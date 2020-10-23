« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stan Fabinho  (Read 505324 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,619
  • The first five yards........
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5040 on: October 23, 2020, 12:33:30 PM »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on October 23, 2020, 12:11:59 PM
Strongly disagree.

Henderson I feel offers us so much more in that position as does Thiago.


Thiago may do, but Henderson certainly doesn't. Hendo began to play his best football for Liverpool almost as soon as he was released from the number 6 position and liberated to play further forward. Liverpool began to gel as a team once Fabinho had got up to speed and made number 6 his own. In that sense Fabinho was just as important a signing for us as either Allison or Klopp. The lad is clearly a versatile footballer, having played right back for Monaco and Brazil and, right now, showing us what he can do at centre back. But his real forte has got to be at number 6 where he snuffs out counter attacks, gobbles up second balls, wins headers, turns on the ball beautifully to link defence with midfield and set Liverpool on their way and can join attacks and shoot powerfully and accurately from distance.

We do not want to go back to the European Cup Final performance against Real Madrid where, even when Real retreated to their own half to defend a two goal lead, we still struggled to build from the back.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5041 on: October 23, 2020, 12:38:07 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 23, 2020, 12:33:30 PM
Thiago may do, but Henderson certainly doesn't. Hendo began to play his best football for Liverpool almost as soon as he was released from the number 6 position and liberated to play further forward. Liverpool began to gel as a team once Fabinho had got up to speed and made number 6 his own. In that sense Fabinho was just as important a signing for us as either Allison or Klopp. The lad is clearly a versatile footballer, having played right back for Monaco and Brazil and, right now, showing us what he can do at centre back. But his real forte has got to be at number 6 where he snuffs out counter attacks, gobbles up second balls, wins headers, turns on the ball beautifully to link defence with midfield and set Liverpool on their way and can join attacks and shoot powerfully and accurately from distance.

We do not want to go back to the European Cup Final performance against Real Madrid where, even when Real retreated to their own half to defend a two goal lead, we still struggled to build from the back.

Yes just can't agree re: Hendo.

He played his best football after lifting the Champions League, the pressure lifted off his back & since then he has thrived either as the 6 or 8.  But in this team he suits the 6 position much more.

Last season our clean sheets started when Henderson went back to the 6, as before that we weren't getting them with Fabinho there. 

I get it that people like the idea of Fabinho, but the reality doesn't match sadly (consistency-wise).  Henderson has all the tools for the 6. 

But if we want a baller as the 6, then Thiago is the man.

The last sentence is bizarre.  You blaming that all on Henderson?  God the lengths people go to at belittling our captain is crazy and disturbing.

"Liverpool began to gel as a team once Fabinho had got up to speed and made number 6 his own. In that sense Fabinho was just as important a signing for us as either Allison or Klopp."

This quote is just a full host of wrongness.

I don't want to look like I'm attacking Fabinho.  I think he can be a world class CB.  I love him in that position and he's been excellent.  I think he should stay there & prefer others as our 6 to him. 
« Last Edit: October 23, 2020, 12:46:06 PM by JordanTremenderson »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,619
  • The first five yards........
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5042 on: October 23, 2020, 01:05:59 PM »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on October 23, 2020, 12:38:07 PM

The last sentence is bizarre.  You blaming that all on Henderson?  God the lengths people go to at belittling our captain is crazy and disturbing.


This sentence shows, in a nutshell, why it can be difficult to have a football argument on RAWK. It's just so over the top.

Have a look at what I wrote again and ask yourself whether your response is reasonable.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,357
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5043 on: October 23, 2020, 01:07:31 PM »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on October 22, 2020, 10:49:58 PM
Previously, I have posted that anyone that calls Fabinho "Stan" should automatically catch chlamydia.

I would now like to officially upgrade that to lifelong recurring bouts of herpes.


