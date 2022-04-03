Can see why he took pens at Monaco, so confident with them
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Needs to work on his goal celebrations. Can't knee slide for shit.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
So glad we have another amazing penalty taker after Milner and Salah.
Klopp on Fabinho: "A cut on the back of his head. He should be completely fine."
If anyone fancies a good giggle before bed:https://twitter.com/jackwilshere/status/1512153575782338561?s=21
Only weakness Fab has is he is quite slow. If he had the speed of Kante!
Starting to think he might be the most underrated player in the league. Never seems to make combined XIs, rival fans dont seem to rate him. I wouldnt take anyone else in that position over him. Kante is the only one who comes close.
