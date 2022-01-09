Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Stan Fabinho
Author
Topic: Stan Fabinho
Seebab
hit that post. We winced.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,695
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5880 on:
January 9, 2022, 04:08:34 pm »
Fab is just Fab.
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow
SamLad
Kopite
Posts: 875
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5881 on:
January 9, 2022, 06:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on January 9, 2022, 04:08:34 pm
Fab is just Fab.
been working on that one for a while, eh?
Logged
stockdam
The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,421
Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5882 on:
January 9, 2022, 06:58:50 pm »
Excellent game today and was robbed his hat-trick by the ref blowing for time.
Logged
#JFT97
MonsLibpool
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,676
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5883 on:
Yesterday
at 04:04:37 pm »
Deputizing well for Salah and Mané
Logged
RedSince86
I blame Chris de Burgh
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,196
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5884 on:
Yesterday
at 04:05:02 pm »
#GoalMachine
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Ghost Town
Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,297
mundus vult decipi
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5885 on:
Yesterday
at 04:11:39 pm »
Goal-a-game striker
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
"Giving absolutely
everything
doesn't mean you get
anything
... but its the only chance to get
something
!
Jurgen Klopp
farawayred
Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,144
Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5886 on:
Yesterday
at 04:13:20 pm »
As many goals as Shalah since the latter left for AFCON, and against stronger opposition too.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 48,435
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5887 on:
Yesterday
at 04:24:54 pm »
The Best Brazilian #9 in world football currently.
Logged
rob1966
YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 30,527
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5888 on:
Yesterday
at 04:31:08 pm »
Goal machine
Logged
Keith Lard
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,952
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5889 on:
Yesterday
at 04:38:48 pm »
Fucking boss
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes ||
https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 48,435
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5890 on:
Yesterday
at 05:43:47 pm »
Logged
rob1966
YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 30,527
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5891 on:
Yesterday
at 06:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on
Yesterday
at 05:43:47 pm
How the fuck is he only an 89?
Logged
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 48,435
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5892 on:
Yesterday
at 06:05:57 pm »
89 as a Centre Forward mate. Have a closer look.
Logged
Armand9
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,639
Re: Stan Fabinho
«
Reply #5893 on:
Today
at 03:25:38 am »
absolutely a vital player for us and now adding goals just when we need them, hope others can take a leaf out of his book
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.
Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
