« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stan Fabinho  (Read 499837 times)

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4960 on: Yesterday at 10:03:57 PM »
He's our most important midfielder and second best defender and he also plays right back for Brazil.  He's just an exceptional footballer.
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4961 on: Yesterday at 10:05:18 PM »
MOTM without doubt
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4962 on: Yesterday at 10:05:50 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on September 28, 2020, 10:35:34 PM
Incredible performance, and loved that tackle on Will.I.An.

Was that the one just on the half time whistle ?  That was a beezer of a tackle that. He's a class class player
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,509
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4963 on: Yesterday at 10:07:45 PM »
World class performance tonight
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4964 on: Yesterday at 10:10:01 PM »
Absolutely top notch . What a player
Logged

Offline abetts

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4965 on: Yesterday at 10:10:12 PM »
Excellent tackler and dominant in the air.
Logged

Offline missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4966 on: Yesterday at 10:10:49 PM »
 ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4967 on: Yesterday at 10:12:56 PM »
A cultured centre back and a joy to watch.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4968 on: Yesterday at 10:13:53 PM »
Slotted in at centre half without fault, again. Looks the business in whatever position he plays.
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,597
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4969 on: Yesterday at 10:14:18 PM »
Simply majestic
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,163
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4970 on: Yesterday at 10:15:06 PM »
He's some player.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,972
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4971 on: Yesterday at 10:18:52 PM »
What a player. Casmerio must be some player to be selected ahead of Fab. Quite understated excellence
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4972 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 PM »
3 games at centre half for us, no goals conceded. The games were against Ajax, Bayern and Chelsea.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,872
  • Meh sd
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4973 on: Yesterday at 10:26:21 PM »
Class player. With Stan in midfield putting out fires early, we wouldn't need Stan being a heroic CB, so I still look forward to having Matip back.
Logged

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,852
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4974 on: Yesterday at 10:28:19 PM »
Impressive performance vs Ajax. :thumbup
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,749
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4975 on: Yesterday at 10:29:20 PM »
Jan Aage Fjortoft did a good little interview with Fab after the game tonight:

https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1319023657016979456?s=20
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,995
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4976 on: Yesterday at 10:32:03 PM »
I have said since Saturday that it should be him and one other.

Hes reliable fitness wise and also class.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,509
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4977 on: Yesterday at 10:50:36 PM »
Not too shabby.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,597
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4978 on: Yesterday at 10:58:51 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:29:20 PM
Jan Aage Fjortoft did a good little interview with Fab after the game tonight:

https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1319023657016979456?s=20

Thanks for the share. Wow his English is superb. Charismatic personality
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline AmanShah21

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4979 on: Yesterday at 11:07:07 PM »
Have we been playing him out of position all this time??? Absolutely massive 2 performances against Chelsea and now tonight. Both MOTM performances.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,837
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4980 on: Yesterday at 11:08:11 PM »
We haven't but he's just that damn good at centre back too.  ;D
Logged

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4981 on: Yesterday at 11:11:52 PM »
Loved the moment where he came out and intercepted with his head and charged through midfield drawing a foul. Great performance from him.
Logged
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 AM
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,847
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4982 on: Yesterday at 11:13:24 PM »
Going to be such a vital part of the team this season.  Not that they are bad but once Thiago gets settled he will help Gomez, Matip and Fabinho with the distribution side of things. 
Logged

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,750
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4983 on: Yesterday at 11:57:55 PM »
He's speaking better english than bobby now. MVP.
Logged

Offline Baraka

  • bama. But a lot lot lot lot stupider. Has an IQ of 6½
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4984 on: Yesterday at 11:58:03 PM »
class act. Bugatti Veyron of a player
Logged
South Park>>>>>All.

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,953
Re: Stan Fabinho
« Reply #4985 on: Today at 01:47:20 AM »
With Virgil out, Fab is going to be the man at the back - for his defensive quality and more importantly the leadership and organization skills that he provides. He was the captain of that fine Monaco side not for nothing
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 