Listening to one of the Anfield Wrap shows after the Villa game, I think it was Neil Atkinson who said if Origi signed for Brighton, he'd score 15 goals for them, which might well be true. But when you watch them, a forward like Neal Maupay is so important to how they play - he's versatile and can play out wide as well as centrally, he drops deep and drags defenders out of position to create space for players like Trossard, he presses intelligently. In terms of attributes, a forward like Maupay would arguably be better suited to us than Origi is.
Origi is a very good player and it feels very harsh to speculate about replacing him. But I think there is a question to be asked of whether we've gotten the very best that we can from him now and should be looking to freshen up our options beyond the front three, whether that's through the transfer market or giving opportunities to a young player like Rhian Brewster. The front three are irreplaceable, but I'm not we should we be looking at a third season where Origi and Shaqiri (when he's fit) are our best options to cover for them.