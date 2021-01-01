I think when Fab has a bad game it sticks out more because hes usually excellent but when hes bad, he can be real bad. I think its because when hes not on it, he just seems to get bypassed and can look very slow so it just sticks out more.
Hes still boss.
I agree with this.
The room for error in his position in our system in minute. Its similar for the No8 position though I think poor game at 6 really shine out.
I do think theres some grain of truth in the assertion that Fabinho has dropped his very high standards from his 1st few seasons. Its not a big deal since hes a exceptional DM.
By biggest issue is the blend in midfield. Im not convinced Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho is right together some occasions. It obviously can work but sometimes it doesnt look right to me. The other thing thats been on my mind since the latter parts of last season is whether we should mix up the No6 position more. I actually think its worth some discussion, that in certain games wed be better place with Hendersons passing in that position. Fabinho would still be the primary option but Id look to play more of Hendersons games as a 6 rather than an 8.