Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine

Simplexity

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 04:20:14 pm
Is there anyone better?
MonsLibpool

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 04:31:11 pm
meady1981

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 06:14:06 pm
I swear to god, Ive only just found out hes called Henrique.
SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 06:16:07 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on February 13, 2022, 06:14:06 pm
I swear to god, Ive only just found out hes called Henrique.
I remember seeing our team sheet before the MU game a couple of years ago - it showed his full name, and I shat myself, thinking Klopp was playing a kid I didn't know.  :)
Beninger

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 06:18:12 pm
Goal machine
meady1981

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 06:18:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February 13, 2022, 06:16:07 pm
I remember seeing our team sheet before the MU game a couple of years ago - it showed his full name, and I shat myself, thinking Klopp was playing a kid I didn't know.  :)

I genuinely thought his name was Stan
TepidT2O

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 06:19:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on February 13, 2022, 04:08:08 pm

His beard is actually Ronaldos little bit of hair just slippped down his head
Gazza-LFC

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 07:56:34 pm
He's fucking mint, that's all.
Persephone

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 08:26:41 pm
Move him up to play the false 9 and watch us hit 5 goals against Inter.  ;D
MBL?

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 08:35:07 pm
What a player he is. Probably our most important right now.

SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 08:36:02 pm
Quote from: Persephone on February 13, 2022, 08:26:41 pm
Move him up to play the false 9 and watch us hit 5 goals against Inter.  ;D
or, put Matip up there, same result probably.  :)
farawayred

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 08:54:14 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February 13, 2022, 08:36:02 pm
or, put Matip up there, same result probably.  :)
The way this is going, we should put Bobby as a CB. Inter will be confused with our structure and will think that they are attacking the wrong goal; watch them score an own goal...
SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 09:00:40 pm
goals scored in 2022:

Fabinho - five
he who fannies about and dives around - zero
 :lmao
RedSince86

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 11:02:50 pm
harleydanger

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 13, 2022, 11:52:42 pm
In the spirit of moving TAA to midfield, maybe we should move Stan to CF. Imagine how many more goals hed score up there.
farawayred

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 14, 2022, 01:02:16 am
A false 6, turned upside down now and then.
a little break

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 14, 2022, 01:35:58 am
Just when I thought I couldn't love him more, I just see his post match interview when he shuts down the interviewer saying "Burnley had a lot of chances" hahahahaa.
Armand9

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 14, 2022, 03:24:18 am
love fabio and adding goals, good times
gray19lfc

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 14, 2022, 09:36:12 am
Give him the old Coutinho song
Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 14, 2022, 06:33:01 pm
Raid

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 14, 2022, 07:45:09 pm
Can we add Goal Machine to the thread title?
SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 14, 2022, 08:52:07 pm
Quote from: Raid on February 14, 2022, 07:45:09 pm
Can we add Goal Machine to the thread title?
if only all of life's wishes came true so fast  :)
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 15, 2022, 05:36:43 am
Quote from: Samie on February 14, 2022, 06:33:01 pm


Siii señor, give the ball to Henrique and he will score!
FLRed67

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 15, 2022, 06:24:53 am
So he can play full back, centre-half, midfield, centre-forward.

Has he been tried out wide, yet?  And can he put in a shift in goal, does anyone know?

After all, we can't keep adding players to the payroll, can we?
BarryCrocker

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 15, 2022, 06:53:40 am
Quote from: Samie on February 14, 2022, 06:33:01 pm


I still think he's very selfish with the ball in front of goal.  :D
didi shamone

Re: Stan Fabinho
February 15, 2022, 09:06:14 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 15, 2022, 06:53:40 am
I still think he's very selfish with the ball in front of goal.  :D

His obsession with the Ballon D'or is really hurting us.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 15, 2022, 10:38:21 am
His reaction to the journo asking him about Burnley's "many chances" was priceless  ;D ;D
newterp

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 15, 2022, 12:11:37 pm
He's our center-defensive mid-striker....
He's our number 3.....
Watch him defend, break-up play, commit snide fouls,
and we watch him score....
He'll pass the ball,
and get a yellow card
He's Stan Fabinho
He's Stan Fabinho
afc turkish

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 15, 2022, 12:33:36 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on February 15, 2022, 09:06:14 am
His obsession with the Ballon D'or is really hurting us.


Once Mo starts refusing to pass to Fab, the circle is complete...
blert596

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 15, 2022, 12:37:02 pm
Brazillian and never seen him do a stepover yet. Meh!

Suppose we should keep him though cos his birds boss.
Crosby Nick

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 15, 2022, 12:52:41 pm
Love the way he tackled that in at the weekend. :D
rob1966

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 15, 2022, 06:58:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 15, 2022, 12:52:41 pm
Love the way he tackled that in at the weekend. :D

Looks like his missus is doing a bit of tackling here

SamLad

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 15, 2022, 07:04:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February 15, 2022, 06:58:49 pm
Looks like his missus is doing a bit of tackling here


Tackling his tackle 😁
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 15, 2022, 07:19:15 pm
You can tell he's enjoying it...
farawayred

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 15, 2022, 08:46:43 pm
She's not tackling. If she had to make a tackle, it means she's already made a mistake. ;)
rob1966

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 15, 2022, 09:21:59 pm
Messi missed a pen for PSG v Real - Fab would have buried it ;D
Samie

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 16, 2022, 06:54:19 pm
Ghost Town

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
February 16, 2022, 07:29:32 pm
Meh, game to goal ratio is crap
Red Cactii

Re: Stan Fabinho - Goal Machine
Today at 03:32:11 am
Missed a sitter in the 41st minute, sell him.
