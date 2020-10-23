You did the post saying the claims, I just argued my points against your views.



I can't agree with your stance & I have said why. I have seen Henderson be belittled for many years on forums by LFC fans. Why mention the Madrid final then if you're not doing that? Our biggest problem that day was our back line refused to push up the pitch. That made our midfield have a thankless task. Do they press high & leave the back four exposed or do they sit back & let Madrid control the ball. Whatever they do it's wrong as the space is too big to cover and our back four needed to be braver that day if we wanted to control the game. Not that I think it matters whether we control games, it's about winning them.



We clearly won't agree, might be best to agree to disagree.



Let's just hope Fabinho continues to be boss at CB as we need him to be.



You actually point to something which is relevant to the Fabinho question here. Our two centre backs in Madrid did not have a terrible game. Indeed Lovren did his best, in the second half, to take on some creative responsibility. Virgil, oddly, seemed nervous on the ball. Henderson, at the base of midfield, contributed almost nothing unfortunately, failing repeatedly to turn on the ball even when the big spaces opened up and preferring to pass backwards or pass square to Alexander-Arnold who, repeatedly, kept finding himself boxed in on the touchline. (This is not me saying it was ALL Henderson's fault. )Since that game our play has been revolutionised. It's almost unrecognisable in fact. Many things have happened, but the two relevant ones (since they involve Fabinho) are these:1) Gomez or Matip superseded Lovren. That meant more pace at the back than before (particularly when Gomez was playing) and therefore less fear about playing a high line and being caught by swift counterattacks. It also meant more creativity on the ball. Gomez, in particular, is not a centre back who declines to run with the ball into space if you back off him. Contrast his performance in the World Club Finals with that of Lovren and Virgil in Kiev. It's a wholly different game being played. He repeatedly carried the ball into the gaps between the opposition forwards and their midfield. And each time he did this the flanks in particular opened up - high up the pitch too. Liverpool are dangerous on the flanks.2) Fabinho replaced Henderson at 6. That, in my opinion, was a desperately needed change, which is why I said the purchase of Fabinho has been just as important as those of Alisson and Virgil . Fabinho's first impulse, on receiving the ball from his defence, is to look for ways to move it forward. (Thiago of course is similar and perhaps even more aggressive). Had he played in Madrid, with someone like Gomez behind him, we would have been more dangerous with the ball than we were after the Spanish started to back off us and defend their lead. Benzema, on his own, did a very good job of tying downof our players in Kiev. And Benzema is not even quick or intense. That wouldn't have happened with Fabinho (or Thiago) at 6. Or with Gomez at centre back.So, I am loathe to see Fabinho at centre back for the long term. Not only because his skills are better deployed at 6. But because it would mean sacrificing Gomez and his astonishing pace and initiative on the ball.Where does this leave Henderson? Not lying in a ditch, bleeding from the head, having being beaten up by yet another RAWK poster. On the contrary it merely leaves him to play in a position in which he has excelled. Further forward. Two years ago, while often criticising Hendo at 6, I used to say that we should get a proper DM and let the skipper compete with Oxlade-Chamberlain (or whoever else) for that advanced midfield position. And, certainly, I used to think that he'd probably lose out in that competition. But, in fact, the opposite has happened. Henderson has been a revelation playing further forward. It is probably Oxlade, now, who must ponder whether he has a future at Liverpool.