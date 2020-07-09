He'll always be a legend for last season but it's shades of Macheda in terms of being a bit of a freakish thing. He's only scored in 3 games this season and hasn't really looked like scoring at all and his general play is not good.



Brewster is naturally a goalscorer.



Harsh on Origi. While last season was unique in terms of the timing and importance of the goals he scored, he's been he since before Klopp arrived and has contributed right from the beginning. He was probably our best forward that first year and scored in big games against West Brom (yes, that game) Everton and Dortmund (both home and away) until he got that injury against Everton. He did ok the season after and then things didn't work out Wolfsburg before last season happened. I don't think that's comparable with Macheda.Even this season, where he's not been as good as we'd have hoped, he's been inconsistent rather than poor - he came in and scored against Everton and he played well against Norwich and Sheffield United IMO where his general play (from out wide) was good. There's also been games like the Villa one last week where I was hoping he would do more. A big problem is him not completely suiting us with the type of player he is. I reckon a more consistent run in the side would see him benefit but that's not going to happen here. But he seems happy here and we've never been desperate to get rid.