Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 3, 2022, 06:50:10 am
RyanBabel19:
Can see why he took pens at Monaco, so confident with them

There would be no complaints if he was given the role full time.
Terry de Niro:
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 08:29:49 pm
Needs to work on his goal celebrations. Can't knee slide for shit. ;D
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 08:48:24 pm
Persephone:
Needs to work on his goal celebrations. Can't knee slide for shit. ;D

Good God, I hope he hasn't injured himself there :lmao
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 08:50:28 pm
Spat beer everywhere when he celebrated with Konate and then saw that replay and thought the knee looked iffy. Guy is a proper character.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 09:52:27 pm
That looks horrible
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 09:53:04 pm
Otamendi too, WAC, taking Fab out
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 09:53:55 pm
Got to go off, not worth it
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 09:54:49 pm
FFS he's gonna be concussed and out for the City game...
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 09:55:20 pm
It looked more like just the cut rather than him being out of it, so hopefully it was a clear case of no concussion.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 09:56:45 pm
Hope so, it'd be just our luck. We always seem to be missing key players when we play them.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 09:59:41 pm
Hope he's ok. Should have stayed off there
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 10:03:42 pm
Looked okay after the game giving his congrats to players, hope it is just a mere scratch.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 10:05:00 pm
The fact that he stayed on indicates that the Docs felt he wasn't concussed.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 5, 2022, 10:52:53 pm
Klopp on Fabinho: "A cut on the back of his head. He should be completely fine."
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 6, 2022, 06:41:18 am
He's going to wake up with a massive headache and nice egg on the back of his head. Glad to hear it's nothing serious, it would have been just our luck for him to be out for City.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 6, 2022, 06:53:56 am
So glad we have another amazing penalty taker after Milner and Salah.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 6, 2022, 07:01:29 am
him_15:
So glad we have another amazing penalty taker after Milner and Salah.
He should be the first taker now for a bit until Salah settles his mind.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
April 6, 2022, 08:16:45 am
Dim Glas:
Klopp on Fabinho: "A cut on the back of his head. He should be completely fine."

I know we need to start taking head injuries more seriously, but even if he was concussed, there is absolutely no chance in hell we would be admitting it five days before playing City!

But having said that, there also needs to be a realisation that not every head injury equals concussion.
April 7, 2022, 10:40:28 pm
If anyone fancies a good giggle before bed:

https://twitter.com/jackwilshere/status/1512153575782338561?s=21
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
« Reply #6059 on: Yesterday at 09:59:28 pm »
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 01:50:58 am
Only weakness Fab has is he is quite slow. If he had the speed of Kante! 
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 03:56:51 am
jckliew:
Only weakness Fab has is he is quite slow. If he had the speed of Kante!
He's fast mentally. That's the most important thing.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 09:05:28 am
Starting to think he might be the most underrated player in the league. Never seems to make combined XIs, rival fans dont seem to rate him. I wouldnt take anyone else in that position over him. Kante is the only one who comes close.
Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 09:46:49 am
Clint Eastwood:
Starting to think he might be the most underrated player in the league. Never seems to make combined XIs, rival fans dont seem to rate him. I wouldnt take anyone else in that position over him. Kante is the only one who comes close.
Kante is much more an 8 then a 6.
Rodri the only who close.
