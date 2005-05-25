« previous next »
Offline Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5080 on: October 28, 2020, 10:54:37 PM »
Great News.



Offline liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5081 on: October 29, 2020, 08:26:31 AM »
classy confident cool - we need him back and firing on all cylinders







Offline Vote For Pedro

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5082 on: October 29, 2020, 08:32:15 AM »
About as good as we could have hoped for. Phew.


Offline Wesley Pipes

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5083 on: October 29, 2020, 08:58:49 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 23, 2020, 12:33:30 PM
Thiago may do, but Henderson certainly doesn't

Im surprising myself by debating this considering my long held view that Hendo wasnt suited to the 6.

I would have been the first to agree with you before last season but when Fab went out injured and Hendo stepped back into the role he was phenomenal, an absolute rock and shifting around the diagonal balls like it was no ones business. He looked mint back there and we as a team looked mint, I think we rushed fab back into the team against Atletico and it upset to mojo.

Dont think this be any disrespect to either player, they are both right up there for our top players if you ask me.  Fab gives us IMO World class cover in 3+ positions and to be honest, when people say Hendo started playing his best for Liverpool here or then is slightly disrespectful, the lad has always been the same hard working, determined, dependable player, you just have to look at 13/14 when he was surrounded by better players his impact, cost us losing him V. Chelsea. Even if you watched him during the 2015-16 season when he was most ridiculed he was still pushing and chasing and doing all the hendo things we now love but wasnt getting the rewards or the adulation because of it.


Offline amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5084 on: October 29, 2020, 11:45:55 AM »
Will be a big miss in the City game.


Offline exiledintheUSA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5085 on: October 29, 2020, 01:34:05 PM »
Quote from: amir87 on October 29, 2020, 11:45:55 AM
Will be a big miss in the City game.

Yep, doubt we'll see Matip until then - wrap that lad up in cotton wool.



Offline Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5086 on: October 29, 2020, 01:37:32 PM »
Quote from: Angelius on October 28, 2020, 10:48:38 PM
So he'll miss 3 games?

Wish Digne could do his ham.









Offline lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5087 on: October 29, 2020, 01:55:59 PM »
Clubs around Europe wanting to cash in on there defenders will be unhappy if its only three games.
Could we be linked with anymore defenders.


Offline Mighty_Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5088 on: October 29, 2020, 03:29:26 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on October 29, 2020, 01:55:59 PM
Clubs around Europe wanting to cash in on there defenders will be unhappy if its only three games.
Could we be linked with anymore defenders.
It's like a goldrush! Agents everywhere desperate to have their players linked to us.

At least once we have signed all 124 defenders we will have number as City.



Offline lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5089 on: October 30, 2020, 02:29:36 PM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on October 29, 2020, 03:29:26 PM
It's like a goldrush! Agents everywhere desperate to have their players linked to us.

At least once we have signed all 124 defenders we will have number as City.
😂😂


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5090 on: November 20, 2020, 07:25:35 PM »
Back doing team training.



Offline JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5091 on: November 20, 2020, 07:39:20 PM »


These photos make me happy







Offline JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5092 on: November 20, 2020, 07:40:06 PM »







Offline Salty Dog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5093 on: November 20, 2020, 11:09:11 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 20, 2020, 07:39:20 PM


These photos make me happy

Finally some good news amidst all of this shit from the international break. Even if he has to miss the match on Sunday (let's hope not) it will be so great to get him back.




Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5094 on: Yesterday at 09:35:54 PM »
What a fucking immense performance in the "other" CB spot! It's like he's played there all his life. That's what an intelligent player is capable of; top player, top man, stay fit please!



Offline JC the Messiah

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5095 on: Yesterday at 09:51:03 PM »
Think he might be a better centre back than midfielder.

Absolute class.







Offline MNAA

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5096 on: Yesterday at 11:33:22 PM »
Stan the man! Unerring unassuming display today. Vardy did even not get a sniff, let alone a shot at goal. Top top player. His versatility is invaluable



Offline Magz50

  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5097 on: Yesterday at 11:35:35 PM »
He was a beast today!


Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5098 on: Today at 12:15:04 AM »
Outrageous. And outstanding.


Offline TAA66

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5099 on: Today at 12:39:57 AM »
Genuinely world class player


Offline jckliew

  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5100 on: Today at 01:13:25 AM »
Is FAB cool or what?  The way he intercepts and steps up. Cool as you like.



Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5101 on: Today at 04:36:43 AM »
Fantastic, I expect that he'll go back into midfield in mid-week if Hendo isn't fit seeing as Keita is out


Online ByrdmanLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5102 on: Today at 06:01:22 AM »
Already said in on Twitter, hes the best CB in the league right now and i am not even joking... he has played 5 games at CB this season and we conceded 1 goal which was a fluke penalty against Sheffield United.


He is just insanely good no matter where he plays.

Btw we look more solid defensively since VVD is out, dont know why that is though  ???


Online Lofty Ambitions

  
  
  
  
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5103 on: Today at 06:13:30 AM »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 06:01:22 AM
Already said in on Twitter, hes the best CB in the league right now and i am not even joking... he has played 5 games at CB this season and we conceded 1 goal which was a fluke penalty against Sheffield United.


He is just insanely good no matter where he plays.

Btw we look more solid defensively since VVD is out, dont know why that is though  ???
Who knows, maybe we don't play with such arrogant high line anymore? By arrogant I mean deservedly arrogant, of course  ;)





