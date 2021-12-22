« previous next »
Re: Battlefield 2042
December 22, 2021, 08:40:05 am
At this point each Battlefield release is just a case of deliberately diminishing returns.

Its utterly perplexing to me that everything from BF1 to now has gotten worse: the presentation, the music, the atmospheric immersion, game formats that were loved & kept people playing for hours binned. The progression systems that promote loyalty & addict you to the game. 5 squad members in specific roles. The maps are now boring generic bowls of nothingness. And the developers seem to have done all of this deliberately. Weird.
Re: Battlefield 2042
December 22, 2021, 10:30:02 am
I agree. It isn't Battlefield really. I struggle trying to fit my normal BF gameplay into this new game. I have generally, since bf42, played as support. I enjoyed defending a cap etc. But now, there is NO TEAM PLAY. No one plays as a team. Its just individuals.

The nearest I can get to support is Angel. He's bloody irritating though. In fact all of them are irritating. I hate the after game bollocks audio. I hate the long wait and constant cut scenes before you even get into a game. Its dreadful.

I can still have fun, but not for as long as a normal bf title. I get bored. The maps are boring, although the container one is okay.

64 player conquest is better. 128 is just too much. Youre continuously spotted. Theres no stealth. Everyones an effin sniper.

Ive got to Lvl 65. But I'm wondering how much longer I'll keep playing it. I may just re-install BF3 & 4.
Re: Battlefield 2042
December 22, 2021, 10:40:39 am
The gameplay loop get's very tedious. A month in and I'm already barely playing it. Will play a couple of games maybe before getting bored and switching it off.
Re: Battlefield 2042
December 22, 2021, 11:12:46 am
And the other thing: whats the story with no scoreboard? The other games had after action reports that were cool & encouraged you to do stuff. Can you actually play from map to map with the same group of people? I tried with a party & that didnt work either. Maybe I just dont know what Im doing. I wish I hadnt bought it to be honest.
Re: Battlefield 2042
December 22, 2021, 11:35:01 am
Nope, scrambles every time a match ends. Which is why I can end up on the same map several matches in a row.

Haven't played for weeks now.
Re: Battlefield 2042
December 22, 2021, 04:54:00 pm
Scoreboards are "toxic" since they show bad players how poorly they're doing, they also removed global chat to stop people shit talking the other team, likely for the same reasons. Not being able to play map to map with the same group is probably a matchmaking thing, so if you're doing poorly it can put you in with bad players for example. It's all about retaining casual players.
Re: Battlefield 2042
Today at 10:06:10 am
Gave it a bit of a break to play Farming Simulator '22 and now back into it.

They've ironed out most of the gameplay issues and the bugs and it's again back to it's fun, messy and if-you-want-it-to-be ultimate gameplay/teamplay experience.

So many different modes and so much fun in most of them.

Enjoying Rush at the moment. Was my favourite mode in Battlefield IV - Frontlines in Battlefield V though, so hoping that'll appear as it's relentless.
