think it's entirely on Fabs.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:23:31 am
Understandable with fan being short for fanatic that people come up with crazy stuff. But even still I'd like to know a single DM that would do better outside of Kante given the tactical situations we're putting Fabinho in. Elliot was pressed up in the box all game and I'm not even actually sure where Milner ever was. So Fabinho was basically left with the entire middle 3rd to patrol on his own. He completed the most passes in the team with the highest percentage, had the most touches, 4 tackles, 2 interceptions, etc etc. Yes he was dribbled by 4 times, not great. But at the same time the team is putting him in these situations for that to happen. I'm happy to hear suggestions

Kante would be poor too.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:19:43 pm
Unfortunately we don't have anyone to replace him with.

The captain.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:32:54 pm
The captain.
Ok, and who do we replace the captain with given that he'd be moving from RCM?
Harvey.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:38:02 pm
Ok, and who do we replace the captain with given that he'd be moving from RCM?

The same guy who played their last game.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:40:41 pm
The same guy who played their last game.

Hopefully not his last match...
