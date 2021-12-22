I agree. It isn't Battlefield really. I struggle trying to fit my normal BF gameplay into this new game. I have generally, since bf42, played as support. I enjoyed defending a cap etc. But now, there is NO TEAM PLAY. No one plays as a team. Its just individuals.



The nearest I can get to support is Angel. He's bloody irritating though. In fact all of them are irritating. I hate the after game bollocks audio. I hate the long wait and constant cut scenes before you even get into a game. Its dreadful.



I can still have fun, but not for as long as a normal bf title. I get bored. The maps are boring, although the container one is okay.



64 player conquest is better. 128 is just too much. Youre continuously spotted. Theres no stealth. Everyones an effin sniper.



Ive got to Lvl 65. But I'm wondering how much longer I'll keep playing it. I may just re-install BF3 & 4.