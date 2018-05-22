« previous next »
Topic: Atlanta

killer-heels

Atlanta
May 22, 2018, 10:16:59 pm
New series that started on BBC 2 recently, created by Donald Glover.

Been very funny and charming thus far. It’s about a budding rapper and his cousin trying to make it big whilst also reflecting on a number of other issues along the way.

Definitely worth watching.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atlanta
May 22, 2018, 10:33:12 pm
Season 2 Ep6 "Teddy Perkins" is amazing
The G in Get Hard

Re: Atlanta
May 22, 2018, 10:43:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 22, 2018, 10:16:59 pm
New series that started on BBC 2 recently, created by Donald Glover.

Been very funny and charming thus far. Its about a budding rapper and his cousin trying to make it big whilst also reflecting on a number of other issues along the way.

Definitely worth watching.
It's brilliant. Season 1 and 2 are excellent. S1 episode 7 when paper boi is interviewed is superb!
Something Worse

Re: Atlanta
May 22, 2018, 10:56:22 pm
I'm amazed Glover was ballsy enough to write himself as the villain.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 07:05:31 am
Best show around.
Classycara

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 12:07:13 pm
Quote from: Claus on May 22, 2018, 10:56:22 pm
I'm amazed Glover was ballsy enough to write himself as the villain.

Did he though? Was it deliberate that he's so unlikable at times?

(I've only seen the first series)
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 12:46:54 pm
Quote from: Classycara on May 23, 2018, 12:07:13 pm
Did he though? Was it deliberate that he's so unlikable at times?

(I've only seen the first series)

I never found Earn unlikeable. He does make some bad decisions though.
Something Worse

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 01:44:35 pm
Quote from: Classycara on May 23, 2018, 12:07:13 pm
Did he though? Was it deliberate that he's so unlikable at times?

(I've only seen the first series)

The show is too well written and self aware for him to think Earn is the hero, IMO.
Classycara

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 01:48:43 pm
Quote from: Claus on May 23, 2018, 01:44:35 pm
The show is too well written and self aware for him to think Earn is the hero, IMO.

Agree definitely not written himself as a hero, I just don't know if he realised he was quite so dull and unappealing and a self-viewed 'nice guy' for so much of it

(bear in mind I watched it months ago, and could do with a refresh)
Phil M

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 03:15:59 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 22, 2018, 10:16:59 pm
New series that started on BBC 2 recently, created by Donald Glover.

Been very funny and charming thus far. Its about a budding rapper and his cousin trying to make it big whilst also reflecting on a number of other issues along the way.

Definitely worth watching.

It was 'new' 2 years ago  :wave

It is fantastic.
Something Worse

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 07:50:11 pm
Quote from: Classycara on May 23, 2018, 01:48:43 pm
Agree definitely not written himself as a hero, I just don't know if he realised he was quite so dull and unappealing and a self-viewed 'nice guy' for so much of it

(bear in mind I watched it months ago, and could do with a refresh)

Season two adds a lot, IIRC
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 08:31:59 pm
He's just a lad that has no luck,cannot say that he has done anything villainy.
Djozer

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 08:55:22 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 23, 2018, 07:05:31 am
Best show around.
That would be Cobra Kai, but this runs it very close. Although I've only just started the second series, so I reserve the right to change my mind.



WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atlanta
May 23, 2018, 09:21:25 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 23, 2018, 07:05:31 am
Best show around.

Is the Expanse  ;D

Atlanta does have some brilliant episodes though.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Atlanta
May 24, 2018, 05:56:04 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 23, 2018, 07:05:31 am
Best show around.

Someone sweep this man's leg.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Atlanta
May 24, 2018, 06:34:08 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on May 24, 2018, 05:56:04 pm
Someone sweep this man's leg.


OK so I'm going to have to watch this Cobra Kai now aren't I ;D
Djozer

Re: Atlanta
May 24, 2018, 10:37:00 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on May 24, 2018, 05:56:04 pm
Someone sweep this man's leg.
   ;D
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 24, 2018, 06:34:08 pm

OK so I'm going to have to watch this Cobra Kai now aren't I ;D

Yes, yes you are.

meady1981

Re: Atlanta
March 28, 2022, 04:09:03 pm
Seems to be a bit under the radar this one. One of the best series I've seen in a long time.

