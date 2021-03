It says a lot that depsite all the praise he receives, I still think Fabinho is one of the most underrated players in Europe. His signing was arguably as important as those of VVD and Alisson in turning us from also-rans into the best club side in the world. Obviously, we all love him, but I wonder how highly the neutral would rank him alongside the likes of Casemiro, Fernandinho, Rodri, Kimmich and Kante.