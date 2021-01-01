At this point each Battlefield release is just a case of deliberately diminishing returns.



Its utterly perplexing to me that everything from BF1 to now has gotten worse: the presentation, the music, the atmospheric immersion, game formats that were loved & kept people playing for hours binned. The progression systems that promote loyalty & addict you to the game. 5 squad members in specific roles. The maps are now boring generic bowls of nothingness. And the developers seem to have done all of this deliberately. Weird.