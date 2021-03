It's not just the marshalling in front of the defence and winning tackles that defines him, but more importantly the way he restarts attacks. The body shape while receiving a pass after winning a ball from his center halves, the mini driving runs, usually never over 10 yards but just enough to propel everyone ahead of him to make the runs ahead of him and then the perfect lay off to someone in a better position. I'll always have complaints about all of our players' use of the ball when in possession except for two - Fabinho and Van Dijk. Every single pass in meaningful.