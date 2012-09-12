« previous next »
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 05:35:26 pm »
Made up with this extension. Love the bloke
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 05:49:02 pm »
One of our most important players; absolutely crucial to what we do (and what this group has accomplished). Well deserved. Glad he's here for the long haul.
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 05:52:21 pm »
Great news. The best holding midfielder in the world. The impact he had on this team was comparable to the Alisson and van Dijk signings, and you just know hes going to be quality for many many years.
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 06:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:17:28 pm
Fab, Trent, and soon hopefully Ali and Mo signing new deals would make this a very wonderful summer.  4 of the absolute best in their positions in Europe.

I agree but what about our two best players not only for us but in world football for me from 2018 to 2020, VVD and Sadio. They all deserve either new contracts or extensions and that's before we get to Robbo, Bobby and our captain. Robbo needs a bump in wages but do you think he might want parity with Trent? I dont think he is worth what Trent got but Robbo's agent might think differently.

I think Bobby and Hendo will play out there contracts and then go year to year but you can see why it's going to be awkward with our captain when we extend half a dozen players and Hendo who has been unreal not only on the pitch but in the dressing room is way down the pecking order.

Just a side note but i think Mo is about to go off this season and with a fully functional team unlike last season i think goals wise he is going to put up first season numbers while being a much complete player. He physically looks scary this preseason. Him and Sadio are absolute machines.
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 06:11:11 pm »
Great news.  Think we'll see a few over the next week....
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 06:35:47 pm »
Critical player who helped salvage our season last year at CB. This is wonderful news!
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 06:39:37 pm »
Phenomenal player, made up with the news!
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 06:44:34 pm »
This is the time of the year when a players thread pops up on top I'm afraid to open it...

But what a welcome news! Get in!
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 07:32:14 pm »
Becky in on a 5 year.  Sweet!

oh yeah and that guy too i guess.  S'ok hes a good footballer.
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 08:00:03 pm »
Only disappointment is that Ive just found out he is 28 in October. Surprised by the length of the contract given that but so glad hes ours
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 08:01:53 pm »
Was told by someone at the club yesterday that the renewals have always been the priority but what he emphasised most was the eye watering amounts the players agents are getting for the renewals from the club
