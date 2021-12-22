« previous next »
Battlefield 2042

Re: Battlefield 2042
At this point each Battlefield release is just a case of deliberately diminishing returns.

Its utterly perplexing to me that everything from BF1 to now has gotten worse: the presentation, the music, the atmospheric immersion, game formats that were loved & kept people playing for hours binned. The progression systems that promote loyalty & addict you to the game. 5 squad members in specific roles. The maps are now boring generic bowls of nothingness. And the developers seem to have done all of this deliberately. Weird.
Re: Battlefield 2042
I agree. It isn't Battlefield really. I struggle trying to fit my normal BF gameplay into this new game. I have generally, since bf42, played as support. I enjoyed defending a cap etc. But now, there is NO TEAM PLAY. No one plays as a team. Its just individuals.

The nearest I can get to support is Angel. He's bloody irritating though. In fact all of them are irritating. I hate the after game bollocks audio. I hate the long wait and constant cut scenes before you even get into a game. Its dreadful.

I can still have fun, but not for as long as a normal bf title. I get bored. The maps are boring, although the container one is okay.

64 player conquest is better. 128 is just too much. Youre continuously spotted. Theres no stealth. Everyones an effin sniper.

Ive got to Lvl 65. But I'm wondering how much longer I'll keep playing it. I may just re-install BF3 & 4.
Re: Battlefield 2042
The gameplay loop get's very tedious. A month in and I'm already barely playing it. Will play a couple of games maybe before getting bored and switching it off.
Re: Battlefield 2042
And the other thing: whats the story with no scoreboard? The other games had after action reports that were cool & encouraged you to do stuff. Can you actually play from map to map with the same group of people? I tried with a party & that didnt work either. Maybe I just dont know what Im doing. I wish I hadnt bought it to be honest.
Re: Battlefield 2042
And the other thing: whats the story with no scoreboard? The other games had after action reports that were cool & encouraged you to do stuff. Can you actually play from map to map with the same group of people? I tried with a party & that didnt work either. Maybe I just dont know what Im doing. I wish I hadnt bought it to be honest.

Nope, scrambles every time a match ends. Which is why I can end up on the same map several matches in a row.

Haven't played for weeks now.
Re: Battlefield 2042
Scoreboards are "toxic" since they show bad players how poorly they're doing, they also removed global chat to stop people shit talking the other team, likely for the same reasons. Not being able to play map to map with the same group is probably a matchmaking thing, so if you're doing poorly it can put you in with bad players for example. It's all about retaining casual players.
Re: Battlefield 2042
Gave it a bit of a break to play Farming Simulator '22 and now back into it.

They've ironed out most of the gameplay issues and the bugs and it's again back to it's fun, messy and if-you-want-it-to-be ultimate gameplay/teamplay experience.

So many different modes and so much fun in most of them.

Enjoying Rush at the moment. Was my favourite mode in Battlefield IV - Frontlines in Battlefield V though, so hoping that'll appear as it's relentless.
Re: Battlefield 2042
The ultimate teamplay, not being awarded for following the orders of the squad leader. Yeah.
Re: Battlefield 2042
They've ironed out most of the gameplay issues and the bugs and it's again back to it's fun, messy and if-you-want-it-to-be ultimate gameplay/teamplay experience.

So many different modes and so much fun in most of them.

Enjoying Rush at the moment. Was my favourite mode in Battlefield IV - Frontlines in Battlefield V though, so hoping that'll appear as it's relentless.

We must have played different games. It's terrible.
Re: Battlefield 2042
You playing it on PC or a console?

I'm finding it really fun and immersive and there are a ton of modes and genres in-game.
Re: Battlefield 2042
First season pushed back until the summer now, what a disaster of a launch this has been. Even by Dice/Battlefield standards.
Re: Battlefield 2042
Theres rumours at least part of it is going to become free to play.
Re: Battlefield 2042
Yeah, seen a few rumours. That shit mode nobody plays should have been F2P from the get go, hell maybe even Portal to bring in the fans after some nostalgia maps/modes.
Re: Battlefield 2042
I mean to be frank it needs a lot of work, summer makes more sense to me.
Re: Battlefield 2042
Disaster of a game as much as a disaster of a launch, even if it was in significantly better condition it still wouldn't be good.
Re: Battlefield 2042
The active player count across platforms compared to the previous titles speak volumes. Nevermind that DICE was removed from both the Battlefield- and Battlefront-development. They fucked up big time. We can only hope they will learn for the next title - whenever that may be. Knowing EA, most likely not.

https://steamcharts.com/app/1517290
Re: Battlefield 2042
 Cant believe I wasted £50 on this. Havent played it for weeks. Zero interest.

The diminishing returns in terms of EVERYTHING ABOUT THE GAME since BF1 is incredible, but at the same time utterly predictable. Its the modern way to rip the piss out of your customers/voters/citizens. A few of us who played together used to complain about BFV compared to BF1, but now it looks like a work of genius.
Re: Battlefield 2042
Game is dead. Ye, I wasted 50 sobs too, but at least it filled 2wks of my covid xmas I suppose.
Re: Battlefield 2042
I think the nosedive for DICE began around when they made the first Battlefront. It was then that the UI became sparse, the features were getting slimmed down, and the downward spiral began.

BF1 was (in my opinion) a decent bit worse than BF4, and as has been said, BF1 is incredible compared to the modern day offerings from DICE.

It wouldn't surprise me if EA shut them down and lean entirely into Respawn, who they'll eventually chew up and spit out and onto the next.
Re: Battlefield 2042
BF4 was amazing once they got rid of the commander mode idiots, but that took a year to sort out. BF1 gameplay was amazing with great graphics, but the guns and vehicle upgrade options were a bit meh. The last maps though were fantastic. BFV started buggy but improved over time. But they spent all the time making new kits and puff shirts that they forgot to make things that would impact the game.

The bugs in this one look so far gone that Im not sure if they will ever get to fix it.
Re: Battlefield 2042
Same. Think I've loaded it up twice since Christmas and both times turned it off after one game. Doubt I'll ever bother going back to it now unless some major update is brought out that completely changes the game.
Re: Battlefield 2042
Is this worth downloading again after the first dlc pack has come out?
Re: Battlefield 2042
I've reinstalled it after I saw good feedback from the community on the new map. They've also done some other things, like remove those God awful quotes at the end of every match. Also plenty of options in the menu to tweak vizuals to suite you.The new map plays great and it's actually fun. Also no game breaking issues for me, so stability seems improved.

It should keep me engaged for some time, but hopefully they don't wait months for more content...
Re: Battlefield 2042
They are. Unfortunately. Think the updates to existing maps arent coming until right at the end of the first season (so end of August). And the next new content is September.

As you say, its a cracking map. More in keeping with previous Battlefields and you get a lot of Only in Battlefield moments. Lot of variety in it too, so it caters for all. Bit of a mix of Damavand Peak and a Metro/Operation Locker.
Re: Battlefield 2042
Seems to be big updates for this and just noticed it's only a tenner in Tesco, is it any good now? I need a fix as I'm now bored of BF5.
Re: Battlefield 2042
Its improving the core gameplay, but still massively lacking in content. Think theyre due to announce the additions for season two shortly, so it will be interesting to see how much time and effort theyre going to be continuing to put into it.
