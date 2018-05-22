Finished season 3 last night, one of the best things I've watched for ages. Some incredible cameos in this season, and the guest in the final episode is absolutely hilarious. Going to have to rewatch s1 and s2 now as I'd forgotten just how brilliant it is.



I did last night too, coincidentally. I enjoyed the season too, although I rewatched season 2 this past month and think it's a lot better than 3.Still, I'm thankful they came back to it after the hiatus. Also hear that season 4 was filmed alongside 3, so it might be out in the states before the end of the year. Hope so, because the ending didn't really feel like a season finale.I've seen this season take a bit of stick for the number of concept episodes not directly involving the regular cast. I think perhaps it was one too many, so it was a little disjointed, but they were really well made and I thought mostly decent (thought the Trini 2 de bone episode was by far and away the best, was cackling throughout the funeral)