I was worried about Fabinho playing centreback for an extended period when the news of Van Dijk's injury broke but his performance against Ajax reminds me that it's not so bad, it's not so bad.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,977
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5044 on: October 23, 2020, 01:15:03 PM »
ESPN are reporting that we've opened up talks on an extension to his deal. He's still got two years remaining.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,172
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5045 on: October 23, 2020, 01:51:58 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 23, 2020, 12:33:30 PM
Thiago may do, but Henderson certainly doesn't. Hendo began to play his best football for Liverpool almost as soon as he was released from the number 6 position and liberated to play further forward. Liverpool began to gel as a team once Fabinho had got up to speed and made number 6 his own. In that sense Fabinho was just as important a signing for us as either Allison or Klopp. The lad is clearly a versatile footballer, having played right back for Monaco and Brazil and, right now, showing us what he can do at centre back. But his real forte has got to be at number 6 where he snuffs out counter attacks, gobbles up second balls, wins headers, turns on the ball beautifully to link defence with midfield and set Liverpool on their way and can join attacks and shoot powerfully and accurately from distance.

We do not want to go back to the European Cup Final performance against Real Madrid where, even when Real retreated to their own half to defend a two goal lead, we still struggled to build from the back.

Of all the stand-out performances in the Barca comeback, for me Fabinho was still the highlight of that game.

The way his leg was teleporting out to snatch the ball off the likes of Messi was a joy to watch (I think it might even have been you or one of the other RAWK-scribes who drilled into my mind the term "telescopic leg"). Enjoyed that almost as much as the goals. No way we were keeping a clean sheet in that game without him.

Likewise I´ll always remember him winning back possession in the middle of the field in the final minute and knowing the game was won. For me he is the best in the world in that role on his day.
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5046 on: October 23, 2020, 01:52:48 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 23, 2020, 01:05:59 PM
This sentence shows, in a nutshell, why it can be difficult to have a football argument on RAWK. It's just so over the top.

Have a look at what I wrote again and ask yourself whether your response is reasonable.

I'm asking you to clarify, what's unreasonable about that?

It looked like you were blaming that on Henderson, which I think is unreasonable - yes!
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,619
  • The first five yards........
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5047 on: October 23, 2020, 02:23:41 PM »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on October 23, 2020, 01:52:48 PM
I'm asking you to clarify, what's unreasonable about that?

It looked like you were blaming that on Henderson, which I think is unreasonable - yes!

Ok. What is unreasonable about your line of argument is your accusation that I was "belittling" Henderson and that I'd gone to "great lengths" to do so. You also said that this was "crazy" and that it was "disturbing" for you to read.

It's such an over-reaction to what I wrote. You even managed to infer from my post that I laid "all" the blame at Henderson's door for our inability to take the game to Madrid in the Final. So basically it's a style of argument that distorts what someone has written and then gets furious about it and accuses the poster of being "crazy."

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5048 on: October 23, 2020, 03:13:54 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 23, 2020, 02:23:41 PM
Ok. What is unreasonable about your line of argument is your accusation that I was "belittling" Henderson and that I'd gone to "great lengths" to do so. You also said that this was "crazy" and that it was "disturbing" for you to read.

It's such an over-reaction to what I wrote. You even managed to infer from my post that I laid "all" the blame at Henderson's door for our inability to take the game to Madrid in the Final. So basically it's a style of argument that distorts what someone has written and then gets furious about it and accuses the poster of being "crazy."

You did the post saying the claims, I just argued my points against your views. 

I can't agree with your stance & I have said why.  I have seen Henderson be belittled for many years on forums by LFC fans.  Why mention the Madrid final then if you're not doing that?  Our biggest problem that day was our back line refused to push up the pitch.  That made our midfield have a thankless task.  Do they press high & leave the back four exposed or do they sit back & let Madrid control the ball.  Whatever they do it's wrong as the space is too big to cover and our back four needed to be braver that day if we wanted to control the game.  Not that I think it matters whether we control games, it's about winning them. 

We clearly won't agree, might be best to agree to disagree. 

Let's just hope Fabinho continues to be boss at CB as we need him to be.   :)
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,619
  • The first five yards........
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5049 on: October 23, 2020, 03:41:33 PM »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on October 23, 2020, 03:13:54 PM
You did the post saying the claims, I just argued my points against your views. 

