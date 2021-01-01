« previous next »
Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine

Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 08:10:14 pm
Anyone else think those kind of performances have been slightly more common place over the past year or so? Where he really struggles to pick up the speed of the game and the oppositions intensity? Hes still probably the best defensive midfielder in the league but never really seems to absolutely boss the game as he did during the 18/19 and 19/20 seasons. Hopefully he can reach those levels again soon, absolutely no reason why not.

I agree, purely from an eye test (havent checked the stats) but it feels like you  rarely see the sort of breaking up of  attacks that were a lot more common in his first couple of seasons from him. I do think if we move to a double pivot 4231 well see the best of him again
Wonder if having peak Gini and Henderson either side of him helped more than we realised.  Two hard runners making life hell for the opposition midfield while Fab sweeps behind them.

He's having to cover more ground now because we have less legs in midfield.
Not seeing the issue here. Couldnt be looked at for either goal conceded and not sure he can be faulted for the attack not having a shot on target for 50-minutes.

The whole set-up, balance and attitude looked wrong with a couple of individuals performing well below par.
I think when Fab has a bad game it sticks out more because hes usually excellent but when hes bad, he can be real bad. I think its because when hes not on it, he just seems to get bypassed and can look very slow so it just sticks out more.

Hes still boss.
I had the same thought over our last games. When it comes to our midfield there are far more pressing issues than Fab but I've noticed that he has troubles covering so much ground. I feel like there were more than few occasions when you could read that "midfield played one of the worst games in a while" and it's more of an issue that is coming back.

Still think he can obviously go back to the best levels but it's connected to the set-up of our midfield overall.
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:56:56 am
I think when Fab has a bad game it sticks out more because hes usually excellent but when hes bad, he can be real bad. I think its because when hes not on it, he just seems to get bypassed and can look very slow so it just sticks out more.

Hes still boss.

I agree with this.

The room for error in his position in our system in minute. Its similar for the No8 position though I think poor game at 6 really shine out.

I do think theres some grain of truth in the assertion that Fabinho has dropped his very high standards from his 1st few seasons. Its not a big deal since hes a exceptional DM.

By biggest issue is the blend in midfield. Im not convinced Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho is right together some occasions. It obviously can work but sometimes it doesnt look right to me. The other thing thats been on my mind since the latter parts of last season is whether we should mix up the No6 position more. I actually think its worth some discussion, that in certain games wed be better place with Hendersons passing in that position. Fabinho would still be the primary option but Id look to play more of Hendersons games as a 6 rather than an 8.
Henderson is a 6 nowadays. His passing was at 71.9% yesterday, I dread to think what it would have ended at if he'd not moved to 6.

Wonder if having peak Gini and Henderson either side of him helped more than we realised.  Two hard runners making life hell for the opposition midfield while Fab sweeps behind them.

He's having to cover more ground now because we have less legs in midfield.

yes, definitely.
