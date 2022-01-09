« previous next »
Stan Fabinho

Re: Stan Fabinho
January 9, 2022, 04:08:34 pm
Fab is just Fab.
Re: Stan Fabinho
January 9, 2022, 06:32:20 pm
Quote from: Seebab on January  9, 2022, 04:08:34 pm
Fab is just Fab.
been working on that one for a while, eh?
Re: Stan Fabinho
January 9, 2022, 06:58:50 pm
Excellent game today and was robbed his hat-trick by the ref blowing for time.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Yesterday at 04:04:37 pm
Deputizing well for Salah and Mané  ;D
Re: Stan Fabinho
Yesterday at 04:05:02 pm
#GoalMachine
Re: Stan Fabinho
Yesterday at 04:11:39 pm
Goal-a-game striker
Re: Stan Fabinho
Yesterday at 04:13:20 pm
As many goals as Shalah since the latter left for AFCON, and against stronger opposition too.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Yesterday at 04:24:54 pm
The Best Brazilian #9 in world football currently.
Re: Stan Fabinho
Yesterday at 04:31:08 pm
Goal machine
Re: Stan Fabinho
Yesterday at 04:38:48 pm
Fucking boss
Re: Stan Fabinho
Yesterday at 05:43:47 pm
Re: Stan Fabinho
Yesterday at 06:04:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:43:47 pm


How the fuck is he only an 89?
Re: Stan Fabinho
Yesterday at 06:05:57 pm
89 as a Centre Forward mate. Have a closer look. ;D
Re: Stan Fabinho
Today at 03:25:38 am
absolutely a vital player for us and now adding goals just when we need them, hope others can take a leaf out of his book