I can't agree with your stance & I have said why.  I have seen Henderson be belittled for many years on forums by LFC fans.  Why mention the Madrid final then if you're not doing that?  Our biggest problem that day was our back line refused to push up the pitch.  That made our midfield have a thankless task.  Do they press high & leave the back four exposed or do they sit back & let Madrid control the ball.  Whatever they do it's wrong as the space is too big to cover and our back four needed to be braver that day if we wanted to control the game.  Not that I think it matters whether we control games, it's about winning them. 

We clearly won't agree, might be best to agree to disagree. 

Let's just hope Fabinho continues to be boss at CB as we need him to be.   :)

You actually point to something which is relevant to the Fabinho question here. Our two centre backs in Madrid did not have a terrible game. Indeed Lovren did his best, in the second half, to take on some creative responsibility. Virgil, oddly, seemed nervous on the ball. Henderson, at the base of midfield, contributed almost nothing unfortunately, failing repeatedly to turn on the ball even when the big spaces opened up and preferring to pass backwards or pass square to Alexander-Arnold who, repeatedly, kept finding himself boxed in on the touchline. (This is not me saying it was ALL Henderson's fault. )

Since that game our play has been revolutionised. It's almost unrecognisable in fact. Many things have happened, but the two relevant ones (since they involve Fabinho) are these:

1) Gomez or Matip superseded Lovren. That meant more pace at the back than before (particularly when Gomez was playing) and therefore less fear about playing a high line and being caught by swift counterattacks. It also meant more creativity on the ball. Gomez, in particular, is not a centre back who declines to run with the ball into space if you back off him. Contrast his performance in the World Club Finals with that of Lovren and Virgil in Kiev. It's a wholly different game being played. He repeatedly carried the ball into the gaps between the opposition forwards and their midfield. And each time he did this the flanks in particular opened up - high up the pitch too. Liverpool are dangerous on the flanks.

2) Fabinho replaced Henderson at 6. That, in my opinion, was a desperately needed change, which is why I said the purchase of Fabinho has been just as important as those of Alisson and Virgil . Fabinho's first impulse, on receiving the ball from his defence, is to look for ways to move it forward. (Thiago of course is similar and perhaps even more aggressive). Had he played in Madrid, with someone like Gomez behind him, we would have been more dangerous with the ball than we were after the Spanish started to back off us and defend their lead. Benzema, on his own, did a very good job of tying down three of our players in Kiev. And Benzema is not even quick or intense. That wouldn't have happened with Fabinho (or Thiago) at 6. Or with Gomez at centre back.

So, I am loathe to see Fabinho at centre back for the long term. Not only because his skills are better deployed at 6. But because it would mean sacrificing Gomez and his astonishing pace and initiative on the ball.

Where does this leave Henderson? Not lying in a ditch, bleeding from the head, having being beaten up by yet another RAWK poster. On the contrary it merely leaves him to play in a position in which he has excelled. Further forward. Two years ago, while often criticising Hendo at 6, I used to say that we should get a proper DM and let the skipper compete with Oxlade-Chamberlain (or whoever else) for that advanced midfield position. And, certainly, I used to think that he'd probably lose out in that competition. But, in fact, the opposite has happened. Henderson has been a revelation playing further forward. It is probably Oxlade, now, who must ponder whether he has a future at Liverpool.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,629
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5050 on: October 23, 2020, 03:45:01 PM »
Quote
So, I am loathe to see Fabinho at centre back for the long term. Not only because his skills are better deployed at 6. But because it would mean sacrificing Gomez and his astonishing pace and initiative on the ball.

Not sure that's the case. If Matip is healthy and Gomez is healthy, they're playing together, and Fabinho is in midfield. If Matip is injured, then he's directly replacing him and playing with Gomez. I don't see why Gomez is going to be sacrificed.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,470
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5051 on: October 23, 2020, 03:45:20 PM »
Youre new here Jordan, but YorkyKopite has always been one of Hendos great advocates ;)
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,619
  • The first five yards........
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5052 on: October 23, 2020, 03:46:53 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 23, 2020, 03:45:01 PM
Not sure that's the case. If Matip is healthy and Gomez is healthy, they're playing together, and Fabinho is in midfield. If Matip is injured, then he's directly replacing him and playing with Gomez. I don't see why Gomez is going to be sacrificed.

