Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Ive torn my hamstring numerous times and if it was serious he wouldnt be able to walk. Hopefully just felt it pull a little/corked and his substitution is just cautionary. Either way, think he should miss the weekend and get fit for Paris.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
I stopped caring about this game the moment he went off haha
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
A midfield of Thiago, Henderson and Keita is good enough to beat Chelsea.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
disgraced cake:
They've had to amputate, sadly

Nah, but here's hoping he's alright. People will say why start him but truth be told you could say that for all who are expected to play at Wembley and in Paris. If it was Thiago people would point out he's injury prone so don't start him at Villa. We do have a great squad but either way you can't really win.

Dunno about that - thought he was clearly knackered vs Spurs, dont think I was alone being really surprised he started this
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
They havent strapped any ice on it. Any positives to take from that?
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
The_Nomad:
They havent strapped any ice on it. Any positives to take from that?

No. They've clearly ran out of ice.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Hope he's okay but today was not the day to play him. He's vital to the way we've defended and if we lose him for a couple of weeks, it'll be huge.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Let's remember at this stage of the season there could well be a number of players small nursing injuries especially when you think about how much football has been played, in which case decisions have to be made by the medical teams.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
He's  put no ice on the hammy and he sat on the bench instead of going down the tunnel. Both these are slight positive IMO.  :D
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
amir87:
No. They've clearly ran out of ice.

We cant even afford the ice. Shite. FSG out.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
amir87:
No. They've clearly ran out of ice.

Fuck off FSG
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
disgraced cake:
They've had to amputate, sadly

Nah, but here's hoping he's alright. People will say why start him but truth be told you could say that for all who are expected to play at Wembley and in Paris. If it was Thiago people would point out he's injury prone so don't start him at Villa. We do have a great squad but either way you can't really win.

Nah I don't buy that. Thiago gets his minutes managed more than Fabinho anyway, and Fabinho is also one of the players in the squad who is hardest to replace. That's also why he plays more than what he ideally would from a sports science point of view. Only Henderson can really step in as a 6, and he's good, but not the same defensively.

There are loads of reasons why it seemed obvious, even to gobshites on a forum, that he should get a break for this one. The fact that he looked unable to move by the end vs Spurs being the biggest one. Henderson playing less recently (and coming off earlier despite being in good nick vs Spurs) is another. Even tonight, he got injured in a situation because he was sloppy for the third time in the space of a few minutes. He looked shattered even before the injury.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
If he plays Saturday we will know it was a jarg injury that suited him and Klopp to get him off the pitch because he was stinking it up that bad.
