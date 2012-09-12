Fab, Trent, and soon hopefully Ali and Mo signing new deals would make this a very wonderful summer. 4 of the absolute best in their positions in Europe.



I agree but what about our two best players not only for us but in world football for me from 2018 to 2020, VVD and Sadio. They all deserve either new contracts or extensions and that's before we get to Robbo, Bobby and our captain. Robbo needs a bump in wages but do you think he might want parity with Trent? I dont think he is worth what Trent got but Robbo's agent might think differently.I think Bobby and Hendo will play out there contracts and then go year to year but you can see why it's going to be awkward with our captain when we extend half a dozen players and Hendo who has been unreal not only on the pitch but in the dressing room is way down the pecking order.Just a side note but i think Mo is about to go off this season and with a fully functional team unlike last season i think goals wise he is going to put up first season numbers while being a much complete player. He physically looks scary this preseason. Him and Sadio are absolute machines.