I agree with that. I was merely answering the previous poster who preferred Fabinho in central defence and Henderson back at 6.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,629
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5053 on: October 23, 2020, 03:47:43 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 23, 2020, 03:46:53 PM
I agree with that. I was merely answering the previous poster who preferred Fabinho in central defence and Henderson back at 6.

Understood.

Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,668
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5054 on: Yesterday at 10:15:49 AM »
I thought he's played really well in the last couple of games at CB, I feel a lot more confident about our chances with him at CB than say Matip. I feel that of the three CBs we have, he's the least likely to get bullied out of it. Although some of this opinion is based on the fact that its been that long since I've seen Matip play that I can't actually remember how good he is. Unfortunately Matip cannot ben relied on anymore from a fitness point of view, a bit like Ox and Lallana before him.

I think Fab might add quality in terms of bringing it out from the back. We will miss his quality as a 6 though but I'm hoping Thiago could cover that position.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,629
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5055 on: Yesterday at 01:00:35 PM »
His only mistake last night was getting done out wide that prompted Gomez to block Sheffield's attempt in time.

Not being able to win headers is a concern going into the West Ham match against Antonio and Heller.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5056 on: Yesterday at 01:01:56 PM »
Never a penalty that. Overall a very good performance.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5057 on: Yesterday at 01:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 01:01:56 PM
Never a penalty that. Overall a very good performance.

I thouight he was not as good as against Ajax but that was sublimely good; Gomez had a better game than him I thought marginally, but as a unit, other than 2/3 times when Fab got beat, they looked better and are developing a nice understanding
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5058 on: Yesterday at 01:39:45 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:00:35 PM
His only mistake last night was getting done out wide that prompted Gomez to block Sheffield's attempt in time.

Not being able to win headers is a concern going into the West Ham match against Antonio and Heller.
Antonio might miss out because of an injury.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5059 on: Yesterday at 01:42:31 PM »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 01:39:45 PM
Antonio might miss out because of an injury.

Hopefully, Antonio always plays like Ronaldo incarnate against us.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,668
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5060 on: Yesterday at 06:02:07 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:00:35 PM
His only mistake last night was getting done out wide that prompted Gomez to block Sheffield's attempt in time.

Not being able to win headers is a concern going into the West Ham match against Antonio and Heller.

Its an interesting point, but just who is our best header-winner?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,005
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5061 on: Yesterday at 06:07:27 PM »
Ideally Matip is back for this.
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5062 on: Yesterday at 07:34:40 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:02:07 PM
Its an interesting point, but just who is our best header-winner?

I sure I saw some stats recently which suggested it was Matip.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5063 on: Yesterday at 07:51:50 PM »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 07:34:40 PM
I sure I saw some stats recently which suggested it was Matip.

That would surprise me if he is better than VVD, but makes sense that he'd be 2nd on the list
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,629
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5064 on: Today at 12:52:56 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:02:07 PM
Its an interesting point, but just who is our best header-winner?

Matip currently. I believe Lovren was better whilst he was here behind Van Dijk.

In any case if we can't win the headers, that we need to ensure that we're winning the ball once it's flicked on, and not allowing them to advance into the final third.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,662
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5065 on: Today at 12:57:09 AM »
Tony Evans gave him and Salah 4/10 as ratings...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,536
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5066 on: Today at 01:04:41 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:57:09 AM
Tony Evans gave him and Salah 4/10 as ratings...
That's about right, 7/10 performance minus 3/10 VAR points.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,662
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5067 on: Today at 01:20:11 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:04:41 AM
That's about right, 7/10 performance minus 3/10 VAR points.


Sorry, I was wrong about a Salah, but he definitely rated Fabinho at 4...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,629
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5068 on: Today at 01:21:43 AM »
Tony evans is clueless
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #5069 on: Today at 06:01:06 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:20:11 AM
Sorry, I was wrong about a Salah, but he definitely rated Fabinho at 4...

I'm guessing he went with that cliche bollocks "he made a poor challenge which gave Sheffield the lead".
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 