3rd series just released in the U.S, Im struggling to figure out when it's out on Disney+

Had a slightly surreal moment when they were filming bits of it round the corner from me on a non-descript quiet road in Stoke Newington during the pandemic.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t72Pbqrkb28&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t72Pbqrkb28&amp;ab</a>
[/quote]
AndyMuller

Re: Atlanta
March 28, 2022, 05:51:05 pm
Ive just checked and it says it will be on Disney+ shortly. Love this too, think it is ending after season 4.
bradders1011

Re: Atlanta
April 23, 2022, 01:20:46 am
New series is good.
The G in Get Hard

Re: Atlanta
April 23, 2022, 10:43:18 am
Is it on Disney+ now?
didi shamone

Re: Atlanta
April 23, 2022, 11:10:06 pm
Im four episodes into the first series. Most comedy shows do nothing for me these days but this is brilliant on so many levels.
RedSince86

Re: Atlanta
April 26, 2022, 12:02:12 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on April 23, 2022, 11:10:06 pm
Im four episodes into the first series. Most comedy shows do nothing for me these days but this is brilliant on so many levels.
Wait to you see THAT episode in Season 2. ;D
AndyMuller

Re: Atlanta
June 29, 2022, 12:15:30 pm
On Disney+ from today.
The G in Get Hard

Re: Atlanta
June 29, 2022, 08:23:45 pm
AndyMuller

Re: Atlanta
June 29, 2022, 09:46:16 pm
Just done the first two episodes and still great as ever.
Classycara

Re: Atlanta
June 29, 2022, 11:10:34 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on March 28, 2022, 04:09:03 pm
Had a slightly surreal moment when they were filming bits of it round the corner from me on a non-descript quiet road in Stoke Newington during the pandemic.
Ah I thought I recognised the area as they walk up to where they spend that episode!
Cracking Left Foot

Re: Atlanta
July 5, 2022, 12:19:55 pm
Finished season 3 last night, one of the best things I've watched for ages. Some incredible cameos in this season, and the guest in the final episode is absolutely hilarious. Going to have to rewatch s1 and s2 now as I'd forgotten just how brilliant it is.
Classycara

Re: Atlanta
July 5, 2022, 03:37:01 pm
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on July  5, 2022, 12:19:55 pm
Finished season 3 last night, one of the best things I've watched for ages. Some incredible cameos in this season, and the guest in the final episode is absolutely hilarious. Going to have to rewatch s1 and s2 now as I'd forgotten just how brilliant it is.

I did last night too, coincidentally. I enjoyed the season too, although I rewatched season 2 this past month and think it's a lot better than 3.

Still, I'm thankful they came back to it after the hiatus. Also hear that season 4 was filmed alongside 3, so it might be out in the states before the end of the year. Hope so, because the ending didn't really feel like a season finale.

I've seen this season take a bit of stick for the number of concept episodes not directly involving the regular cast. I think perhaps it was one too many, so it was a little disjointed, but they were really well made and I thought mostly decent (thought the Trini 2 de bone episode was by far and away the best, was cackling throughout the funeral)
AndyMuller

Re: Atlanta
July 12, 2022, 08:59:12 pm
Haha just finished the rich wigga, poor wigga episode and it was great. I do agree though that we could have done with seeing more of the main cast this season. Still a great show though that touches on some heavy subjects and does it well.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Atlanta
July 14, 2022, 08:37:07 am
Quote from: Classycara on July  5, 2022, 03:37:01 pm
I did last night too, coincidentally. I enjoyed the season too, although I rewatched season 2 this past month and think it's a lot better than 3.

Still, I'm thankful they came back to it after the hiatus. Also hear that season 4 was filmed alongside 3, so it might be out in the states before the end of the year. Hope so, because the ending didn't really feel like a season finale.

I've seen this season take a bit of stick for the number of concept episodes not directly involving the regular cast. I think perhaps it was one too many, so it was a little disjointed, but they were really well made and I thought mostly decent (thought the Trini 2 de bone episode was by far and away the best, was cackling throughout the funeral)

My only issue with the concept episodes is that I wish they'd just link them to the main story and cast more, just to show they are happening in the same "world" really. Doesn't have to be anything significant, but just something like seeing one of the characters in the background, or someone listening to some Paperboy music (or vice versa, the concept plots being referenced somehow in the normal episodes). As it is, you can easily feel like your watching an entirely different show with no real link there (other than the overall theme/message).
Classycara

Re: Atlanta
Today at 03:12:58 pm
The fourth season is on Disney now in the UK.

Been working my way through it, trying not to binge too much. I've just finished the seventh episode (snipe hunt) and there's a lot of great stuff this season. Especially for those who did not care for the concept episodes that didn't feature the main characters.

Hopefully finish the series this BH weekend, but already feel like it's a return to form.
meady1981

Re: Atlanta
Today at 04:34:04 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:12:58 pm
The fourth season is on Disney now in the UK.

Been working my way through it, trying not to binge too much. I've just finished the seventh episode (snipe hunt) and there's a lot of great stuff this season. Especially for those who did not care for the concept episodes that didn't feature the main characters.

Hopefully finish the series this BH weekend, but already feel like it's a return to form.

Wait wtf, when did season 4 happen?? I thought that season 3 only just came out???
I wasn't overly keen on season 3 so this has come as quite the surprise.
