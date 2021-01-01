I think when Fab has a bad game it sticks out more because hes usually excellent but when hes bad, he can be real bad. I think its because when hes not on it, he just seems to get bypassed and can look very slow so it just sticks out more.



Hes still boss.



I agree with this.The room for error in his position in our system in minute. Its similar for the No8 position though I think poor game at 6 really shine out.I do think theres some grain of truth in the assertion that Fabinho has dropped his very high standards from his 1st few seasons. Its not a big deal since hes a exceptional DM.By biggest issue is the blend in midfield. Im not convinced Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho is right together some occasions. It obviously can work but sometimes it doesnt look right to me. The other thing thats been on my mind since the latter parts of last season is whether we should mix up the No6 position more. I actually think its worth some discussion, that in certain games wed be better place with Hendersons passing in that position. Fabinho would still be the primary option but Id look to play more of Hendersons games as a 6 rather than an 8.