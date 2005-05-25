Thiago may do, but Henderson certainly doesn't

Im surprising myself by debating this considering my long held view that Hendo wasnt suited to the 6.I would have been the first to agree with you before last season but when Fab went out injured and Hendo stepped back into the role he was phenomenal, an absolute rock and shifting around the diagonal balls like it was no ones business. He looked mint back there and we as a team looked mint, I think we rushed fab back into the team against Atletico and it upset to mojo.Dont think this be any disrespect to either player, they are both right up there for our top players if you ask me. Fab gives us IMO World class cover in 3+ positions and to be honest, when people say Hendo started playing his best for Liverpool here or then is slightly disrespectful, the lad has always been the same hard working, determined, dependable player, you just have to look at 13/14 when he was surrounded by better players his impact, cost us losing him V. Chelsea. Even if you watched him during the 2015-16 season when he was most ridiculed he was still pushing and chasing and doing all the hendo things we now love but wasnt getting the rewards or the adulation because of it.